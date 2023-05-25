Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The City of Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department and Lenoir-Rhyne University are partnering to present the Hickory Summer Track Series in June.

Track and field events will be held each Thursday between June 1 and June 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the Lenoir-Rhyne outdoor track.

Participants will earn points throughout the series while competing in various events.

Track and field events throughout the series include: 1 mile, 100 meters, 400 meters, 4x100-meter relay, 800 meters, 200 meters, 2 miles, long jump, triple jump, shot put, high jump and pole vault.

Divisions will be offered by age: 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60-plus.

Participants can register for the entire series or individual nights by searching for “Hickory Summer Track Series” at www.runsignup.com. The cost to participate is $10 per night or $30 for the entire series, plus online service fees.

The Lenoir-Rhyne outdoor track is located at 625 Seventh Avenue Place NE in Hickory.

For more information about the Hickory Summer Track Series, contact Jeff Taylor via email at jtaylor@hickorync.gov or by calling 828-261-2252.

CVCC Esports camp set for June 26-29

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program will be hosting its second annual camp next month.

The Red Hawk Esports camp takes place June 26-29. There are two sessions at the camp — a morning session from 8 a.m. until noon for ages 7-12 and an afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. for ages 13 and older. Space is limited for each session.

This four-day camp will teach students about teamwork, leadership and strategies in several game titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, Super Smash Brothers and more inside the Red Hawks’ Esports gaming arena.

Campers should have game account information (email address/password) with them on the first day of camp. The cost of the camp is $100, and proceeds from the camp benefit Red Hawk Esports’ student fund.

For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/cvccesportscamp or contact CVCC Esports head coach Cody Dalton via email at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or by calling 828-327-7000 ext. 4133.

Nuggets hosting annual basketball camps in June

The Denver Nuggets travel basketball teams will hold their 27th annual camps June 12-15 and June 19-22 at East Lincoln High School. Registration for the camps is currently taking place.

The co-ed camp for children in grades 7 through 10 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the aforementioned dates, while second through sixth graders will have their camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost to register for one week is $80 to preregister and $90 to sign up the day of camp.

The cost to preregister for both weeks of camp is $150. Additionally, there will be a $10 discount for families with two children enrolled in the camps.

Applications can be sent electronically by emailing Nuggets director Chip Ashley at denvernuggetsbasketball21@gmail.com.