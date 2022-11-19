LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: LR alum Artis selected in 2022 XFL draft

Lenoir-Rhyne fans will have a familiar face to cheer for when the XFL returns in February. The Bears’ all-time leader in sacks, JaQuan Artis, will suit up for the Houston Roughnecks when the spring football league kicks off its 2023 season.

The 24-year-old defensive lineman was selected by the Roughnecks in the 11th round of this week’s XFL draft after starring for the Northern Arizona Wranglers of the Indoor Football League in 2022. The 2019 South Atlantic Conference player of the year during his senior season at Lenoir-Rhyne, Artis helped the Wranglers capture the IFL title while also winning the league’s defensive player of the year and defensive rookie of the year awards and being named the Most Valuable Player of the championship game.

The Roughnecks are one of eight teams in the XFL, which also includes the Arlington Renegades, the D.C. Defenders, the Orlando Guardians, the San Antonio Brahmas, the Seattle Sea Dragons, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Vegas Vipers. Houston’s head coach is former National Football League coach Wade Phillips, whose most recent NFL job was as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-19.

During his time at Lenoir-Rhyne, Artis totaled 224 tackles (113 solo), 47.5 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two passes defensed. He is a native of Kinston.

Here’s a look at what other professional athletes with ties to the area have accomplished in recent weeks:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUEKyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety

The Patriots had a bye last week before hosting the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. Their most recent contest was a 26-3 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 6, when Dugger — a 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus — finished with three tackles (two solo) while playing 43 defensive snaps and seven special teams snaps.

Dugger has 27 tackles (17 solo), two tackles for loss, two passes defensed, one interception and a fumble return for a touchdown in seven games this season. Following Sunday’s game against the Jets, he will join New England for its Thanksgiving night game at the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

After dropping three straight games and five of six, the Buccaneers have won their past two contests, defeating the Rams by a 16-13 final on Nov. 6 before knocking off the Seattle Seahawks by a 21-16 score last Sunday. Both contests were home games — although the game against Seattle was actually a designated Bucs home game that took place in Germany — but Tampa Bay will return to the road after this week’s bye for a battle with the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

The 36-year-old Succop, who graduated from Hickory High in 2005, has made all four of his extra point attempts over the last two weeks to improve to 13-for-13 in 2022. He has also made 22 of 25 (88%) field goals, including a season long of 54 yards — tying his career long — against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 16 and a 50-yarder against the Rams, with two of his three missed field goals coming from 50-plus yards.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

The Eagles were the NFL’s last unbeaten team before suffering their first loss, a 32-21 home defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders, last Monday. But Philadelphia is still tied with the Vikings for the best record in the league at 8-1 as the Eagles prepare for Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, which will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Nonetheless, Dickerson has started every game for the Eagles and has played every offensive snap in five contests, including in a 29-17 road victory over the Houston Texans on Nov. 3 and in the loss to the Commanders. The 24-year-old South Caldwell High grad has helped Philadelphia ascend to the top of a difficult NFC East, which also includes the 7-2 New York Giants, the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys and 5-5 Washington.

Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans cornerback

Primarily a special teams player for Tennessee during his second season in the NFL, Farley was placed on injured reserve this past Tuesday. The Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on the road Thursday to move to 7-3, but the AFC South leaders will likely be without the Maiden High alum for the rest of the season after he suffered a back injury in a 17-10 home win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website, Farley is expected to undergo season-ending surgery for what is believed to be a herniated disc. Tennessee’s secondary is currently banged up, although the team has won seven of its last eight games ahead of a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Shatley has played every offensive snap for the Jaguars in five straight games, including a 27-20 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 6 that snapped a five-game losing streak. Jacksonville fell 27-17 to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road last Sunday, but the 31-year-old East Burke High alum has been an iron man on the offensive line over the last month-plus.

Following a bye this week, Jacksonville hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Dareke Young, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

Another former Lenoir-Rhyne standout now playing pro football, Young has appeared in five straight games for the Seahawks after not playing between Week 2 and Week 5. The 23-year-old Raleigh native has four tackles (three solo) on special teams, but has yet to be targeted in the passing game despite playing 48 offensive snaps during his rookie season.

Seattle defeated the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 on the road Nov. 6 before losing 21-16 at Tampa Bay last Sunday. The Seahawks have a bye this week before hosting the Raiders on Nov. 27 at 4:05 p.m. on CBS.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

After Poston missed the cut during the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, which was held at Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club Nov. 3-6 — he shot a 1-over-par 72 in the opening round and a 2-under 69 in Round 2 — the 29-year old former Hickory High standout is currently playing in the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. He finished with an even-par 70 in Thursday’s Round 1 and also participated in Friday’s second round.

The RSM Classic continues today and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. on Golf Channel.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

DiBenedetto completed his first season in the NASCAR Truck Series on Nov. 4, when he finished 22nd in the Lucas Oil 150 at Arizona’s Phoenix Raceway. The Lucas Oil 150 served as the Truck Series’ championship race, and was won by Zane Smith.

DiBenedetto is a 31-year-old Hickory resident who was born in California.