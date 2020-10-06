LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston posts first top-3 finish since winning 2019 Wyndham Championship

Since capturing his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship in August of 2019, Hickory High School graduate J.T. Poston has been unable to add another victory to his ledger. He came close this past weekend, though, sharing the lead with Sergio Garcia and Cameron Davis entering the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson before settling for third place — marking his first top-three finish since winning over a year ago.
After shooting a 6-under-par 66 in the opening round, Poston shot a 5-under 67 in the second round. The 27-year-old followed with a 3-under 69 in the third round before adding a 2-under 70 during Sunday’s fourth round for a four-day total of 272 (16-under).
Three total events have been played during the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 season, with Poston participating in two of them. He is currently tied with Mackenzie Hughes for 10th in the FedEx Cup Standings with 190 points.
Poston is scheduled to return to action in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this Thursday through Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Clark County, Nevada. Presently 12th on the PGA Tour’s money list for the current season, Poston will look to add to the $455,400 he received for last week’s third-place finish.
Here’s a look at how other professional athletes from the area have performed as of late:
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
After missing the cut for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, DiBenedetto came in second during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 27 before finishing 21st during the YellaWood 500 this past Sunday at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. However, DiBenedetto actually crossed the finish line in second at Talladega before a post-race penalty was assessed after he illegally crossed the yellow line that separates the racing surface from the paved apron on the final turn of the last lap.
The 29-year-old Hickory resident will again look for his first Cup Series victory when the Bank of America Roval 400 takes place this Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Racing begins at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Dugger has played approximately half of the Patriots’ defensive snaps over the past three weeks, and the 24-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus made his Monday Night Football debut in New England’s 26-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday. He had four tackles (3 solo) against the Chiefs, giving him 11 total tackles (8 solo) during his rookie season.
The Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
A Hickory High graduate, Succop has made 5 of 7 field goals during his first season as a Buccaneer. The 34-year-old has yet to miss a field goal under 40 yards, except for his one missed extra point — he has made his other 13 extra-point attempts — for Tampa Bay, which is currently 3-1 and in first place in the NFC South.
The Buccaneers visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. in a contest that can be seen on Fox and NFL Network.
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
Hibriten High alum Easton has seen the bulk of the playing time for the Saints at the center position in 2020. The 28-year-old Lenoir native has played every snap twice through four weeks, including a 70-snap effort in New Orleans’ 35-29 road win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday.
The Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers next Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
Speaking of playing every snap, East Burke High grad Shatley has played every snap at center for the Jaguars over the last two weeks, including 66 snaps against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 24 and 68 against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday. Jacksonville has lost three consecutive games since winning its opener, but the 29-year-old Shatley keeps putting in strong work on the offensive line.
The Jaguars visit the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Note: Former South Caldwell High standout Madison Bumgarner recently completed his first season with Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, finishing 1-4 with a 6.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in nine starts spanning 41 2/3 innings. Meanwhile, Bandys High alum Hunter Harvey made 10 appearances out of the Baltimore Orioles’ bullpen, posting an 0-2 record and a 4.15 ERA to go with six strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
