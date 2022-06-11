LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Titans’ Farley looking to ‘dominate’ after latest setback

Caleb Farley’s rookie season in the National Football League didn’t go as he would have liked. The 23-year-old cornerback, who previously starred at Maiden High and Virginia Tech, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 6 of the 2021 campaign when he tore his ACL in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 home win over the Buffalo Bills.

It was the latest setback for the Maiden native, who also tore his ACL as a college freshman before losing his mother, Robin, to breast cancer months later. Farley underwent multiple back surgeries as well, and he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being selected by Tennessee in the opening round of the 2021 NFL draft.

“Trials and tribulations come in many different forms,” Farley told Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official team website in a story published on Wednesday. “But I have a strong faith and I have a good close circle that I lean on and that helps me get through a lot. I am in a good mental place right now.

“I am extremely confident,” he continued, “and I am mentally better than I’ve ever been.”

Farley is expected to compete for a starting spot in 2022 after the Titans released veteran CB Jackrabbit Jenkins earlier this offseason. Jenkins served as a mentor to Farley and Tennessee’s other young defensive backs, and Farley could fill his spot in the lineup this season.

“I am taking it day by day and enjoying the process and loving what I do,” said Farley, who wore a yellow, no-contact jersey for certain drills during the Titans’ minicamp this week. “I want to continue to gain the respect of my coaches and my teammates, and the community. I am just thankful for my opportunity.

“I am a competitor, and I’ve always been a competitor,” he added. “Everything I said I wanted to do, still want to do. I want to win, and I want to dominate.”

Tennessee opens the preseason with a road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 11, and the Titans’ first regular-season contest will be a home game against the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

Here’s what other professional athletes from the area have been up to in recent weeks:

National Football LeagueTyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, East Burke High alumnus Shatley is the longest-tenured player on the Jaguars’ roster, and he’s expected to be a regular starter for the first time when the 2022 season begins in September. The 31-year-old Burke County native has made 33 starts in his career and has appeared in 111 games overall, filling multiple offensive line positions and playing special teams as well, but he has never entered an offseason as the starter at any O-line position.

“It means a lot,” Shatley told John Shipley of Jaguar Report after taking all of the first-team snaps at center during an OTA practice on May 31.

“I’ve been here a while,” he added. “It’s nice to finally kind of step into that role. I had a lot of time to learn behind (former Jaguars center) Brandon (Linder) and see how he did it and, you know, just try to put all that to work to get something going this year.”

Jacksonville begins the preseason with a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 4, while the Jaguars will kick off the regular season with a trip to Washington to face the Commanders on Sept. 11.

Indoor Football LeagueJaQuan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end

Former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Artis had a tackle and a forced fumble in a 34-32 road win over the Tucson Sugar Skulls on May 28 before the Wranglers defeated the San Diego Strike Force 35-17 on the road last Saturday. The 24-year-old finished with four tackles (two solo) and two sacks in the latter contest.

Northern Arizona remains tied with the Frisco Fighters and the Arizona Rattlers for first place in the IFL, with all three teams currently holding a 9-2 record. The Wranglers host the Rattlers tonight at 6:05 p.m.

United States

Football LeagueBJ Emmons, Tampa Bay Bandits running back

Morganton native Emmons, who played at Freedom High and made multiple collegiate stops including a stint at Alabama, is currently a member of the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits. The Bandits are 4-4 ahead of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Breakers, which will held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, and will begin at 4 p.m. on Fox.

The 24-year-old Emmons scored the first touchdown for Tampa Bay in a 17-3 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers to open the season. Overall, he has started seven games for the Bandits, amassing 225 yards on 82 carries to go with 97 receiving yards.

Auto racingMatt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

Hickory resident DiBenedetto is still 13th in the NASCAR Truck Series playoff standings after finishing 17th in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 and sixth in the World Wide Technology Raceway 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, last Saturday. With 252 points, the 30-year-old is currently 59 points behind Grant Enfinger for the 10th and final playoff spot.

The next race is scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at California’s Sonoma Raceway. FS1 will have TV coverage.

GolfJ.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston, who graduated from Hickory High in 2011, missed the cut during the Charles Schwab Challenge two weeks ago at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The 29-year-old played in the Memorial Tournament last week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, tying for 37th with a four-round total of 290 (2-over-par).

Poston is presently playing in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf Course in Toronto. He shot a 3-over 73 in Round 1 on Thursday and was still playing his second round at presstime Friday. The third round of the tournament is today and the fourth round is Sunday, with Golf Channel and CBS sharing TV coverage.

Major League BaseballMadison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Bumgarner has lost each of his past three starts despite lasting at least five innings in each outing. The 32-year-old Hickory native, who attended South Caldwell High, is 2-5 this season with a 3.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts against 20 walks in 59 1/3 innings.

The Diamondbacks traveled to Philadelphia on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Phillies. Bumgarner is scheduled to start today’s game, and he will be opposed by Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler.

Minor League BaseballHayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

Former Bandys High standout Deal is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in 15 games (one start) for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate this year. The 27-year-old Newton native also has 34 strikeouts and 15 walks in 32 innings.

Mississippi is currently in the midst of a six-game road series with the Rocket City Trash Pandas that continues tonight at 7:35 p.m. in Madison, Alabama.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

Previously a star outfielder at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dean is now a teammate of Deal’s in Mississippi. The 25-year-old spent 19 games at Triple-A Gwinnett earlier this season, but in 13 contests with the Braves, he is batting .222 with 10 hits including two doubles and a triple.

Dean also has four RBIs, a run scored and five stolen bases in five attempts during his time in Mississippi in 2022. He spent the entire 2021 season in Mississippi as well.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

Smith has had some shaky appearances as of late, which have caused his ERA to jump to 5.67. But the former Catawba Valley Community College pitcher is 2-0 and has made 18 appearances out of the bullpen for the Loons, who are the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate.

The 25-year-old Smith has 27 strikeouts against 13 walks in 27 innings, and he also has three holds and one save. Great Lakes is currently in Dayton, Ohio, where the Loons will continue a six-game series with the Dayton Dragons at 7:05 p.m. tonight.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

