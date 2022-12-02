LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Hickory native Poston ties for 21st at RSM Classic

Since the 2022-23 PGA Tour season kicked off in mid-September, Hickory native and 2011 Hickory High graduate J.T. Poston has competed in five events. He has made the cut three times, including a season-best tie for 20th at the Shriners Children’s Open Oct. 6-9 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Poston also put together a solid performance during the RSM Classic Nov. 17-20 at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The 29-year-old tied for 21st with a four-round total of 270 (12-under-par) after shooting a 70 in the opening round, a 67 in Round 2, a 66 in the third round and a 67 in the fourth round.

Poston is currently 102nd in the FedEx Cup Standings with 78 points. He has earned $176,941 so far this season.

After this week’s Hero World Challenge at Minnesota’s Albany Golf Club, the next event on the PGA Tour calendar is the QBE Shootout, a team golf event that will be held Dec. 9-11 at Tiburón Golf Course in Naples, Florida. The Sentry Tournament of Champions follows Jan. 5-8 on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii.

Here’s a look at the recent performances turned in by other local professional athletes:

NATIONAL

FOOTBALL LEAGUEKyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety

Dugger has made major contributions lately, finishing with seven tackles (four solo), a sack and a pass breakup during the Patriots’ 10-3 home win over the New York Jets on Nov. 20 before adding a season-high nine tackles (eight solo) in a 33-26 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving night. New England was scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in an AFC East showdown.

A 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus, Dugger entered Thursday’s contest with 43 tackles (29 solo) in nine games this season. Following the game against the Bills, the Patriots visit the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Although the Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns by a 23-17 final in overtime on the road this past Sunday, Succop nailed a 42-yard field goal and made both of his extra point attempts. The 36-year-old Hickory High alum improved to 15-for-15 on PATs this season, and he has converted 36 consecutive extra points dating back to last year.

Tampa Bay is currently 5-6, but is in first place in the NFC South entering Monday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints, which will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Since suffering its only loss of the season at the hands of the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14, Philadelphia has earned a couple of close victories. The Eagles won 17-16 at the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 20 before nabbing a 40-33 home win over the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

Dickerson, who graduated from South Caldwell High in 2016 and was a national champion at the University of Alabama during his final season at the collegiate level, has started all 11 games for the Eagles, who own the NFL’s best record at 10-1. The 24-year-old played every offensive snap during the victory over the Colts — he has done so six times this season — and played 95% of the snaps last week.

Philadelphia hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

A 2009 East Burke High graduate, Shatley has appeared in all 11 games for the Jaguars, including six straight starts during which he has played every offensive snap. After enjoying a bye in Week 11, Jacksonville shocked the Baltimore Ravens by a 28-27 final at home this past Sunday.

The win over Baltimore was Jacksonville’s second in its past three games, and the Jaguars received 321 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-37 passing from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who previously starred at Clemson University — just like the 31-year-old Shatley. The Jaguars visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dareke Young, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

Young continued to serve as a key member of the Seahawks’ special teams unit during their 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home this past Sunday, playing 62% of their special teams snaps in the inter-conference matchup. Seattle dropped its second straight contest after winning four in a row, but will have a chance to get back in the win column when it travels to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

Following Sunday’s contest, Young and the Seahawks will host the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 11 at 4:25 p.m. on Fox. The 23-year-old Raleigh native was a standout at Lenoir-Rhyne prior to his 2021 graduation.