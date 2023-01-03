LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Former Lenoir-Rhyne star Dugger helps keep Patriots’ playoff hopes alive

Kyle Dugger appears to be blossoming into one of the premier defensive players in the National Football League. And during the Patriots’ home game against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, the former Lenoir-Rhyne standout may have saved New England’s playoff hopes.

With the Patriots trailing 14-10 late in the third quarter, Dugger intercepted a pass by Miami quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown, giving his team a lead that it would not relinquish en route to a 23-21 victory. With the win, New England moved to 8-8 and currently holds the seventh and final AFC playoff spot ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Buffalo Bills, which is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Patriots now have a franchise-record seven defensive touchdowns this season, with the 26-year-old Dugger scoring three of them. He also had a 16-yard pick-6 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 18 and a 59-yard fumble return for a TD against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

During Sunday’s contest, Dugger lined up at his traditional safety position as well as linebacker, cornerback and defensive lineman. According to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, who spoke about the Patriots’ third-year pro on Monday’s edition of “NFL Live,” Dugger is “turning into an absolute superstar. He is the Swiss Army knife in this defense and he is arguably the biggest reason why they won this football game.”

Despite missing two games earlier in the season, Dugger is the Patriots’ second-leading tackler with 72 total stops including 49 solo tackles. He also has three interceptions, five tackles for loss, eight passes defensed and a sack.

For his career, Dugger has 228 tackles (162 solo) in 43 games (34 starts). A second-round draft pick in 2020, he also has seven interceptions, 11 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 13 passes defensed.

Here’s a glance at the recent performances turned in by other NFL players with local ties:

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Dickerson became the first player with Hickory ties to be selected to the NFL Pro Bowl last month, making him one of three offensive linemen for the NFC-leading Eagles — along with veterans Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce — to receive Pro Bowl recognition. The 24-year-old South Caldwell High alumnus has started all 16 games for 13-3 Philadelphia, which has suffered back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints after starting the season 8-0 and winning five straight games following a 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

The Eagles’ offense has amassed the second-most yards (6,272) and the second-most points (455) among all NFL teams, with only the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs ranking ahead of Philadelphia in both categories. The Eagles host the New York Giants in the regular-season finale on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Shatley has been with Jacksonville since signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014, making him the longest tenured player on the roster. The 31-year-old East Burke High graduate has started a career-high 11 games this season and has appeared in some capacity in every game for the Jaguars since Nov. 8, 2015.

Shatley has started 44 games in his NFL career, appearing in a total of 127 contests. Jacksonville has won four straight games and enters a Week 18 home game against the Tennessee Titans (Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN and ABC) with an 8-8 record and in first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2017, when they reached the AFC title game.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Succop had a tough day this past Sunday, missing his first extra point of the season and two field goals — he missed a 53-yard attempt in the second quarter before having a 26-yard try blocked in the third — in the Buccaneers’ 30-24 home victory over the Carolina Panthers. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old Hickory High alum is still 22 of 23 (95.7%) on extra point attempts and 30 of 37 (81.1%) on field goal attempts in 2022.

Additionally, Succop will appear in the postseason for the third straight year after Tampa Bay’s win over the Panthers secured their second consecutive NFC South title despite an 8-8 record. The Bucs will compete the regular season with a 1 p.m. road game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Dareke Young, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

If the season ended today, the Seahawks would make the playoffs. But if Seattle loses its home game against the Los Angeles Rams (Sunday at 4:25 p.m.) or the Green Bay Packers defeat the Detroit Lions in another Week 18 contest, the Seahawks will miss out on postseason play for the second year in a row.

Young is a 23-year-old who is currently in his rookie season after previously starring at Lenoir-Rhyne. He has seen time in every game since Week 6, mostly on special teams, but played a career-high 27 snaps in the Seahawks’ 23-6 home win over the New York Jets this past Sunday. He also made his fourth tackle of the season on special teams.