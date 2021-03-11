LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Pitchers Bumgarner, Harvey gearing up for 2021 MLB season

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is fast approaching, with players currently in the midst of spring training in advance of Opening Day on April 1. Two of the players getting ready for the regular season are the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner and the Baltimore Orioles’ Hunter Harvey, a pair of pitchers with local ties.

Bumgarner is a Caldwell County native who graduated from South Caldwell High before being selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 10th overall pick of the 2007 MLB draft. The 31-year-old left-hander won three World Series during an 11-year major league stint with the Giants before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Dec. 17, 2019.

After struggling with injuries and poor performance during a 2020 MLB season shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bumgarner entered Wednesday having made one start this spring. During that start, he pitched two innings to earn the win, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out six and issuing no walks.

As for Harvey, a 26-year-old right-hander from Catawba who graduated from Bandys High and has dealt with his fair share of injuries in recent years as well, he entered 10 games out of the Orioles’ bullpen in 2020. In addition to a 4.15 ERA, he also had six strikeouts and two walks in 8 2/3 innings last year.