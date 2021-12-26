LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop returns to NC as Tampa Bay visits Carolina

Kicker Ryan Succop grew up about an hour from the Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, and the 35-year-old Hickory High alumnus is set to return to his home state today when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Charlotte for a battle between the NFC South Division rivals. With a victory, the defending Super Bowl champions will clinch their first division title since 2007.
Currently 10-4 on the season, Tampa Bay suffered a 9-0 home loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week, but the Bucs had won four consecutive contests prior to that. Succop missed his only field goal try against the Saints, but had made 10 field goals in a row before last Sunday’s failed attempt.
For the season, Succop is 17 of 21 (81%) on field goals and 47 of 50 (94%) on extra points. He has converted 14 of 15 extra points over the past five games and has only missed one extra point at home this season, where the Bucs are 6-1.
Today’s game against the Panthers kicks off at 1 p.m. on Fox.
Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have performed in recent weeks:
National Football LeagueKyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Dugger missed his first game of the 2021 season three weeks ago before the Patriots had a bye in Week 15. The 25-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list for New England’s 27-17 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 18, which is when the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak came to an end.
Dugger leads the Patriots in total tackles (85) and solo tackles (64), and he also has four tackles for loss, three interceptions, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery. New England hosts the Buffalo Bills today at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
Shatley made his sixth start of the season on offense in Jacksonville’s 20-0 road loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 12, playing all 55 snaps. However, the 30-year old East Burke High alum only saw action on special teams in last week’s 30-16 home loss to the Houston Texans, which was the Jaguars’ sixth loss in a row.
Shatley has played in all 14 of the Jaguars’ contests this season, including starts in both of their wins — a 23-20 home triumph over the Miami Dolphins in Week 6 and a 9-6 home victory over the Bills in Week 9. Jacksonville visits the New York Jets today at 1 p.m.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman
Dickerson had started 11 straight games for the Eagles prior to their Week 14 bye, and he missed last week’s 27-17 home victory over the Washington Football Team after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old South Caldwell High alum was activated from the list on Friday and is expected to play when Philadelphia hosts the New York Giants today at 1 p.m.