LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: New England’s Dugger ‘hyped’ for 2021 NFL season

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

The Eagles removed Dickerson from the non-football injury list at the beginning of last week and are expected to use the rookie in the regular-season opener, a road contest at the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday at 1 p.m. The 22-year-old South Caldwell High graduate was unable to participate in training camp or any preseason games, but has the ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line.

Dickerson was chosen by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. When he does play, he will be wearing his familiar No. 69, which he wore at both Florida State University and the University of Alabama, after switching from No. 51 following last week’s trade of fellow offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Indianapolis Colts.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Speaking of offensive linemen, Shatley has been an important part of the Jaguars’ O-line since he signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Although he has primarily been used as a backup, the 30-year-old Valdese native has played in 94 games over his first seven years in the NFL.