LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop, first-place Buccaneers finding their stride

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2020 National Football League season with high hopes after bringing in such players as quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. After losing their opening game, the Buccaneers have won five of their past six contests including the last two straight heading into Monday night’s road game against the New York Giants, which begins at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Tampa Bay currently finds itself in first place in the NFC South, a half-game ahead of the New Orleans Saints, winners of three consecutive division titles. In addition to the aforementioned Brady and Gronkowski, one of the Bucs’ other offseason acquisitions was Hickory High School graduate Ryan Succop, a kicker who previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.
The 34-year-old Succop signed a one-year contract with Tampa Bay on Sept. 1, and so far he has made 11 of his 13 field goal attempts while going 25-for-26 on extra points. He made a season-long 50-yard field goal in a 38-10 home win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18 and added a 29-yarder in last Sunday’s 45-20 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he also converted all 11 of his extra point attempts in those games.
Through Week 7 of the NFL season, Succop was tied for fifth in the league in points with 58. Kansas City’s Harrison Butker, the Atlanta Falcons’ Younghoe Koo and the Miami Dolphins’ Jason Sanders also entered this week’s games with 58 points apiece.
Other local professional athletes have also been in action over the past few weeks, and here’s how they have fared:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Despite missing last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dugger has played well during his rookie season. It is unknown whether the 24-year-old will play when the Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills for a key AFC East matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m., but so far he has 16 tackles (12 solo) and two kickoff returns for 47 yards with a long of 30.
“Dug’s been doing well this year learning defense. He understands the concepts of what we’re trying to do and he applies it on the field,” New England assistant coach Brian Belichick told NESN on Wednesday. “He just needs more experience to get it down more. But he’s been great, works hard, mature for a rookie and it’s been a pleasure to work with him.”
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
Hibriten High alumnus Easton hasn’t played since suffering a concussion in the Saints’ 30-27 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12, but the veteran guard returned to practice on Wednesday. The 28-year-old started each of New Orleans’ first five contests, seeing time on the bulk of the offensive snaps prior to his injury.
The Saints travel to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
After not playing at all on offense in the Jaguars’ previous two games, Shatley played 52% of the team’s snaps in last Sunday’s 39-29 road loss to the Chargers. The 29-year-old East Burke High alum has appeared in all seven games thus far, though, whether on offense, special teams or both.
Jacksonville has a bye this week before hosting the Houston Texas on Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
A Hickory High grad, Poston most recently played in the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas Oct. 15-18. The 27-year-old posted an even par for the tournament with a four-day total of 288, finishing 51st out of the 77 players who participated all four days.
After struggling to a 6-over-par 78 in the first round, Poston finished under par in each of the final three rounds. He shot a 2-under-par 70 in the second round, a 1-under 71 in the third round and a 3-under 69 in the final round.
Poston isn’t participating in the Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course, which started Thursday and continues through Sunday. The next scheduled tournament for the PGA Tour is the Houston Open Nov. 5-8 at Memorial Park Golf Course, while the Masters Tournament is set to take place Nov. 12-15 at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
Although he was eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after the first round, DiBenedetto has enjoyed two of his best performances of the season in recent weeks. The 29-year-old Hickory resident finished 12th during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Oct. 18 before posting an eighth-place finish during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, which began last Sunday but wasn’t completed until Wednesday due to multiple weather postponements.
Only two races remain in 2020, with the Xfinity 500 slated for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway and the Season Finale 500 scheduled for Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway. Both races will be televised on NBC.
DiBenedetto enters the final two weeks with a career-high nine top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes this season, which is tied for the highest mark of his career.
Note: In a previous local pro roundup that appeared in the Oct. 14 edition of the Hickory Daily Record, it was erroneously reported that DiBenedetto finished 23rd during the Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course on Oct. 11. However, DiBenedetto actually came in 22nd.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
