LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Former Lenoir-Rhyne standouts excelling on the gridiron

Former Lenoir-Rhyne football players are among those shining at the professional level in 2022. Defensive end JaQuan Artis recently helped lead the Northern Arizona Wranglers of the Indoor Football League to a league championship, while safety Kyle Dugger enters his third season with the National Football League’s New England Patriots and offensive lineman Jason Poe and wide receiver Dareke Young are rookies for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

After winning the IFL defensive player of the year and defensive rookie of the year awards, Artis was also named the Most Valuable Player of the league’s championship game after tallying five tackles (four solo), three sacks and two tackles for loss in the Wranglers’ 47-45 win over the Quad City Steamwheelers on Aug. 13 at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. The 24-year-old Kinston native was a major reason why North Arizona went from one win in 2021 to a league title in 2022.

Dugger is listed as the starting strong safety on the Patriots’ depth chart, and he made his preseason debut in New England’s 20-10 home win over the Carolina Panthers last Friday. The 26-year-old from Georgia finished with two tackles (one solo) as the Patriots doubled up the Panthers.

Poe, who started his college career at LR before transferring to Mercer University to join former LR head coach Drew Cronic, has received rave reviews from the 49ers for his work in training camp and during the preseason after San Francisco signed him as an undrafted free agent following April’s NFL draft. According to veteran left tackle Trent Williams of the 49ers, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, the 24-year-old “has what they call that dog in him — that stuff you can’t teach. I think if he continues to stay on the track he’s on, I think he’s going to be a good player in this league for a long time and a good player for this franchise.”

As for Young, he became the first LR alum to score in an NFL game when he caught a 3-yard TD pass from Drew Lock in the third quarter of Seattle’s 32-25 preseason loss to the Steelers on Aug. 13 in Pittsburgh. A seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in April’s NFL draft, the 23-year-old caught four passes for 30 yards against the Steelers before also playing in a 27-11 home loss to the Chicago Bears last Thursday.

New England finishes the preseason with a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, while San Francisco visits the Houston Texans tonight and Seattle travels to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday. The Seahawks’ game against the Cowboys will be shown on NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at how other local pro athletes have fared as of late:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUERyan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Formerly a star kicker at Hickory High, the 35-year-old Succop made a 52-yard field goal during Tampa Bay’s 13-3 preseason loss to the Titans last Saturday in Tennessee. The Buccaneers’ final preseason contest will be a road game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Although he has been dealing with a sore foot, 23-year-old Hickory native Dickerson is currently listed as the Eagles’ starter at left guard entering his second NFL season. The South Caldwell High graduate is questionable for Philadelphia’s final preseason game, a road contest against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

Jacksonville’s projected starter at left guard, longtime Jaguars offensive lineman Shatley has never entered an NFL season as a starter until this year, his ninth in the league. The 2009 East Burke High grad will be with the Jaguars when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest that will be shown on NFL Network.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALLHunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

After giving up two runs in a 6-3 road loss to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 8, 27-year-old Bandys High alum Harvey has turned in scoreless innings in four of his past five relief outings, only allowing one run over 5 1/3 innings. He has lowered his ERA from 3.68 to 3.15 while striking out four, issuing three walks and allowing four hits.

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Bumgarner, who was born in Hickory and attended South Caldwell High, has lost his last three starts for the Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old has seen his ERA go from 3.96 to 4.53, and he currently has a 6-13 record to go with 97 strikeouts against 43 walks in 133 innings.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

After a stint on the injured list, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Dean returned on Aug. 17 and has recorded four hits in six games including a triple and a double. The 25-year-old also has two RBIs and five runs scored for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in that time.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

Dean’s teammate at Mississippi, Deal played his high school ball at Bandys. The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances (two starts) for the Braves in 2022, although he hasn’t pitched this month after a stint on the injured list that ended on Tuesday.

Nick Clarno, Rome Braves catcher

Previously a star at Lenoir-Rhyne, Clarno is currently a member of the Atlanta Braves’ High-A affiliate. The 24-year-old has three hits including two doubles in 14 at-bats, and he also has two RBIs and a run scored.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

A Catawba Valley Community College alum, the 25-year-old Smith gave up three runs out of the bullpen on Aug. 9, but has since provided the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate with four consecutive scoreless outings. He has lowered his ERA from 6.02 to 5.40 during that span while striking out six, walking four and allowing three hits in five innings.

GOLF J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor Following a tie for 20th during the FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 11-14 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, Poston tied for 35th during the BMW Championship last week at Delaware’s Wilmington Country Club. The 29-year-old Hickory High grad totaled 272 strokes (8-under-par) during the St. Jude Championship and 282 (2-under) during the BMW Championship, and he’ll also compete in the Tour Championship today through Sunday at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Course, where he has a tee time of 12:05 p.m. today.

AUTO RACING Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

A 31-year-old who lives in Hickory, DiBenedetto finished 17th during an event at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway on Aug. 13. The next race on the schedule is the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 on Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway.

ULTIMATE FRISBEEJack Williams, American Ultimate Disc League

Williams is a 27-year-old who attended Hickory High, and he’s now with the New York Empire of the AUDL. The Empire (13-0) will face Williams’ former team, the Carolina Flyers (12-1), in the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament on Friday at 8:30 p.m. on FS2, with the winner advancing to Saturday’s AUDL championship game against the Chicago Union (12-1) or the Colorado Summit (12-1) at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin — a contest that begins at 8 p.m. on FS2.