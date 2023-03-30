Hickory native J.T. Poston is heading into the PGA Tour’s Masters Tournament with a good bit of momentum. After missing the cut during The Players Championship March 9-12 on the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the 29-year-old Hickory High graduate tied for 10th during the following week’s Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

During the Valspar, Poston shot a 1-under-par 70 in the opening round, a 68 in the second round, a 71 in Round 3 and a 72 in the final round to finish with a four-day total of 281. He finished in the top 10 for the first time since tying for sixth during The American Express in January.

Poston also participated in last week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event, which began with 64 golfers in a tournament-style competition. The 43rd-ranked player in the world entering the event, Poston was placed in Group 16 along with 16th-ranked Sungjae Im, 24th-ranked Tommy Fleetwood and 58th-ranked Maverick McNealy, all of whom he defeated in round-robin matches to advance to the round-of-16.

Poston then went head-to-head with the top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, and was 2-up with four holes to play before Scheffler won three of the final four holes to take the match and move on to the quarterfinals. Scheffler lost to eventual tournament winner Sam Burns in the semifinals.

Despite being eliminated in the round-of-16, Poston was pleased with his performance. He failed to make it out of pool play in his only other Match Play appearance.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get a whole lot of J.T. chants out there, which is expected,” Poston told Tim Schmitt of USA Today following last Saturday’s match against Scheffler. “But I played great, played solid. Didn’t want to give him any there, but unfortunately gave him a couple down the stretch and ended up costing me. For the most part, I played great all week, today included.”

Poston isn’t playing in this week’s Valero Texas Open, but he will compete in next week’s Masters at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club. Coverage of the event will be shared by ESPN and CBS beginning next Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have been doing in recent weeks:

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Truck Series driver

Hickory resident DiBenedetto has enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season. Although he finished 29th during the XPEL 225 last Saturday at Texas’ Circuit of the Americas, the 31-year-old came in sixth during the previous week’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Not only that, but DiBenedetto is currently eighth in the Truck Series standings with 112 points, only two points behind seventh-place Tyler Ankrum. The drivers of the Truck Series will return to action this Saturday when they travel to Texas Motor Speedway for a 4:30 p.m. race that will be televised on FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

A South Caldwell High alumnus, Bumgarner made three starts during spring training, posting a 2-0 record and a 3.18 ERA with six strikeouts, six walks and three hit batsman in 11 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old has won seven games in each of the past two years with the Diamondbacks, and he will make his first start of the 2023 regular season on Saturday when Arizona faces the Los Angeles Dodgers in a road game that is scheduled to begin at 9:10 p.m.

The Diamondbacks and Dodgers begin their four-game series tonight at 10:10 p.m.

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

Harvey made six relief appearances for the Nationals during spring training, finishing with a 3.38 ERA and eight strikeouts against two walks in 5 1/3 innings. The 28-year-old Bandys High graduate is expected to serve as one of Washington’s top relievers during the 2023 season.

Washington hosts the Atlanta Braves in both clubs' regular-season opener today at 1:05 p.m. The teams will have Friday off before continuing the three-game series on Saturday and Sunday.

Justin Dean, outfielder in Atlanta Braves organization

Former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dean won’t be on the Atlanta Braves’ opening-day roster, but he did receive playing time during spring training. The 26-year-old played in 14 games, recording a double and five singles in 16 at-bats for a batting average of .375 while walking more times than he struck out (five walks, four strikeouts).

Dean was also successful on all six of his stolen-base attempts, adding two RBIs and five runs scored. He will begin the 2023 regular season in the minor leagues after finishing 2022 with the Double-A Mississippi Braves.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Following a 2022 NFL season during which he started every game for the NFC champion Eagles and was named to the Pro Bowl, Hickory native Dickerson married his college sweetheart, Brooke Kuhlman, on Saturday in front of 150 guests at the Cliffs at the Glassy Chapel in Greenville, South Carolina. People Magazine did a feature on the wedding, complete with photos of the couple and quotes from the bride.

The 24-year-old Dickerson will begin his third NFL season later this year. He was drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

BARE-KNUCKLE FIGHTING

Tony Soto, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor

Soto is a Brooklyn, New York, native who now calls Hickory home, and thus far he is 4-0 in his BKFC career. The 35-year-old will look for his fifth BKFC victory when he faces Tyler Goodjohn in lightweight action on May 12 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The match against Goodjohn will be Soto’s biggest fight to date, as it will be the main event of BKFC 42. Goodjohn is 4-2 in his BKFC career, and he hails from the United Kingdom.

Tickets to attend BKFC 42 can be purchased at www.bkfc.com. A subscription to watch future and past BKFC events is also available for $7.99 a month.