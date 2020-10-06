LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston posts first top-3 finish since winning 2019 Wyndham Championship

Since capturing his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship in August of 2019, Hickory High School graduate J.T. Poston has been unable to add another victory to his ledger. He came close this past weekend, though, sharing the lead with Sergio Garcia and Cameron Davis entering the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson before settling for third place — marking his first top-three finish since winning over a year ago.

After shooting a 6-under-par 66 in the opening round, Poston shot a 5-under 67 in the second round. The 27-year-old followed with a 3-under 69 in the third round before adding a 2-under 70 during Sunday’s fourth round for a four-day total of 272 (16-under).

Three total events have been played during the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 season, with Poston participating in two of them. He is currently tied with Mackenzie Hughes for 10th in the FedEx Cup Standings with 190 points.

Poston is scheduled to return to action in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this Thursday through Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Clark County, Nevada. Presently 12th on the PGA Tour’s money list for the current season, Poston will look to add to the $455,400 he received for last week’s third-place finish.