LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop returns to NC as Tampa Bay visits Carolina

Kicker Ryan Succop grew up about an hour from the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, and the 35-year-old Hickory High alumnus is set to return to his home state today when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Charlotte for a battle between the NFC South Division rivals. With a victory, the defending Super Bowl champions will clinch their first division title since 2007.

Currently 10-4 on the season, Tampa Bay suffered a 9-0 home loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week, but the Bucs had won four consecutive contests prior to that. Succop missed his only field goal try against the Saints, but had made 10 field goals in a row before last Sunday’s failed attempt.

For the season, Succop is 17 of 21 (81%) on field goals and 47 of 50 (94%) on extra points. He has converted 14 of 15 extra points over the past five games and has only missed one extra point at home this season, where the Bucs are 6-1.

Today’s game against the Panthers kicks off at 1 p.m. on Fox.

Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have performed in recent weeks:

National Football LeagueKyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety