LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Shatley, Jaguars pull off historic comeback in NFL playoffs

Trailing 27-0 late in the second quarter of Saturday night’s National Football League playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it didn’t look like the Jacksonville Jaguars had any chance of advancing to the divisional round. But the Jaguars ultimately did just that, pulling off the third-biggest comeback in postseason history as they topped the visiting Chargers 31-30 in an AFC wild-card matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the opening half, but completed 23 of his final 29 passes for four touchdowns, 253 yards and no picks, which equates to a 142.9 passer rating. Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Jaguars to a one-point victory, and they are next scheduled to visit the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on NBC.

Former East Burke High standout Tyler Shatley played every offensive snap for the Jaguars at left guard on Saturday after making his 13th consecutive start. It was the 10th time this season that the 31-year-old has played every offensive snap, something he also did in a 20-16 home win over the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale on Jan. 7.

Jacksonville is currently on a six-game winning streak, and the Jaguars haven’t lost back-to-back games since October. Now they are one of eight teams that still have a chance to win the Super Bowl, and one of three remaining teams — along with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, who will face off in the other AFC divisional-round matchup — that have never lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

Few likely thought that the Jaguars would be here after losing seven of their first 10 games, but they have gone 7-1 since to completely turn their season around. The Chiefs will be a tall task, but so was the 27-0 deficit Jacksonville faced this past weekend.

Here’s a look at how other professional athletes with local ties have fared:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Despite capturing its second straight NFC South title, Tampa Bay never won more than two games in a row during the 2022 season. And the Buccaneers lost their final two games — falling 30-17 at the Atlanta Falcons in their regular-season finale on Jan. 8 and 31-14 vs. the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday — to finish with an 8-10 record.

Nonetheless, the 36-year-old Succop was a steady presence for the Bucs during his third season with the squad. The Hickory High alumnus made 31 of 38 (81.6%) field goals — including a 12-for-12 performance on attempts of 40-49 yards — and was 24-for-25 (96.0%) on extra point tries. However, Succop wasn’t used during Monday’s contest as Tampa Bay attempted 2-point conversions following both of its TDs.

Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety

Although the Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in his three years in the NFL, Dugger put together a strong season. The 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne graduate had 78 tackles (50 solo) in 15 games, all of which he started.

Dugger also had four takeaways (three interceptions, one fumble recovery) and three defensive TDs (two pick-6s, one fumble return) to go with five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and a sack. New England entered Week 18 with a chance to make the playoffs, but lost 35-23 at Buffalo to end the season with an 8-9 record.

Dareke Young, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

After seeing most of his playing time on special teams during his rookie season, the 23-year-old Young became the first Lenoir-Rhyne alum to catch a pass in the NFL regular season since 1995 when he hauled in a pair of 12-yard passes from Seattle quarterback Geno Smith in a 19-16 overtime win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 8. He also had an 11-yard reception in the Seahawks’ 41-23 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round this past Saturday.

Young continued to be a key member of Seattle’s special teams unit down the stretch, but perhaps he will see increased playing time on offense in Year 2. He reached double digits in offensive snaps in each of the final four games this season, with the Seahawks posting a 9-9 record after trading former Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last March.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Dickerson has enjoyed a breakout season for the NFC’s top team in 2022, starting every game and playing every snap in 10 of them. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 14-3 mark to earn a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, but the former South Caldwell High standout and his teammates will return to action on Saturday when they host the New York Giants in the divisional round at 8:15 p.m. on Fox.

At age 24, Dickerson is already becoming one of the top offensive linemen in the league. He was one of three Philadelphia offensive linemen named to the Pro Bowl, and he’s the Eagles’ first offensive lineman named to a Pro Bowl team within his first two seasons since Hall of Famer Bob Brown made it in his rookie year in 1965.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston has been consistent over his past three tournaments, tying for 21st each time. The 29-year-old Hickory High alum shot a four-day total of 270 (12-under-par) during the RSM Classic Nov. 17-20 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, before shooting a 276 (16-under) during the Sentry Tournament of Champions Jan. 5-8 at Hawaii’s Kapalua Plantation Course and a 269 (11-under) during the Sony Open at Hawaii’s Wai’alae Country Club this past Thursday through Sunday.

Poston is 67th in the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings with 161 points, and he is currently the 50th-ranked golfer in the world. Since the beginning of January, his highest score is a 71 in the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Poston will look to continue his success in The American Express this Thursday through Sunday in La Quinta, California, with TV coverage being provided by Golf Channel and the Hickory native scheduled to tee off at 12:58 p.m. on Thursday and 12:25 p.m. on Friday.