LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Patriots’ Dugger records first two NFL interceptions

Kyle Dugger continues his breakout sophomore season in the National Football League. A starter in all seven games this fall, the Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus remains the New England Patriots’ leading tackler with 48 stops (36 solo) including four tackles for loss.
Not only that, but the 25-year-old safety recorded his first NFL interception in the Patriots’ 35-29 home loss to Dallas on Oct. 17, becoming just the second player in the past three seasons to intercept Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the red zone. Dugger also intercepted the New York Jets’ Mike White in a 54-13 home victory this past Sunday while notching a team-high nine tackles.
Sunday’s nine-tackle performance marked the second time in the last three games that Dugger has led New England in tackles, as he also had a season-high 10 tackles in a 25-22 road win over the Houston Texans on Oct. 10. Entering Week 8, his 48 tackles are tied for 22nd in the NFL.
The Patriots visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. before Dugger plays his first NFL game in North Carolina on Nov. 7. New England visits the Carolina Panthers that day for a 1 p.m. kickoff in a contest that will be televised on CBS.
Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have fared as of late:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Succop has missed three field goals this season for the defending Super Bowl champions, who lead the NFC South with a 6-1 record and have won 14 of their past 15 games dating back to last year. The 35-year-old Hickory High graduate has made 8 of 11 (72.7%) field goals overall, but is 29-of-30 (96.7%) on extra-point attempts.
Succop’s 53 points are tied for the 10th-most in the NFL this season. His Buccaneers visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in a game that will be televised on Fox.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman
Dickerson has started the past five games for Philadelphia, playing every offensive snap in four of them. The 23-year-old rookie struggled in his first NFL action after missing the entire offseason due to a torn ACL, but has shown improvement in recent contests.
There is still plenty of progress that needs to be made, but given that the Eagles used a second-round pick on Dickerson during the 2021 NFL draft, they clearly see the South Caldwell High alum as part of their future. Philadelphia travels to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
Speaking of offensive linemen who played at college powerhouses — the aforementioned Dickerson played at Alabama, while Shatley went to Clemson — Shatley has finally seen time on offense in the Jaguars’ last two games. After playing solely on special teams early in the season, the 30-year-old took 15 offensive snaps in Week 5 before playing every offensive snap in Week 6.
Jacksonville ended up winning its Week 6 contest 23-20 over the Miami Dolphins in London to snap a 20-game losing streak dating back to last season before enjoying a bye this past week. The Jaguars will look to make it two wins in a row when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.
Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans cornerback
After making his NFL debut in the Titans’ season opener and also seeing time in a 37-19 road win over Jacksonville in Week 5, Farley made his first professional start on Oct. 18 when Tennessee hosted the Buffalo Bills. Although the Titans earned a 34-31 victory and Farley recorded two tackles for the second straight game, the 22-year-old Maiden High graduate ultimately suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of the season.
Nevertheless, Tennessee has won three straight games heading into Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
Chazz Surratt, Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Surratt hasn’t played since Minnesota’s 19-17 home win over Detroit on Oct. 10, and he’s yet to take a defensive snap this season. However, the 24-year-old East Lincoln High alum did see time on special teams in four games earlier this fall.
The Vikings had a bye this past week after beating the Panthers 34-28 in overtime on Oct. 17 in Charlotte. Minnesota hosts the Cowboys on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. in a contest that will be televised on NBC.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
Hickory resident DiBenedetto posted his best finish since Aug. 22 when he came in sixth during the Bank of America Roval 400 on Oct. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway before finishing 13th during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway the following week. This past Sunday, the 30-year old added a 23rd-place finish during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
The next scheduled race is the Xfinity 500 on Sunday at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway. The next to last race on the Cup Series calendar, the Xfinity 500 begins at 2 p.m. on NBC.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Poston is still trying to find his way, as he has missed the cut at all three events he has played in since the 2022 PGA Tour season began in September. The 28-year-old Hickory High alum has finished under par at his last two events, though, posting a 3-under-par 141 (69, 72) during the two rounds he played at the Sanderson Farms Championship Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Jackson, Mississippi, and a 4-under 318 (69, 69) at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open the following week in Las Vegas.
Poston is not listed in the field for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which begins today and continues through Sunday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. The event will be televised on Golf Channel.