45 golfers from 21 local schools to compete in regional golf matches

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host regional rounds in girls’ golf throughout the state on Monday and Tuesday.
A total of 45 golfers from 21 schools out of the five conferences in which area schools compete will play in the West Regionals. Among those schools, eight will vie for team championships and the right to advance to the state tournament next week. The remaining players will compete in individual competition.
Teams advanced to regionals either by winning their conference championship, or by having at least three players achieving a minimum average score over nine holes. The minimum is a five-round average is 55 for 1A, 2A and 3A classifications, 50 for the 4A class. Individuals reaching that average will also play at the regional.
The 4A and 3A classifications will hold separate regional and championships, while the 1A and 2A play a combined-classification regional. A total of 26 golfers from each of the three regionals — East, Central and West — will advance to the state tournament. Included in the group of 26 are the top three teams, with their top three scorers, and the next 17 best scorers.
Here is a preview of the teams and golfers expected to compete.
(Coaches were invited to submit comments on their players and teams. Some comments were edited for clarity. Averages in parenthesis are an average of best five 9-hole scores, followed by morning tee times)
1A/2A WEST REGIONALCountry Club of Salisbury, Monday 9 a.m.
TEAMS
NEWTON-CONOVER
Coach: John Echerd
Players: Sondra Uon, Jr. (40.2, 9:10), Hailey Hicks, Jr. (41.6, 9:20), Celeste Little, So. (45.8, 9:30),
All three players competed last year as part of a team that finished third at the 1A/2A state tournament last spring. Uon has played in the state tournament twice already, placing 42nd and 12th. Hicks was 41st in last May’s state tournament. Little is in the regionals for the second time.
Coach’s Comments: Sondra may be a quiet young lady, but she is determined when she gets on the golf course. This year, Hailey’s game has improved, and her average 9-hole score has dropped into the low 40’s. Hailey is a great young lady who has been working hard in the classroom and on the golf course. Celeste was one shot away from making the State Championship back in May. That has driven her to get better this fall. She looks to have a much stronger showing at the regional on Monday.
PATTON (Mountain 7 Foothills 2A champion)
Coach: Matt Baker
Players: Allie Witherspoon, Jr. (41, 9:10), Katie Riebel, So. (47, 9:20), Kailey Buchanan, Sr. (49, 9:30)
All three players competed at regionals last season with Witherspoon advancing to the state final (T-38th).
Coach’s Comments: Allie Witherspoon has been consistent throughout the year scoring in the low 40s. She has turned into an excellent ball striker and manages the course very well each time she goes out. Katie Reibel is an extremely hard worker who loves being on the golf course. She has been consistent this year and will continue to improve with practice. I have high expectations for her at the regional and in years to come. Kailey Buchanan had never picked up a golf club until her sophomore year and now is shooting around 50 each time she goes out. A hard worker who will be extremely missed next year. As a team I think we have a chance to compete at regionals. Patton has never sent a girls team to state, so that is a goal. We know it will be a difficult challenge, but if we play well, we think we have a shot. Allie was able to qualify for states last year individually so my hope is we can take more than one this year.
WEST LINCOLN (Defending 2A state champions)
Coach: Matt Lytton
Reese Coltrane, Jr. (38.2, 9:10); Rae Watson, Sr. (44.2, 9:20); Brooke Beddingfield, Sr. (46.6, 9:30); Abby Baxter, Sr. (53.2, 9:40); Hannah Baxter, Sr. (53.4, 9:50)
Coltrane (tied for 20th), Watson and Beddingfield return from the group that won the 1A/2A state title last spring.
Coach’s comments: This team has been incredible so far this season. Losing two starters from last year’s state team hurt, but we have had several girls step up their game to close the gap. We have been very competitive all season long, winning several over tournaments and comprising a record of 25-5 overall. Junior Reese Coltrane has led the team in scoring all season and I look for her to have a strong regional. I look for our team to be competitive at the regional and hopefully everything will work out in our favor and we can move on to the State Championship.
Other teams:
Hendersonville:
Players: Katie Kubec, Sr. (38.6, 9:10): Hunter Hill, Jr. (40, 9:20); Caroline Pope, So. (47.4, 9:30)
INDIVIDUALS
DRAUGHN (Western Highlands 1A/2A champions)
Coach: Chris Treadway
Players: Lindsey Hodge, Sr. (42, 9:10), Gigi Smith, Jr. (49, 9:20)
Both players were Western Highlands 1A-2A Conference selections. Hodge is in her third regional and was runner-up for conference player of the year. Draughn won the conference title, but entered only two golfers who will look to qualify for state as individuals.
Coach’s comments: Lindsey has developed into a very good golfer with continuous improvement which has made her game very consistent. She understands course management and navigates herself around the course putting herself in good scoring opportunities. Lindsey has great leadership qualities and very supportive of the new girls on the team which is why she was our team captain. Gigi is quickly developing into a consistent golfer. This past spring season due to Covid scheduling, was her first time playing golf. To go from learning how to swing a club to advancing to regional eight months later is very impressive. She will continue to improve because she loves the game and has developed a great work ethic. I look forward to her experiencing regional play and learning how to compete at a higher level.
Other Individuals:
Avery County: Bob Greer, So. (51, 9:40); Chase: Sarah Rothrock, So. (47.2, 10:00); Mitchell: Ivy Young, Fr. (42.2, 9:50); Mountain Heritage: Maddie Hughes, Jr. (42.6, 9:00); Owen: Keira Johnson, Jr. (41.2, 9:00).
3A WEST REGIONALGlen Oaks Golf Club, Maiden, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
TEAMS
EAST LINCOLN
Coach: Jon Hancock
Players: Kyla Callahan, So. (42.8, 8:30); Hannah Mehrmann, Sr. (51.2, 8:40); Aspen Greene, Jr. (53.8, 8:50)
Callahan is in her second regional in two seasons and was the Western Foothills 3A player of the year. She enters the tournament with the lowest average in the conference. Mehrmann and Greene return for their second regional after not qualifying last spring.
Coach’s Comments: The team finished second in the Western Foothills 3A this season, but they finished first in three of the six tournaments. Callahan was the Player of the Year in conference and expectations are high for the regional event.
HIBRITEN (Northwestern 3A-4A Champion)
Coach: Larry Taylor
Players: Trinity White, Fr. (38.6, 9:30); Virginia Anders, Sr. (44.4, 9:20); Mabry Land, So. (48.8, 9:10); Zoey Walker, Jr. (51, 9:00); Kinzie Jurney, Sr. (53.6, 8:50).
Anders is in her third-straight regional for the Panthers. White had the lowest average score this season in the conference.
NORTH LINCOLN (Western Foothills 3A Champion)
Coach: Brad Mangum
Players: Adeline Todd. Fr. (44.2. 10:00); Reagann Smith, Sr. (46.4, 9:50); Haley Klein, Sr. (51.4, 9:40)
Smith is in her third regional in three seasons. Klein returns after missing the cut for the spring regional.
Coach’s comments: They accomplished so much this season and set many school records, with the biggest being we won the Conference Championship for the first time in school history. We are excited for Regionals as we get to host this year at Glen Oaks GC.
INDIVIDUALS
ASHE COUNTY
Coach: Nathan Colvard
Players: Addie Shaw, Fr. (48.6, 9:20); Hailey Vandergraff, Sr. (54.2, 9:30)
Coach’s comments: Addie Shaw is our No. 1 player for the season, and we have high hopes for her going forward. Regionals will be a great opportunity for her to measure herself against some terrific players in our area. Hailey Vandergraff is a senior, but this is the first year she’s played competitive golf. Qualifying for regionals is a great accomplishment for her. We’re excited for her to play well and finish her high school career with a bang. She’s also in the running to be Ashe County’s valedictorian.
HICKORY
Coach: Ben Hale
Players: Lillian Bowman, Fr. (46.8, 9:00); Claire Graham, So. (51, 8:50)
Coach’s Comments: Both of these outstanding student-athletes had amazing seasons for HHS and have improved steadily week after week. Bowman had several scores in the 40s throughout the season and Graham has also recently started to score in the 40s. They are both well-prepared and have benefited from being able to compete in a conference, which has very challenging venues. Also, they have been able to compete against numerous outstanding fellow conference opponents this fall. They are both very excited and are looking forward to the opportunity at Glen Oaks on Tuesday.
NORTH IREDELL
Coach: Josh Saunders
Players: Sydney Bradford, Sr. (52.3, 9:10)
ST. STEPHENS
Coach: Andy Bennett
Players: Christa Swanner, Jr. (54, 8:50)
Coach’s comments: This will be Christa Swanner’s first trip to regionals. She’s been really close the last couple of years but was finally able to break through this season. Qualifying for Regionals is something that she’s been working towards so it’s awesome to see her reach one of her goals. She’s a great kid to work with and I’m really happy for her. Hopefully she enjoys her round and can shoot one of her best rounds of the season.
WEST IREDELL
Coach: Patric Patterson
Players: Kennedy Gaulding, Jr. (46, 8:40)
Coach’s comments: This is Kennedy’s 3rd varsity golf season, and this will be her 2nd appearance in regionals. Her season last year was cut short by an automobile accident. Kennedy scores in the mid-40s on a regular basis, and her touch around the greens and with her putter have improved a lot this season. She has always been long off the tee, and she can still bomb her driver on a regular basis. We are hopeful for a strong showing on Tuesday and are hopeful to perform well enough to advance to the state championship.
4A WEST REGIONALStonebridge Golf Club, Monroe, Tuesday, 9 a.m.
TEAMS
ALEXANDER CENTRAL
Coach: Brent Durmire
Players: Parker Matlock, Fr. (44, 9:50); Chelsey Arney, Jr. (48, 10:30); Katelyn Harrington, Sr. (48, 10:40)
Arney is the lone returner to regional and is making her third appearance.
Coach’s Comments: Katelyn Harrington is the lone senior for Alexander Central. This is her first full season since her freshman year due to injuries. She played her way back into regionals form throughout the season. Chelsey Arney is a three-year starter and the only Cougar with post season experience. The team will look to her to lead them into regionals this year. Parker Matlock started the season as the medalist in the first match and continued that strong play through the regular season. She had the second lowest scoring average in the conference this season and will be looking to score low at regionals as well.
INDIVIDUALS
SOUTH CALDWELL
Coach: Darren Hart
Players: Lana McCall, Sr. (46.8, 10:20); Rylee Farr, So. (48, 10:40)
McCall is in her second regional for the Spartans.
Coach’s comments: Lana McCall peaked at the right time in the season. We’re looking for her to have her career best round. Rylee Farr is in her first time as a regional qualifier. She is very competitive, and we look for her to play a solid round.
WATAUGA
Coach: Tasha Wilson
Player: Bethany Critcher, Sr. (49.6, 10:20)
Critcher returns for her third regional. As a member of the Northwestern 3A-4A all-conference team.
Coach’s Comments: It being her last year, my biggest hope for her going into Regional is she would truly just enjoy it. I just want her to have fun and leave next Tuesday’s round knowing she gave it her all.