LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston comes close; players with local ties preparing for 2021 NFL season

Following a missed cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, earlier this month, Hickory native J.T. Poston turned in his best performance as a PGA Tour golfer since winning the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro. The 28-year-old finished second at the Barbasol Championship July 15-18 on the Champions course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Although he ended up losing to Seamus Power on the sixth hole of a playoff, Poston led after the second and third rounds and remained in the No. 1 spot until late in the final round. Poston’s double bogey on the par-5 15th hole proved costly as Power was ultimately able to tie him and force a playoff.
Poston’s best round at the Barbasol was the opening round, as he shot a 7-under-par 65 to get off to a strong start. Following back-to-back 66s in the second and third rounds, he fired a 70 in the closing round.
The runner-up finish did move Poston up in the FedEx Cup standings — he’s currently 66th after tying for 28th during last week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota — and it also earned him $381,500 in prize money. He shot a four-day total of 277 to finish 7-under during the 3M Open, although he was near the top of the leaderboard before struggling in the third round.
The next tournament on the PGA Tour’s schedule is the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Aug. 5-8 at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee. Additionally, the 2021 Wyndham Championship returns to Greensboro’s Sedgefield County Club — the site of Poston’s only PGA Tour victory — Aug. 12-15.
Here’s a look at what other professional athletes with local ties have been up to:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
After seeing action in 14 games (seven starts) as a rookie last season, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dugger is looking for improvement in Year 2. The 25-year-old had 64 tackles (43 solo) including a tackle for loss in 2020, also returning a pair of kickoffs for 47 total yards.
According to Dugger in an interview with Boston.com that was published on Friday, his first season in the NFL was “below-average.” This year, he feels much more comfortable and prepared.
“Night and day,” he said of the difference between now and this time last year. “Just looking at the first couple days of (2020 training) camp, it’s a big difference. I’m like a completely different player, and that’s great to see, and I can feel that, as well.”
The Patriots are currently in the midst of training camp as they prepare for their first preseason game, a home contest against the Washington Football Team on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Other locals in the NFL
East Burke High graduate Tyler Shatley enters his eighth season in the NFL, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars, looking to fill a reserve spot on the offensive line. The 30-year-old has seen some time as Jacksonville’s backup center snapping balls to fellow Clemson alum Trevor Lawrence, who threw a touchdown pass to tight end Tim Tebow during training camp on Friday that had social media abuzz.
Lenoir native Nick Easton remains a free agent after being released by the New Orleans Saints in February. The 29-year-old offensive lineman was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-18 before spending two seasons with the Saints.
After winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past February, Hickory native Ryan Succop signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension in March. The 34-year-old kicker — known as arguably the greatest final draft pick in NFL history — has made 83% (264 of 318) of his field goal attempts and 96.3% (390 of 405) of his extra point tries during a 12-year career that has also included stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.
South Caldwell High grad Landon Dickerson (offensive lineman) is currently on the Philadelphia Eagles’ non-football injury list ahead of his rookie season, while fellow rookie and former Maiden High standout Caleb Farley (cornerback) is on the Titans’ physically unable to perform list and has not participated in any training camp activities.
Rookies Chazz Surratt (linebacker) and Sage Surratt (wide receivers), brothers with Lincoln County roots who starred on both the gridiron and the basketball court in high school, are on the rosters for the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, respectively. Chazz Surratt signed his rookie contract last Monday after the Vikings selected him in the third round of this year’s NFL draft, while Sage Surratt is trying to make the team in Detroit after signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent.
A Freedom High alum is also trying to make an NFL roster after going undrafted. After initially signing with the Seattle Seahawks, BJ Emmons (running back) was eventually cut by Seattle before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
A Hickory native who attended South Caldwell High, Bumgarner earned his first win since May 11 during Wednesday’s road game against the Texas Rangers. The 31-year-old left-hander pitched seven innings of two-run, four-hit ball with four strikeouts and one walk, throwing 61 of his 84 pitches for strikes.
Now 5-6 this season with a 4.87 ERA and 73 strikeouts against 20 walks in 77 2/3 innings across 15 starts, Bumgarner is expected to start on Tuesday against his former team, the San Francisco Giants. The contest will be played at Arizona’s Chase Field and will begin at 9:40 p.m.
Other locals in MLB/Minor League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey, a Bandys High alum who has a 4.15 ERA and six strikeouts against three walks in nine relief appearances spanning 8 2/3 innings in 2021, remains on the injured list with a right lat strain. The team was hoping the 26-year-old right-hander would be able to return by now, but he has yet to embark on a rehab assignment.
Hickory High grad Zach Jarrett, also a member of the Orioles’ organization, has seen his batting average dip 21 points to .231 (as of presstime Friday) since the Hickory Daily Record’s last Local Pro Roundup was published on July 8. The 26-year-old outfielder for Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate Norfolk (Virginia) has appeared in 50 games, recording 40 hits including seven home runs, eight doubles and two triples, and he also has 19 RBIs, 28 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 10 attempts.
Hayden Deal and Justin Dean, alums of Bandys High and Lenoir-Rhyne, respectively, are currently in the Atlanta Braves’ organization at Double-A Mississippi. Deal is a 26-year-old pitcher from Newton who has a 2-2 record, a 3.91 ERA and 58 strikeouts against 25 walks in 14 starts (69 innings) for Mississippi, while Dean is a 24-year-old center fielder from Mauldin, South Carolina, who is hitting .244 with 59 hits including five homers, 11 doubles and three triples in addition to 29 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 22 stolen bases in 26 attempts over 67 games.
A former pitcher at Catawba Valley Community College, Julian Smith remains with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Low-A West affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga (California) Quakes. In 19 relief appearances, the 24-year-old Concord native has a 4-5 record, a 7.64 ERA and 41 strikeouts against 17 walks in 35 1/3 innings.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
DiBenedetto received some disappointing news earlier this month when it was revealed that Wood Brothers Racing will not retain him for the 2022 season, but he continues to fight for a playoff spot as the conclusion of the regular season approaches. The 30-year-old Hickory resident had previously slipped to 20th in the points standings, but has climbed back to 17th, 22 points behind Chris Buescher for the final postseason spot.
After finishing ninth during the Quaker State 400 on July 11 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto took 11th in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. NASCAR is currently on hiatus for the Olympics until Aug. 8, when Go Bowling at The Glen emanates from New York’s Watkins Glen International beginning at 3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.