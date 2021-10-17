45 golfers from 21 local schools to compete in regional golf matches

Coach’s Comments: Allie Witherspoon has been consistent throughout the year scoring in the low 40s. She has turned into an excellent ball striker and manages the course very well each time she goes out. Katie Reibel is an extremely hard worker who loves being on the golf course. She has been consistent this year and will continue to improve with practice. I have high expectations for her at the regional and in years to come. Kailey Buchanan had never picked up a golf club until her sophomore year and now is shooting around 50 each time she goes out. A hard worker who will be extremely missed next year. As a team I think we have a chance to compete at regionals. Patton has never sent a girls team to state, so that is a goal. We know it will be a difficult challenge, but if we play well, we think we have a shot. Allie was able to qualify for states last year individually so my hope is we can take more than one this year.