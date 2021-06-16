LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Orioles’ Harvey returns from injured list, posts 2.08 ERA in first 4 appearances

After beginning the 2021 Major League Baseball season on the 60-day injured list, Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Hunter Harvey was activated on June 4 and pitched an inning of one-run, two-hit ball against the Cleveland Indians that night. A Catawba native who graduated from Bandys High in 2013, Harvey entered Tuesday night’s game at Cleveland having appeared in three additional contests.

Although he hasn’t recorded a strikeout since tallying one in his season debut, Harvey has thrown 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief since his initial appearance, lowering his ERA from 9.00 to 2.08. The 26-year-old has issued one walk over his four appearances, and Baltimore has won three of the four games in which he has pitched.

Here’s a glance at how other local athletes have been faring:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Bumgarner is currently 4-5 on the season with a 5.73 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 18 walks in 59 2/3 innings. The 31-year-old Hickory native was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 3 with inflammation in his pitching shoulder, telling reporters at the time that he had been dealing with discomfort for multiple weeks.