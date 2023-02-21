On Feb. 1, the Atlanta Braves announced the non-roster players who have been invited to participate in their big league spring training camp. Eleven pitchers, four catchers, six infielders and five outfielders received invitations, with one of the five outfielders being former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Justin Dean.

The 26-year-old Dean, who was born in Mauldin, South Carolina, was selected by the Braves in the 17th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft. In three years at LR, he started 141 games and batted .367.

Dean had 202 hits during his college career, including 34 doubles, 12 triples and 11 home runs. He knocked in 88 runs and scored 158 times while compiling a .532 slugging percentage and a .467 on-base percentage.

Dean also had 34 stolen bases in 40 attempts (85%) for the Bears, and he walked 80 times. LR posted an overall record of 82-66 during the three years Dean was a member of the team.

Since 2018, Dean has been in Atlanta’s minor league system. He began last year at Triple-A Gwinnett, but was ultimately sent back to Double-A Mississippi, where he spent the majority of the season.

This winter, Dean played for the Caneros de Los Mochis of the Mexican Pacific League, hitting .343 in 67 games. He totaled 83 hits, including 11 doubles, seven triples and two homers.

Dean also had 34 RBIs, 37 runs scored, a .471 slugging percentage and a .431 on-base percentage during winter league play. In addition, he stole 16 bases and walked 34 times.

“My experience has been great. I give it a 10 out of 10,” Dean said of his time in Mexico, according to a story written by Minor League Baseball reporter Michael Avallone that was published at www.milb.com on Feb. 7. “I’ve been having good fun, the weather’s great. It’s an experience in a new country, so I’m having a great time. There are some differences in the game. The tempo of the game is a little slower here. Just because we have more time, there’s not as many as restrictions and rules as there (are) in the minor leagues. There’s a little bit more (velocity) in the States, I would say. ... The atmosphere is just crazy.”

Although the odds of Dean making Atlanta’s opening day roster are low, spring training will be another chance for him to show how much he has improved. The Braves’ first full-squad workout was held on Tuesday, and their first spring training game will be against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 1:05 p.m. at CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida.

Here’s a glance at what other professional athletes with local ties have been up to recently:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Although the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a 38-35 final in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, South Caldwell High graduate Dickerson became only the second Hickory native to play in a Super Bowl, joining Hickory High alumnus Ryan Succop from two years ago. Succop served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ kicker when they won Super Bowl 55.

Nonetheless, Dickerson started all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff games for Philadelphia during his second NFL season. And despite entering the Super Bowl with a hyperextended right elbow, the 24-year-old played all 75 of the Eagles’ offensive snaps during the contest.

The Eagles posted an NFC-best 14-3 record during the regular season and won only the fourth conference championship in franchise history. Additionally, they won the 16th division title in team history.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Dickerson wasn’t the only local offensive lineman to appear at the Super Bowl, as former East Burke High star Tyler Shatley was also on hand as one of the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominees. The 31-year-old is the longest tenured player on Jacksonville’s roster, and he made 12 regular-season starts and two postseason starts during the 2022 campaign.

Each of the NFL’s 32 teams nominate a player for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, and Shatley was selected by the Jaguars due to his work with several nonprofit organizations in the Jacksonville area, including Feeding Northeast Florida and Ronald McDonald House. Originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Shatley has spent his entire pro career in Jacksonville.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

After climbing into the top 50 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings following three straight 21st-place ties and a tie for sixth, Hickory High graduate Poston has slipped to 66th following two missed cuts in a row. The 29-year-old shot a 6-over-par 77 in the opening round of the Phoenix Open on Feb. 9 before posting a 70 in Round 2 at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona, which wasn’t enough to qualify for the final two rounds.

The Genesis Invitational was held this past Thursday through Sunday at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, with Poston’s stay again ending after two rounds. He shot a 2-over 73 in the first round before firing a 71 in the second round.

Poston will look to bounce back when he takes part in the Honda Classic this Thursday through Saturday at PGA National Members Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Golf Channel and NBC will have TV coverage of the event.