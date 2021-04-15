LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop signs 3-year deal to remain with Buccaneers

Since winning their first Super Bowl in 18 years in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been focused on retaining as many players as possible. One of those players is Hickory native Ryan Succop, who signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension with Tampa Bay on March 25.

A 12-year National Football League veteran, Succop served as the Bucs’ kicker this past season, connecting on 28 of 31 (90.3%) field goal attempts and 52 of 57 (91.2%) extra point attempts during the regular season before also having a successful postseason during Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl run. The 34-year-old previously spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and six with the Tennessee Titans.

During the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, Succop was 4-for-4 on extra points and 1-for-1 on field goals, becoming the first “Mr. Irrelevant” to start in a Super Bowl victory. Succop earned the “Mr. Irrelevant” tag after Kansas City selected him with the final pick of the 2009 NFL draft, and he has gone on to become arguably the most successful final draft pick in league history.