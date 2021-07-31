LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Poston comes close; players with local ties preparing for 2021 NFL season

Following a missed cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, earlier this month, Hickory native J.T. Poston turned in his best performance as a PGA Tour golfer since winning the 2019 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro. The 28-year-old finished second at the Barbasol Championship July 15-18 on the Champions course at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

Although he ended up losing to Seamus Power on the sixth hole of a playoff, Poston led after the second and third rounds and remained in the No. 1 spot until late in the final round. Poston’s double bogey on the par-5 15th hole proved costly as Power was ultimately able to tie him and force a playoff.

Poston’s best round at the Barbasol was the opening round, as he shot a 7-under-par 65 to get off to a strong start. Following back-to-back 66s in the second and third rounds, he fired a 70 in the closing round.

The runner-up finish did move Poston up in the FedEx Cup standings — he’s currently 66th after tying for 28th during last week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota — and it also earned him $381,500 in prize money. He shot a four-day total of 277 to finish 7-under during the 3M Open, although he was near the top of the leaderboard before struggling in the third round.