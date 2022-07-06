LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston wins John Deere Classic, qualifies for first British Open

Hickory native J.T. Poston began the 2022 PGA Tour season with six consecutive missed cuts, and he didn’t post a top-10 finish until a tie for third at the RBC Heritage in mid-April. He added a tie for ninth at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, then tied for second during the Travelers Championship June 23-26 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

This past Sunday, the 29-year-old Hickory High graduate finally did something he’s been waiting almost three full years to do: win a PGA Tour event. Poston took first during the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, finishing the four-day tournament with a total score of 263 (21-under-par).

Poston also shot a 263 (17-under) during the Travelers Championship, but his performance during the John Deere Classic represented only his second PGA Tour victory and his first since winning the Wyndham Championship Aug. 1-4, 2019. He fired a 9-under 62 with seven birdies and one eagle in the opening round before finishing with a 6-under 65 in the second round (seven birdies, one bogey), a 4-under 67 in Round 3 (four birdies, one eagle, two bogeys) and a 2-under 69 (four birdies, two bogeys) in the final round.

Ranked 112th in the FedEx Cup standings prior to the Travelers Championship, Poston has jumped all the way to 22nd thanks to his performances over the past two weeks. He has totaled 1,046 points in 24 events thus far, and he won $1.278 million at the John Deere Classic after earning $738,700 the previous week.

“I tried to stick to the game plan,” Poston told Amanda Renner of CBS Sports following his win this past weekend, which was the first wire-to-wire victory at the John Deere Classic in 30 years. “Got off to a great start and then kind of started to try and get some back. Hit a lot of good shots down the stretch. (Caddie Aaron) Flener did a great job keeping my head in it and focused on the next one.”

With the win at the John Deere Classic, Poston punched his ticket to next week’s British Open. He has competed in the other three major tournaments — the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship — but the 150th British Open July 14-17 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland will feature his first appearance in that tournament.

“I can’t wait,” said Poston. “I’ve always wanted to play in one of those at any venue, but first one to be in St. Andrews and the 150th, I can’t wait to get there and see what it’s like.”

Here’s a look at recent performances by other professional athletes with local ties:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALLMadison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcherFormer South Caldwell High standout Bumgarner enjoyed his Fourth of July. Prior to a home win over his former team, the San Francisco Giants, the 32-year-old left-hander took the field draped in an American flag.

During the game itself, Bumgarner tossed five innings of three-run, five-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks as he collected only his second win since May 10. He had lost his previous two starts, although he still has a solid 3.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings across 17 starts despite holding an overall record of 4-8.

Arizona hosted the Giants again on Tuesday before capping the three-game series tonight at 9:40 p.m. Bumgarner should pitch again this weekend during the Diamondbacks’ four-game home set with the Colorado Rockies, which begins on Thursday.

AUTO RACINGMatt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driverHickory resident DiBenedetto failed to finish the most recent NASCAR Truck Series race, the Rackley Roofing 200, on June 24 at Tennessee’s Nashville Superspeedway. Due to the 31st-place finish, the 30-year-old Californian fell from 12th to 13th in the playoff standings, with his 317 points putting him 62 behind Matt Crafton for the final spot.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 takes place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., with TV coverage to be provided by FS1.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUEJaQuan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive endThe Wranglers saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end during this past Saturday’s 40-28 road loss to the Arizona Rattlers. The 24-year-old Artis, previously a star defensive lineman at Lenoir-Rhyne, missed his second straight game and his status is uncertain for Northern Arizona’s next contest, a home game against the Bismarck Bucks on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

The Wranglers are currently 11-3 and will complete their regular season on July 16 when they visit the Duke City Gladiators. Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALLHayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcherIn 20 appearances for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in 2022, Deal has a 2-2 record and a 3.48 ERA. The 27-year-old Bandys High alumnus also has 36 strikeouts and 17 walks in 41 1/3 innings, which includes 19 relief outings and one start.

Mississippi hosts the Pensacola (Florida) Blue Wahoos tonight at 7:35 p.m.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielderA 25-year-old who played college ball at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dean has played 34 games at the Double-A level this year. He currently has a batting average of .288 to go with 36 hits including six doubles and three triples.

Dean also has 13 RBIs and 20 runs scored, and he has stolen 13 bases in 16 attempts.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

A 25-year-old from Concord, Smith found success at Catawba Valley Community College and is now a relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate. In 25 appearances, the southpaw has a 3-0 record, a 5.35 ERA and 37 strikeouts against 16 walks in 37 innings.

Smith also has three saves in four opportunities for the Loons, who visit the Lansing (Michigan) Lugnuts tonight at 7:05 p.m.