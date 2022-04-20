LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston ties for 3rd at RBC Heritage

Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, was the site of Hickory native J.T. Poston’s best performance of the 2022 PGA Tour season. The 28-year-old golfer finished in a seven-way tie for third place during the RBC Heritage this past Thursday through Sunday, shooting a four-round total of 272 (12-under-par) thanks to 68s in the first and third rounds, a 72 in the second round and a 64 in the final round to finish one shot behind Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth, the latter of whom topped Cantlay in a playoff to win the tournament.

A 2011 graduate of Hickory High, Poston has struggled during the early part of the season, missing several cuts. His finish during the RBC Heritage was his best since a runner-up finish during the Barbasol Championship last July at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and he is still seeking his second PGA Tour victory after winning the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro in August 2019.

Poston earned $330,857 for his performance in the RBC Heritage, and he moved from 171st to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. The next PGA Tour event will be the Zurich Classic of New Orleans this Thursday through Sunday at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana, with Golf Channel and CBS sharing TV coverage.

Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have been doing as of late:

Bowling

Kyle Troup, Professional Bowlers Association competitor

A Taylorsville native, Troup earned a victory in the opening round of the Kia PBA Playoffs on April 10 at Kegel Lanes in Lake Wales, Florida. The defending champion, Troup is seeded ninth in the playoffs this year, and he began the tournament with wins of 266-218 and 266-195 over eighth-seeded Sean Rash.

The 30-year-old will take on 16th-seeded Bill O’Neill in the quarterfinals on Sunday at noon on FS1 after O’Neill upset top-seeded Jason Belmonte in the first round. The PBA playoffs will continue through May 15, when the finals will be aired from 2-4 p.m. on Fox from Bowlero Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida.

Indoor Football League

Jaquan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end

Artis had his best game as a member of the IFL this past Saturday, helping the Wranglers avenge a season-opening loss to the Vegas Knight Hawks with a 30-20 home victory over them during a game played at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. The Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus led Northern Arizona with six tackles (three solo), also recording 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Additionally, Artis forced two fumbles and broke up a pass, providing the Wranglers with a strong all-around performance. The 24-year-old will join Northern Arizona (3-1) when it visits the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Auto racing

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

DiBenedetto recorded his third top-15 finish of the Truck Series season on April 7, coming in 15th during a race at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway. However, the 30-year-old Hickory resident struggled to a 35th-place finish during the Pinty’s Dirt Race this past Saturday at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway.

A California native, DiBenedetto is presently 15th in the Truck Series playoff standings with 110 points. Ben Rhodes has overtaken Chandler Smith for the top spot in the standings ahead of a race at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway that is scheduled to take place on May 6 at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

Major League Baseball

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona

Diamondbacks pitcher

South Caldwell High alum Bumgarner was scheduled to start Game 1 of the Diamondbacks’ road doubleheader against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday after posting no-decisions in each of his first two starts. The 32-year-old Hickory native totaled four strikeouts against two walks in eight innings during those starts, posting a 2.25 ERA in the process.

Following Tuesday’s twin bill, Arizona faces the Nationals again tonight at 7:05 p.m. before capping the four-game series on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

Speaking of the Nationals, they promoted Harvey from Triple-A Rochester on April 11 and the former Bandys High standout entered Tuesday with three scoreless relief appearances. Washington claimed the 27-year-old Catawba native off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on March 21, and he was used twice out of the Rochester bullpen before being called up just over a week ago.

In three appearances for the Nationals, Harvey has covered 1 2/3 innings, striking out three while issuing no walks and allowing one hit. He pitched on April 11 against the Atlanta Braves before also pitching last Thursday and Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

Also a Bandys High alum, Deal has been used three times out of the bullpen for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate. He has yet to allow an earned run while striking out 11 and issuing four walks in eight total innings.

The 27-year-old left-hander has covered eight innings for Mississippi, only surrendering two hits. He also spent the 2022 season with Mississippi, which began a six-game home series with the Chattanooga Lookouts on Tuesday that continues with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch for today’s second game.

Justin Dean, Gwinnett Stripers outfielder

A former Lenoir-Rhyne star, Dean is batting .241 for the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate. He has seven hits in 11 games, including a double.

The 25-year-old native of Mauldin, South Carolina, has also walked twice while registering three stolen bases in five attempts. Dean and the Stripers started a six-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, with Game 2 scheduled for today at 12:05 p.m.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

A left-handed reliever for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate, Smith previously pitched at Catawba Valley Community College. The 24-year-old has made three appearances thus far, allowing no earned runs.

Smith also has nine strikeouts against four walks in 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five hits across his outings. He and the Loons hosted the Lake County Captains on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series that continues with a 6:05 p.m. contest tonight.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.