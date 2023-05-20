Tony “Loco” Soto has been impressive throughout his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship career, but on May 12, the Hickory resident picked up his biggest victory to date. The 35-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York, went up against Tyler Goodjohn in the main event of BKFC 42 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, and ultimately won by unanimous decision.

Soto threw 286 punches — his opponent threw 169 — during the lightweight fight. Half of Soto’s punches landed, including 109 punches to the head.

Soto’s next opponent hasn’t been announced, but with a 5-0 record, it’s possible that a Lightweight Championship shot could be in his near future. In fact, after his win over Goodjohn, Soto told the BKFC’s official website that he is ready for a showdown with the current champion, James “Lights Out” Lilley.

“I’ll get the belt, defend the belt, then I’ll retire,” said Soto, who doesn’t plan to compete for too much longer. “I’m here for a good time, not for a long time.”

Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have fared in recent weeks:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: A Bandys High alumnus, Harvey recorded his first major league save in a 9-8 road win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 7. The 28-year-old also has two wins this month, the first coming in a 4-1 home victory over the Chicago Cubs on May 2 and the other coming in a 3-2 home win over the New York Mets last Saturday.

For the season, Harvey is 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA, seven holds, 21 strikeouts and seven walks in 18 relief appearances. The right-hander had totaled 19 innings entering Friday’s home game against the Detroit Tigers, who the Nationals face again today and Sunday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: Clarno, who previously played at Lenoir-Rhyne, had quite a performance during Tuesday’s 9-4 road victory over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The 24-year-old member of the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate finished with three hits, three RBIs and a stolen base, and he also threw out two would-be base stealers to give him 24 runners thrown out this season, the most in all of Minor League Baseball.

Clarno’s three-hit effort earlier this week represented his first multi-hit game of the season. Entering Friday’s game against Myrtle Beach, he had 12 hits in 19 games — including two doubles and a home run — to go with nine RBIs, 10 runs scored, 14 walks and two stolen bases in three attempts.

The GreenJackets have two games against the Pelicans today before playing a single game on Sunday.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder: Dean began the month of May with eight straight hitless games before recording at least one hit in three of four contests entering Friday’s road game against the Montgomery Biscuits, who Mississippi will also face tonight and Sunday. After beginning the 2023 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, the 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne product was sent down to the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate on April 28.

Dean hit just .196 in 19 games at Gwinnett and is only batting .143 in 15 games at Mississippi for an overall batting average of .170. He has 17 total hits, six of which have gone for extra bases (three homers, two doubles, one triple), to go with 14 RBIs, 19 runs scored, 23 walks and eight stolen bases in 12 attempts.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: Previously a standout at Bandys High, Deal is now a 28-year-old reliever in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system. He has made 11 appearances this year, compiling a 2-1 record, a 3.77 ERA and 17 strikeouts against six walks in 14 1/3 innings.

Opponents are batting .226 against the left-hander, who has also recorded two holds.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher: Before being released on May 9, Catawba Valley Community College alum Smith had made six appearances out of the Loons’ bullpen in 2023. The 25-year-old southpaw posted a 2-0 record, a 3.86 ERA and nine strikeouts against three walks in seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: A two-time individual state champion during his time at Hickory High, the now 29-year-old Poston is currently competing in the PGA Championship, one of four major tournaments on the PGA Tour’s calendar. He was on track to make the cut as of presstime Friday, with the third and fourth rounds of the four-day tournament set to be televised by ESPN (from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and CBS (from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.) today and Sunday.

Poston had missed the cut in his previous two tournaments prior to the PGA Championship, which is being held at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course in Rochester, New York.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: After failing to finish the Heart of America 200 on May 6 at Kansas Speedway, Hickory resident DiBenedetto came in 25th during a race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 12. The 31-year-old Californian, who now resides in Hickory, is also scheduled to participate in today’s Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The Tyson 250 will be televised by FS1 beginning at 12:30 p.m., while the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 is slated for next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Next week’s race will also be shown on FS1.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player: A graduate of Hickory High, the 28-year-old Williams was the MVP of Championship Weekend as he helped the Empire finish 15-0 and capture the American Ultimate Disc League title last season. The 2023 season kicked off last month and New York is currently 3-0, with Williams totaling 679 throwing yards and 442 receiving yards in 59 minutes played.

Williams also has five goals and seven assists for the Empire, who visit the Philadelphia Phoenix tonight at 7 p.m.