4,176 fans attend Crawdads Independence Day celebration; Hickory beat Greensboro 10-7

The season-high of 4,176 fans present for the series finale between the Hickory Crawdads and the Greensboro Grasshoppers received their promised postgame, Independence Day fireworks. But there were plenty during the game, as well.

Down as many as five runs, the host Crawdads rallied twice and finally pulled away with a 10-7 win Sunday night.

The win by Hickory (43-32 overall, 5-4 second half) forged a tie in the six-game series and extended its streak to 11 straight series without a loss, extending back to mid-April. Greensboro (31-42, 4-5) had won three of the first four games of the series before the Crawdads captured the last two.

Outside of Hickory’s 8-0 win on Saturday, the series was tight throughout. Three of the games came down to a one-run margin and another was decided in extra innings. All of that was a prelude to Sunday night’s game, which had fireworks provided by the bats – 24 hits and four home runs – and on-field arguments, which resulted in three ejections by home plate umpire Denver Dangerfield.

Greensboro bounced back from Saturday’s shutout with three runs in the first. Two batters into the game, Endy Rodriguez powered up a two-run homer, his eighth of the season, and Ernny Ordonez added an RBI single.

Pitcher Mason Englert settled down and kept the Crawdads in the game and the bats responded in the fourth, when Cody Freeman doubled and Trevor Hauver tripled off the wall in center for a run. The Crawdads went on to load the bases in the inning, but Keyber Rodriguez flied out to shallow center and Frainyer Chavez hit into a double play.

Having avoided further damage, Greensboro seized momentum in the fifth with Ordonez’s 11th homer of the year, a three-run blast that made it 6-1.

The Grasshoppers bullpen, which entered the game with 19 blown saves out of 36 opportunities, had problems again on Sunday.

Hickory took advantage of wildness to score twice in the sixth, which started Ricky Devito hitting Trevor Hauver with a pitch and walking Thomas Saggese. A grounder moved the runners to second and third before Chavez’s hard single to right scored both and cut the deficit to 6-3.

The Crawdads’ portion of the offensive fireworks came in the seventh with a solo home run by Aaron Zavala to right, his sixth of the year, and a two-run blast by Thomas Saggese (7th) to left to tie the game at 6-6.

The inning also featured the second ejection of Crawdads manager Carlos Cardoza by Dangerfield in three days. The argument ensued out of a third called strike to Hauver, who argued the pitch. After Cardoza rushed out to usher Hauver away from home plate and out of the argument, Cardoza was given the thumb, which set off a vehement rant from Cardoza to Dangerfield before he was pulled away.

The tie didn’t last long, as Greensboro retook the lead with a run in the eighth, when a bad-hop single by Abrahan Gutierrez scored a run with the bases loaded. However, the Crawdads escaped a bigger inning when Rodriguez fielded a sharp grounder to his left and, while falling backwards on the throw, started a double play to end the inning.

Poor control and defense proved to be the culprit for the decisive runs in the eighth. Garrett Leonard (0-2) walked to Chavez to start the inning, but one out later, it appeared the inning would be over on a routine grounder to short. However, Dariel Lopez booted the potential double play ball with Angel Aponte reaching.

It was the next batter that proved to be a key point of the game, and resulted in ejections for both sides. A 2-0 slider from Leonard went towards the back foot of Zavala, who began to trot to first after reacting to being hit by the pitch. Except, Dangerfield ruled it a ball and motioned Zavala to return to the plate. As Crawdads acting manager Jay Sullinger sought an appeal from the umpires, Dangerfield ejected Zavala for his argument of the call. After the two umpires conferred, a hit batter was awarded, which sent Grasshoppers manager Callix Crabbe into a heated argument that resulted in his ejection.

Once play resumed, Eddy Yan replaced Leonard on the mound and induced another potential inning-ending double play off the bat of Cody Freeman. However, Lopez again botched the play for his second error of the inning, with Chavez scoring the tying run. A bases-loaded walk to Hauver scored Aponte before Saggese (3-for-4, walk, 3 RBI) finished off the comeback with a two-run single and provided the final margin.

John Matthews, who got the Crawdads out of trouble in the eighth, pitched a perfect ninth to pick up the win (5-0).