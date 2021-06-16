LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Orioles’ Harvey returns from injured list, posts 2.08 ERA in first 4 appearances

After beginning the 2021 Major League Baseball season on the 60-day injured list, Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Hunter Harvey was activated on June 4 and pitched an inning of one-run, two-hit ball against the Cleveland Indians that night. A Catawba native who graduated from Bandys High in 2013, Harvey entered Tuesday night’s game at Cleveland having appeared in three additional contests.
Although he hasn’t recorded a strikeout since tallying one in his season debut, Harvey has thrown 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief since his initial appearance, lowering his ERA from 9.00 to 2.08. The 26-year-old has issued one walk over his four appearances, and Baltimore has won three of the four games in which he has pitched.
Here’s a glance at how other local athletes have been faring:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
Bumgarner is currently 4-5 on the season with a 5.73 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 18 walks in 59 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old Hickory native was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 3 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, telling reporters at the time that he had been dealing with discomfort for multiple weeks.
“This is just bad judgment on my part,” said Bumgarner, who graduated from South Caldwell High in 2007, winning a 4A state title during his senior season. “I thought it was going to get better and go away sooner. The last three to four days it’s gotten worse and affected my pitching.”
The Diamondbacks entered Tuesday night’s road contest against the San Francisco Giants with a major league-worst 20-47 record. Arizona also carried an 11-game losing streak into the matchup with its National League West rivals.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Zach Jarrett, Norfolk (Virginia) Tides outfielder
Jarrett’s batting average has continued to rise in recent weeks, as he entered the week hitting .300 with 18 hits including three home runs, two doubles and a triple for the Baltimore Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate. The 26-year-old Hickory High alumnus also has nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher
In seven starts for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate, Deal has posted a 1-2 record and a 3.64 ERA. The 26-year-old Newton native and Bandys High alumnus also has 27 strikeouts against 16 walks in 29 2/3 innings.
Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves center fielder
A former star player at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dean is batting .237 with 27 hits including two homers, nine doubles and a triple in 2021. The 24-year-old has played in 34 games, knocking in 13 runs, scoring 17 and walking 15 times while recording 10 stolen bases.
Julian Smith, Rancho Cucamonga (California) Quakes pitcher
A member of the pitching staff for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Low-A West affiliate, Concord native Smith — a former Catawba Valley Community College standout — has made eight appearances out of the Quakes’ bullpen this season. In those outings, the 24-year-old has posted a 1-3 record and a 9.82 ERA to go with 22 strikeouts and eight walks in 18 1/3 innings.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Poston may have tied for 65th during the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago and missed the cut during the Palmetto Championship last week, but the Hickory High graduate will have another opportunity to right the ship when he participates in the U.S. Open beginning on Thursday at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. The 28-year-old qualified for the event after shooting 10-under-par during qualifying with consecutive rounds of 67 at a pair of Ohio golf courses early last week.
Poston will play alongside Adam Hadwin and amateur Joe Long for the first two rounds of the four-day tournament, teeing off at 8:35 a.m. on Thursday and 2:20 p.m. on Friday. Coverage of the 121st U.S. Open will be shared by Golf Channel and NBC and will continue through Sunday.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
Following a 23rd-place finish in the Toyota Save Mart 350 at California’s Sonoma Raceway earlier this month, Hickory resident DiBenedetto competed in the NASCAR All-Star Open — which he won last year — this past Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. The 29-year-old was the runner-up during the All-Star Open, which was followed by the All-Star Race itself and was won by Kyle Larson, who collected the $1 million paycheck.
After finishing 17th in the All-Star Race, DiBenedetto looks to inch his way closer to a potential playoff berth when he participates in the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Coverage takes place on NBC Sports Network.
BOWLING
Kyle Troup, Professional Bowlers Association competitor
A member of the PBA since 2008 and a full-time participant since 2015, Taylorsville native Troup nabbed his first career major title earlier this year when he defeated Dick Allen in the finals of the PBA Players Championship. The 30-year-old also earned his eighth overall PBA title when he won the PBA Tour Playoffs in May, capturing the $100,000 winner’s share and finishing with a total earnings of $469,200 this season, the highest single-season mark in PBA history.