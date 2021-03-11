LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Pitchers Bumgarner, Harvey gearing up for 2021 MLB season

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is fast approaching, with players currently in the midst of spring training in advance of Opening Day on April 1. Two of the players getting ready for the regular season are the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner and the Baltimore Orioles’ Hunter Harvey, a pair of pitchers with local ties.
Bumgarner is a Caldwell County native who graduated from South Caldwell High before being selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 10th overall pick of the 2007 MLB draft. The 31-year-old left-hander won three World Series during an 11-year major league stint with the Giants before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Dec. 17, 2019.
After struggling with injuries and poor performance during a 2020 MLB season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bumgarner entered Wednesday having made one start this spring. During that start, he pitched two innings to earn the win, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out six and issuing no walks.
As for Harvey, a 26-year-old right-hander from Catawba who graduated from Bandys High and has dealt with his fair share of injuries in recent years as well, he entered 10 games out of the Orioles’ bullpen in 2020. In addition to a 4.15 ERA, he also had six strikeouts and two walks in 8 2/3 innings last year.
Harvey has made two relief appearances this spring, totaling two innings of scoreless, hitless relief. Nevertheless, he has struggled with his control in limited action, issuing three walks as compared to one strikeout.
The Diamondbacks’ first regular-season contest is a road game at the San Diego Padres on April 1 at 4:10 p.m., while Baltimore begins the 2021 regular season with a road trip to the Boston Red Sox that same day at 2:10 p.m.
Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have fared in recent weeks:
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: Following four consecutive missed cuts between November and January, Poston tied for 18th during the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 28-31 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. The 27-year-old Hickory High alumnus shot a four-day total of 283, good for 5-under-par.
Poston followed that up by tying for 11th during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Feb. 4-7 at Arizona’s TPC Scottsdale, finishing 14-under with a four-day total of 270. He hasn’t topped that finish since and missed the cut again during the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida, but he is set to return to action today at 8:13 a.m. in the first round of The Players Championship at TPC at Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Golf Channel will carry today’s opening round and Friday’s second round of The Players Championship, while NBC will have coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s rounds.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver: Hickory resident DiBenedetto is still trying to find his stride in 2021. Ater finishing 10th during the Busch Clash on Feb. 9 at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway and 12th during Duel 1 at Daytona two nights later, he hasn’t finished better than 16th during the first four regular-season races.
That 16th-place finish came last week during the Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube, a race that was held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. DiBenedetto now turns his attention to Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway, where he will start 20th at a track where he finished 13th and eighth in two starts a season ago.
Sunday’s race begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on Fox.
