LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop signs 3-year deal to remain with Buccaneers

Since winning their first Super Bowl in 18 years in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been focused on retaining as many players as possible. One of those players is Hickory native Ryan Succop, who signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on March 25.
A 12-year National Football League veteran, Succop served as the Bucs’ kicker this past season, connecting on 28 of 31 (90.3%) field goal attempts and 52 of 57 (91.2%) extra point attempts during the regular season before also having a successful postseason during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run. The 34-year-old previously spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and six with the Tennessee Titans.
During the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, Succop was 4-for-4 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goals, becoming the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to start in a Super Bowl victory. Succop earned the “Mr. Irrelevant” tag after Kansas City selected him with the final pick of the 2009 NFL draft, and he has gone on to become arguably the most successful final draft pick in league history.
Now Succop will look to continue his success with the Bucs over the next three years. For his career, the 2005 Hickory High graduate is 264-for-318 (83%) on field goals and 390-for-405 (96.3%) on extra points, which equates to 1,182 points — the ninth-highest mark among active players.
Here’s a look at how local professional athletes in other sports have performed in recent weeks:
MLB
Madison Bumgarner Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
After a disappointing 2020 season, Bumgarner’s struggles have continued during the early part of the 2021 campaign. The 31-year-old Hickory native, a 2007 South Caldwell High graduate, has made three starts for the Diamondbacks, posting an 0-2 record to go with an 11.20 ERA and 15 strikeouts against eight walks in 13 2/3 innings.
Bumgarner will look to turn things around this weekend, as he is scheduled to start again on Sunday when Arizona visits the Washington Nationals. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. EDT at Nationals Park.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto NASCAR Cup Series driver
DiBenedetto has yet to finish in the top 10 this season, but after finishing no better than 28th over the first three races, he has strung together finishes of 16th, 14th, 11th, 13th and 12th over the past five. The 29-year-old Californian, who now resides in Hickory, most recently raced in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 this past Sunday at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway, and came in 12th despite the fact that his Wood Brothers Racing crew chief Greg Erwin was unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols.
Currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff standings, DiBenedetto returns to action in Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. EDT on Fox.
GOLF
J.T. Poston PGA Tour competitor
Hickory native Poston, who graduated from Hickory High in 2011 after winning a pair of state titles with the Red Tornadoes, hasn’t participated in a PGA Tour event since last month. However, he is scheduled to play in this week’s RBC Heritage event at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
A 27-year-old who earned his only PGA Tour victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, Poston is scheduled to start his first round at 1:18 p.m. EDT today. He will play in a three-man group with Harris English and Tyrrell Hatton, and TV coverage of the four-day tournament begins at 3 p.m. on Golf Channel.
