LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: LR alum Artis earns IFL defensive player of the year honors

Once known for terrorizing opposing offenses in the South Atlantic Conference as a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne football team, JaQuan Artis is now doing so as a rookie in the Indoor Football League. The 24-year-old defensive end was recently named the league’s defensive player of the year after previously earning IFL defensive rookie of the year honors.

Artis has spent this season with the IFL’s Northern Arizona Wranglers, who will face the Quad City Steamwheelers in the league’s championship game on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Currently 14-4, the Wranglers defeated the Tucson Sugar Skulls by a 49-30 final in the opening round of the playoffs before beating the Arizona Rattlers 52-51 in the Western Conference title game.

The first Wranglers player to win a yearly award from the IFL, Artis has 40 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 13 games. His sack total is tied for the most in the IFL, although the player he is tied with played in two more games than he did.

Artis is also tied for second in the IFL with 17.5 tackles for loss. Additionally, he has two pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

A standout at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2016-19, Artis finished his college career with 224 tackles (113 solo), 47.5 tackles for loss and 29 sacks. The Kinston native also had five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a pair of pass breakups.

In the 100-year history of LR football, Artis ranks first all-time in sacks and second all-time in tackles for loss. He appeared in 42 career games for the Bears, who begin the 2022 season with a home game against Virginia State on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. and will play seven of their 11 regular-season contests at the newly renovated Moretz Stadium.

Here’s what other professional athletes with local ties have been up to in recent weeks:

GOLFJ.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

During the fourth annual 3M Open July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, Hickory High graduate Poston tied for 11th with a four-day total of 276 (8-under-par). The 29-year old shot an even-par 71 in the opening round before firing a 69 in the second round, a 64 in the third round and a 72 in the final round.

Poston also participated in the Wyndham Championship this past Thursday through Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro — the site of his first PGA Tour victory three years ago. After shooting a 4-under 66 to open the tournament, he finished with a 70 in Round 2, a 69 in Round 3 and a 66 in the final round to tie for 21st with a four-day total of 271 (9-under).

The next event on the PGA Tour calendar is the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Golf Channel will have TV coverage of Thursday and Friday’s rounds from 3-7 p.m., while Golf Channel and NBC will share coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s rounds beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

AUTO RACINGMatt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

Prior to celebrating his 31st birthday on July 27, Hickory resident DiBenedetto finished 12th during the CRC Brakleen 150 on July 23 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. The California native followed that up with an 11th-place finish during the TSport 200 on July 29 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Although he isn’t in contention during the ongoing NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, DiBenedetto is looking to close out his debut season in the series on a high note. The next race will be the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation on Saturday at 8 p.m. on FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALLHunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

Formerly a star at Bandys High, Harvey has seen quite a bit of action for the Nationals as of late. Entering Tuesday, the 27-year-old had made nine relief appearances since the last Local Pro Roundup was published on July 20, including six scoreless outings.

Harvey has pitched an inning in each of the nine outings, striking out 10 and issuing one walk. His overall ERA for the season currently sits at 3.68 in 16 appearances.

Washington will complete a three-game road series with the Chicago Cubs today at 2:20 p.m.

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

After pitching a season-high eight innings in a 7-2 home win over the Nationals on July 23, South Caldwell High alumnus Bumgarner lasted six innings in a 5-2 road loss to the Atlanta Braves on July 29 before covering 5 2/3 innings in a 6-5 home victory over the Colorado Rockies last Friday. The left-hander, who turned 33 on Aug. 1, also struck out a season-high nine batters in the aforementioned victory over Washington, allowing two runs on four hits while totaling 98 pitches (68 strikes).

Overall this season, Bumgarner has a 6-10 record and a 3.96 ERA. In addition, he has 80 strikeouts against 37 walks in 22 starts for Arizona as he prepares to start tonight against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch for Game 3 of the four-game series is set for 9:40 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALLJustin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

The player of the week for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate during the final week of July, former Lenoir-Rhyne star Dean batted .304 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBIs during Mississippi’s six-game home series with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The 25-year-old also stole two bases and scored two runs.

Dean is hitting .251 in 56 games at the Double-A level this year. He has 50 hits including nine doubles, three triples and two homers, and he’s also knocked in 23 runs, scored 30 runs and swiped 16 bases in 20 attempts.

Mississippi began a six-game road series with the Tennessee Smokies on Tuesday. Game 2 will be played tonight at 7:15 p.m.

Nick Clarno, Rome Braves catcher

Another former Lenoir-Rhyne standout, Clarno has appeared in two games for the Atlanta Braves’ High-A affiliate since signing with the defending World Series champions last month. The 24-year-old has a double and a single in five at-bats, and he also has two RBIs and a walk.

Rome is currently in the midst of a six-game road series with the Asheville Tourists that continues tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

A Bandys High graduate, Deal was placed on the seven-day injured list last Thursday. In two relief appearances since the last Local Pro Roundup was published on July 20, the 27-year-old has allowed no runs on one hit in three innings.

In 24 games (two starts) at the Double-A level in 2022, Deal has a 3-2 record and a 3.62 ERA. He also has 45 strikeouts against 22 walks in 49 2/3 innings, and he picked up the win in his most recent outing.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

Previously a standout at Catawba Valley Community College, the 25-year old Smith has made 31 relief appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate this season. Three of those outings have come since the last Local Pro Roundup was published on July 20, with Smith tossing scoreless innings in two of them.

For the season, the left-hander is 3-0 with a 5.48 ERA and 41 strikeouts against 20 walks in 42 2/3 innings. He and the Loons are currently in the midst of a six-game home series with the Peoria Chiefs that continues tonight at 7:05 p.m.