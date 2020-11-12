LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston poised to make Masters debut today at Augusta

Former Hickory High School golf standout J.T. Poston has played in over 100 events since joining the PGA Tour in late 2016, but he has never appeared in the Masters Tournament. Until today, that is.
Poston will tee off at 11:49 a.m. today at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club alongside playing partners Bernhard Langer and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, while the trio is scheduled to begin play at 7:44 a.m. on Friday. Round 3 will follow on Saturday before the final round takes place on Sunday, with ESPN handling TV coverage today and Friday before CBS televises the last two rounds.
Poston is coming off a tie for 20th in the Houston Open Nov. 5-8 at Texas’ Memorial Park Golf Course. After three weeks off, the 27-year-old shot an even par 70 in the opening round of the Houston Open before posting a 3-under-par 67 in Round 2, another even par 70 in the third round and a 1-under 69 in Round 4 to finish 4-under for the tournament with a four-day total of 276.
The Hickory native has competed in each of the other three major tournaments — the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship — but has never finished higher than a tie for 60th. Only time will tell whether Poston can break through and contend during golf’s most prestigious event.
Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have performed as of late:
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
A Hickory resident, DiBenedetto closed out the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season with three consecutive top-10 finishes. Following an eighth-place finish during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in late October, the 29-year-old came in 10th in the Xfinity 500 at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway on Nov. 1 before taking eighth in the Season Finale 500 this past Sunday at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway.
DiBenedetto’s 11 top-10 finishes in 2020 represent a career high, and just over a month ago he had his one-year option picked up by Wood Brothers Racing. Consequently, he will drive their No. 21 Ford Mustang in 2021 while looking for a new team for the following season.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Although the Buccaneers were routed by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 in a battle of the top two teams in the NFC South this past Sunday at home, their only three points came on a 48-year field goal by Hickory High alumnus Succop, who hasn’t missed a field goal since Oct. 4 while converting each of his past 19 extra point attempts dating back to Sept. 27. In fact, the 34-year-old was named NFL Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on extra points during Tampa Bay’s 25-23 road victory over the New York Giants in Week 8.
Overall, Succop is 16 of 18 (88.9%) on field goals and 26 of 27 (96.3%) on extra points this season for the Bucs, who are 6-3 entering Sunday’s road contest against the Carolina Panthers. That contest can be seen on Fox beginning at 1 p.m.
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Dugger returned to action on Monday, playing limited snaps in the Patriots’ 30-27 road win over the New York Jets. The 24-year-old, who previously starred at Lenoir-Rhyne, had one assisted tackle to bring his season total to 17 (12 solo).
The rookie defensive back has been a regular contributor on special teams for New England, while his season high in defensive snaps was 34 during a 35-30 road loss to the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 20. After ending a four-game losing streak, Dugger’s Patriots host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
After missing nearly a month with a concussion, Hibriten High graduate Easton played 47% (34 snaps) of the Saints’ offensive snaps during this past Sunday’s 38-3 road win over the Buccaneers. The 28-year-old helped New Orleans outgain Tampa Bay 420-194 while picking up 27 first downs and averaging 5.8 yards per game.
The NFC South-leading Saints will try to move to 7-2 when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
Shatley has played in all eight games for the Jaguars this year, and while Jacksonville came up short in its bid to avoid a seven-game losing streak during this past Sunday’s 27-25 home loss to the Houston Texans, he did take four special teams snaps. The 29-year-old East Burke High alum is one of the longest-tenured players on Jacksonville’s roster, having been with the team since it signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014.
The Jaguars visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
