LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Patriots’ Dugger records first two NFL interceptions

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Succop has missed three field goals this season for the defending Super Bowl champions, who lead the NFC South with a 6-1 record and have won 14 of their past 15 games dating back to last year. The 35-year-old Hickory High graduate has made 8 of 11 (72.7%) field goals overall, but is 29-of-30 (96.7%) on extra-point attempts.

Succop’s 53 points are tied for the 10th-most in the NFL this season. His Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in a game that will be televised on Fox.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Dickerson has started the past five games for Philadelphia, playing every offensive snap in four of them. The 23-year-old rookie struggled in his first NFL action after missing the entire offseason due to a torn ACL, but has shown improvement in recent contests.

There is still plenty of progress that needs to be made, but given that the Eagles used a second-round pick on Dickerson during the 2021 NFL draft, they clearly see the South Caldwell High alum as part of their future. Philadelphia travels to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman