3 Red Hawks receive All-Region softball honors

Three members of the Catawba Valley Community College softball team were honored last week by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for their play following the 2022 spring season.

Catawba Valley third baseman Emma Kuproski, pitcher Cali Hinnant and outfielder Kaylee Yoder received NFCA All-Region honors. All three players represented the East Region.

Kuproski and Hinnant were named All-Region first team, while Yoder was selected to the second team.

“I am extremely proud of Cali, Emma and Kaylee for being selected to the NFCA East All-Region teams,” said Catawba Valley head softball coach Josh Bumgarner. “We feel this is just the tip of the iceberg, and we will have even more NFCA honors in the future.”

Kuproski led the Red Hawks offensively this season, tallying eight home runs, 47 RBI, a .422 batting average, a .512 on-base percentage and a .725 slugging percentage.

Hinnant bolstered Catawba Valley’s pitching staff. She finished in the top 15 nationally in strikeouts, posting 190 punch outs during her sophomore season and a career-best 1.82 ERA.

Hinnant finished her CVCC career with 410 strikeouts, a 1.91 ERA and a 34-13 record, including 28 complete games and one save.

Yoder stole a team-best 32 bases this spring and led the Red Hawks in runs scored (59). She also ranked second for Catawba Valley with 51 hits — just one behind teammate Jessica Cannon.

All three players were crucial in helping the Red Hawks win a program-record 37 games, including 20 in Region 10 play.

This is the second straight year that the Red Hawks have had at least three selections to the NFCA All-Region team, including Hinnant’s second time making the list.