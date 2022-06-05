3 CCC&TI baseball players named to All-Tournament Team

Three members of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute's baseball team were named to the All-Tournament Team for the NJCAA Division III World Series, held May 28 - June 1 at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Tyler Bradley, Hayden Setzer, and Seth Willis were the three Cobras selected to the team. Bradley went 5 for 12 at the plate in his four appearances in the tournament, hitting two doubles, drawing two walks, and credited with a run scored. He also made several defensive plays in the outfield.

Setzer was the winning pitcher in Caldwell's 5-1 victory over Northern Essex in an elimination game. The left hander pitched nine innings, allowing six hits, one run (unearned), and striking out twelve batters while only walking two. In the 4-0 victory over St. Cloud in an elimination game, his pitch hitting appearance sparked the Cobras, going two-for-two with two doubles and two runs batted in.

Willis was credited with the win in the 3-2 opening game victory over St. Cloud. Willis pitched nine innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs, while striking out seven.

Caldwell finished the season 49-9 and went 3-2 in the World Series finishing in third place. Herkimer, New York, won the World Series, defeating Dallas College-Eastfield 9-3 in the final game of the double elimination tournament. The Generals' pitcher, Greg Farone, was named the tournament's most valuable player.