LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Morganton native Emmons signs with Jacksonville’s practice squad

Following practice squad stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders, former Freedom High standout BJ Emmons was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad on Tuesday, as announced by the National Football League team’s official website. The 24-year-old running back dealt with injury issues throughout his college career, which included stops at Alabama, Hutchinson Community College and Florida Atlantic University, although he did finish with 88 carries for 353 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games at FAU from 2019-20.
A Morganton native, Emmons broke numerous Freedom and Burke County rushing records as a high school player. He rushed for well over 6,000 yards in his prep career, also scoring 101 touchdowns on the ground.
After graduating college, Emmons signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May. Seattle later waived him, and the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder was picked up by the Raiders, with whom he totaled 24 carries for 90 yards and a TD during the preseason.
Following another stint on Seattle’s practice squad that ended earlier this month, Emmons will now look to make a splash with Jacksonville. He replaces RB Jordan Wilkins, who was released from the practice squad in a corresponding move on Tuesday.
The Jaguars host the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Here’s a glance at the performances turned in by other local professional athletes over the past couple of weeks:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
A 35-year-old Hickory High alumnus, Succop is 7 of 7 on field goals since the start of November. He made all six of his field-goal attempts in November before adding a 31-yard make in the Buccaneers’ 30-17 road win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.
Overall, Succop is 15 of 18 (83.3%) on field goals and 44 of 47 (93.6%) on extra points in 2021. His longest field goal of the season was a 48-yarder in a 19-17 road victory over the New England Patriots on Oct. 3, and he has accounted for 89 points which is tied for 10th in the NFL.
Tampa Bay hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in a contest that will be televised on CBS.
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
After appearing in each of the Patriots’ first 12 games (10 starts), Dugger missed Monday’s 14-10 road win over the Buffalo Bills after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum remains New England’s second-leading tackler with 80 stops including a team-high 62 solo tackles.
Dugger also has four tackles for loss, three interceptions, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery, the latter of which he recorded in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 36-13 home win over the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 28. New England has won an NFL-best seven consecutive games and is currently the top team in the AFC with a 9-4 record entering a road contest at the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 18 at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman
A highly regarded rookie for the Eagles, Dickerson has started 11 straight games for a team that is still vying for a playoff berth. Philadelphia is currently on the outside looking in with a 6-7 record, but is only a half-game behind both the Washington Football Team and the San Francisco 49ers for the final two NFC playoff spots.
The Eagles lost a road game by a 13-7 final at the hands of the New York Giants on Nov. 28, with Dickerson playing every offensive snap for the eighth time this season. The 23-year-old South Caldwell High graduate also played 99% of the offensive snaps in a 33-18 road win over the New York Jets last Sunday as Philadelphia won for the third time in its past four contests.
The Eagles have a bye this week before hosting Washington on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
Following five consecutive starts from Oct. 17-Nov. 21, Shatley didn’t receive an offensive snap in the Jaguars’ 21-14 home loss to the Falcons on Nov. 28 before playing 56% of the offensive snaps in a 37-7 road loss to the Las Angeles Rams last Sunday. Nevertheless, the 30-year old East Burke High graduate has seen time on offense, special teams or both in all 12 games for Jacksonville.
One of the longest-tenured players on the Jaguars’ roster, Shatley remains an important piece of the offensive line, whether as a starter or a reserve.
Chazz Surratt, Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Surratt has played sparingly as a rookie for Minnesota, all on special teams. After appearing in four games from Sept. 12-Oct. 10, the 24-year-old East Lincoln High alum played 61% of the Vikings’ special teams snaps in a 27-20 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 14 before playing a season-high 63% of the team’s special teams snaps in a 29-27 road loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.
The Vikings hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, winning 36-28 despite nearly blowing a 29-0 advantage. Surratt did not play in Minnesota’s victory, which improved the Vikings’ record to 6-7 heading into a road showdown against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 20 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
