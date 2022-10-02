LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Hickory native Dickerson making strides with Eagles in Year 2

Following an up-and-down rookie season in the National Football League, Hickory native Landon Dickerson is making the most of his opportunity in Year 2. The South Caldwell High alumnus, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday, is the starting left guard for the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, and they’ll look to stay that way when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars today at 1 p.m. The Jaguars are coached by former Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson, who led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory five seasons ago.

Dickerson was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, and while he started 13 games as a rookie, injury issues and the newness of playing football at the professional level slowed his progress. However, in an interview with media prior to the start of the regular season, Philadelphia offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said Dickerson was “light years” better than he was a season ago.

Dickerson has started all three games, playing every offensive snap in wins over the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings before playing 84% of the snaps in last week’s 24-8 victory over the Washington Commanders. The 6-foot-6, 333-pounder missed some time against Washington due to a foot injury and was limited in practice this week, but is expected to play against Jacksonville.

The Eagles have scored 86 points in three games, the second-highest total in the NFC behind only the Detroit Lions (95). Philadelphia has scored 10 offensive touchdowns and ranks fifth in the NFL in passing yards (916) and seventh in rushing yards (451), while the Eagles’ six rushing TDs are the most in the league.

Here’s a look at how other local pro athletes have fared in recent weeks:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Succop has made all three of his extra point attempts this season and he’s 8-for-9 on field goals, tying him with Daniel Carlson of the Las Vegas Raiders for the second-most made field goals in 2022. The 36-year-old Hickory High graduate is just three field goals away from becoming the 36th player in NFL history to make 300 career field goals.

Succop’s longest field goal of the season was a 47-yarder, and he’s 6-for-6 on field goals of 40-plus yards. Tampa Bay hosts the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at 8:20 p.m. on NBC in a battle of 2-1 teams.

Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans cornerback

Although he only played one special teams snap in last week’s 24-22 win over the Raiders, Farley made his first defensive start of the season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 19. The 23-year-old Maiden High alum and first-round draft pick of the Titans in 2021 had a career-high four tackles (three solo) against the Bills while playing 72% of the defensive snaps.

Tennessee visits the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup of AFC South rivals today at 1 p.m.

Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety

After starting the first two games of the season, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dugger missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with an injured knee. The 26-year-old is questionable for today’s road game against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Dugger has played 70 defensive snaps in 2022, recording seven tackles (six solo). He also recorded a 37-yard kickoff return in New England’s 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Shatley hasn’t seen much game action for the Jaguars this season, totaling one offensive snap and 15 special teams snaps. But the 31-year-old former East Burke High standout remains a veteran presence for a Jacksonville team that is 2-1 and can match last year’s win total with a road victory over the Eagles today.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Bumgarner made his final start of the 2022 season on Sept. 21 in a 6-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing six innings of one-run, one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk. The 33-year-old left-hander, who previously starred at South Caldwell High, will end the season with a 7-15 record after the team decided to shut him down in order to look at some of the younger pitchers they recently promoted from the minor leagues.

Bumgarner also posted a 4.88 ERA and 112 strikeouts against 49 walks in 158 2/3 innings across 30 starts for Arizona this year. The Diamondbacks are out of playoff contention and will finish a three-game road series with the San Francisco Giants today at 4:05 p.m.

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

Harvey has put together his most successful pro season this year, making more appearances (35) than he did in his previous three seasons combined (26). Entering Saturday’s home doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, which will be followed by a single game today at 1:35 p.m., the 27-year-old Bandys High grad was 2-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 11 walks in 35 1/3 innings of relief.

Harvey has allowed just 32 hits and has only surrendered one home run in 2022. He also has five holds out of the Nationals’ bullpen.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

Following a 27th-place finish during the UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics on Sept. 15 at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto was scheduled to return to action in Saturday’s race at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway (look for results from that race in the next Local Pro Roundup). The 31-year-old Hickory resident has two races remaining in his inaugural NASCAR Truck Series season, one at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 22 and one at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston missed the cut during the ongoing Sanderson Farms Championship at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson. After shooting a 4-over-par 76 in Thursday’s opening round, the 29-year-old Hickory High alum finished with a 2-over 74 in Friday’s second round for a two-day total of 150 (6-over).

Third-round play in the Sanderson Farms Championship took place on Saturday, while the final round is scheduled for today.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Zach Brzykcy, Rochester Red Wings pitcher

Brzykcy pitched at three different levels in the Nationals’ minor league system in 2022, beginning the year at High-A Wilmington (Delaware) before being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) and later being promoted again to Triple-A Rochester (New York). All told, the 23-year-old Alexander Central High grad was 8-2 with a 1.76 ERA and 14 saves in 51 relief appearances.

The right-hander struck out 95 and walked 33 (four intentionally) in 61 1/3 innings. In two outings at Rochester, he pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with two strikeouts, no walks and a save.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

Following a Triple-A stint to begin the year, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dean was sent back to the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in Mississippi. The 25-year-old played in 78 games at Mississippi and totaled 97 games overall, batting .229 with 75 hits including 14 doubles, four triples and three home runs.

Dean knocked in 32 runs and scored 47 times this year, and he also stole 24 bases in 30 attempts while walking 43 times.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

A Bandys High grad, Deal pitched at the Double-A level for the entirety of the 2022 season. The 27-year-old saw action in 31 games (four starts), finishing with a 3-2 record, a 4.12 ERA and 53 strikeouts against 26 walks in 59 innings.

Julian Smith, Great Lake Loons pitcher

Previously a star hurler at Catawba Valley Community College, Smith was with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate throughout the 2022 campaign. In 51 innings across 39 appearances, the 25-year-old was 3-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts against 30 walks.

Smith added three saves out of the bullpen for the Loons, who lost in the Midwest League East Division championship round of the playoffs.

Nick Clarno, Florida Complex League Braves catcher

Formerly a Lenoir-Rhyne standout, Clarno was signed by the Atlanta Braves as an undrafted free agent on July 30. The 24-year-old saw action in five games at High-A Rome (Georgia) before playing in one Florida Complex League contest.

In total, Clarno had five hits in 17 at-bats for a batting average of .294. He had one double, two RBIs and two runs scored while also drawing four walks.