LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Morganton native Emmons signs with Jacksonville’s practice squad

Dugger also has four tackles for loss, three interceptions, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery, the latter of which he recorded in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 36-13 home win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28. New England has won an NFL-best seven consecutive games and is currently the top team in the AFC with a 9-4 record entering a road contest at the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

A highly regarded rookie for the Eagles, Dickerson has started 11 straight games for a team that is still vying for a playoff berth. Philadelphia is currently on the outside looking in with a 6-7 record, but is only a half-game behind both the Washington Football Team and the San Francisco 49ers for the final two NFC playoff spots.

The Eagles lost a road game by a 13-7 final at the hands of the New York Giants on Nov. 28, with Dickerson playing every offensive snap for the eighth time this season. The 23-year-old South Caldwell High graduate also played 99% of the offensive snaps in a 33-18 road win over the New York Jets last Sunday as Philadelphia won for the third time in its past four contests.