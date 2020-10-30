LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Succop, first-place Buccaneers finding their stride

Other local professional athletes have also been in action over the past few weeks, and here’s how they have fared:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety

Despite missing last Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dugger has played well during his rookie season. It is unknown whether the 24-year-old will play when the Patriots visit the Buffalo Bills for a key AFC East matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m., but so far he has 16 tackles (12 solo) and two kickoff returns for 47 yards with a long of 30.

“Dug’s been doing well this year learning defense. He understands the concepts of what we’re trying to do and he applies it on the field,” New England assistant coach Brian Belichick told NESN on Wednesday. “He just needs more experience to get it down more. But he’s been great, works hard, mature for a rookie and it’s been a pleasure to work with him.”

Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman