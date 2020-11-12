LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston poised to make Masters debut today at Augusta

Former Hickory High School golf standout J.T. Poston has played in over 100 events since joining the PGA Tour in late 2016, but he has never appeared in the Masters Tournament. Until today, that is.

Poston will tee off at 11:49 a.m. today at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club alongside playing partners Bernhard Langer and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, while the trio is scheduled to begin play at 7:44 a.m. on Friday. Round 3 will follow on Saturday before the final round takes place on Sunday, with ESPN handling TV coverage today and Friday before CBS televises the last two rounds.

Poston is coming off a tie for 20th in the Houston Open Nov. 5-8 at Texas’ Memorial Park Golf Course. After three weeks off, the 27-year-old shot an even par 70 in the opening round of the Houston Open before posting a 3-under-par 67 in Round 2, another even par 70 in the third round and a 1-under 69 in Round 4 to finish 4-under for the tournament with a four-day total of 276.

The Hickory native has competed in each of the other three major tournaments — the U.S. Open, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship — but has never finished higher than a tie for 60th. Only time will tell whether Poston can break through and contend during golf’s most prestigious event.