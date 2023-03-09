After winning a championship with the Caneros de Los Mochis of the Mexican Pacific League this winter, Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus Justin Dean represented Mexico in February’s Caribbean Series —the highest tournament for professional baseball teams in Latin America — in Caracas, Venezuela. And this spring the 26-year-old outfielder has continued his success on the diamond for Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves.

Entering Wednesday, Dean had appeared in seven spring training games, recording hits in six of 12 at-bats (.500 batting average). He also has five singles and a double to go with two RBIs, four runs scored, two walks and five stolen bases in five attempts.

Drafted by the Braves following his junior season at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2018, Dean has been in Atlanta’s minor league system ever since. After starting the 2022 season at Triple-A Gwinnett, he spent most of the year at Double-A Mississippi.

“I’m forever grateful to Lenoir-Rhyne for giving me a walk-on opportunity to play college baseball because it was my only chance straight out of high school,” Dean told Chris Harris of the Mississippi Braves during an interview last month. “I would tell other small school guys that anything is possible and keep going. At first, I was caught up in the big school hype and didn’t think I would ever get noticed, and I even questioned if I deserved it. But if you are putting up consistent numbers and playing hard, I promise they will hear about you and find you.”

Dean added during the interview that he is “super excited and thankful for the opportunity for big league camp.”

“I’m very confident in the competition for a spot,” said Dean. “If I control what I can and play my game, there isn’t a better fit for the team.”

Here’s a look at how other pro athletes with local ties have fared in recent weeks:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher: A Hickory native who graduated from South Caldwell High, Bumgarner made his spring training debut in a 6-4 Diamondbacks win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. The 33-year-old tossed three innings of two-run, two-hit ball with no strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen.

Sunday’s contest was Bumgarner’s first experience with both MLB’s new pitch timer and the PitchCom device, which allows pitchers to call their own pitches. He told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com that he was pleased with the device, but is “going to work on where I put it.”

“I put it on my belt,” he added. “Might try the glove next time. It might be a little easier. I wish we could have a microphone and we could just talk to each other. That would be perfect, I think. But we’re going in the right direction.”

After 11 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he won three World Series titles, Bumgarner has spent the past three seasons in Arizona. But he is 15-29 with a 4.98 ERA in 65 starts with the Diamondbacks.

“Treating it like a normal spring,” said Bumgarner of his current approach. “Just trying to get ready. I’ve done it a while. I do know what it takes. You guys know that the last couple years — pretty much my entire time here — hasn’t been what I want it to be. But I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on this year and the years to come.”

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: Coming off a 2022 season during which he made a career-high 38 relief appearances with a 2-1 record, 45 strikeouts against 12 walks and a 2.52 ERA in 39 1 1/3 innings, Harvey has pitched in three games for the Nationals this spring. Thus far, the 28-year-old Bandys High product has four strikeouts and two walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Harvey was with Washington in 2022 after pitching for the Baltimore Orioles from 2019-21. And there’s a chance he could be the team’s closer to start the season due to regular closer Tanner Rainey missing at least half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August.

Harvey has dealt with injuries throughout his major league career, but last year was a breakout campaign for him. He’s hoping to take another step forward in 2023.

“It just felt good to finally be used as a real reliever and not be babied,” Harvey told Andrew Golden of the Washington Post when reflecting on last season. “To be able to go back-to-back (games) and three out of four (games) and just be able to actually help the team, it was awesome. And then to be able to go into the offseason just building off of that and getting ready for this year.”

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver: DiBenedetto, who is originally from California but now resides in Hickory, is currently eighth in the NASCAR Truck Series standings. During last month’s NextERA Energy 250 at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway, the 31-year-old came in 20th. Then he finished 12th during the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 last Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This is DiBenedetto’s second season in the Truck Series after he previously raced in the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. He competed in a total of 317 NASCAR races over seven years before moving to the Truck Series.

The next Truck Series race is scheduled for March 18 at 2 p.m. at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and it will be televised on FS1.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: A 29-year-old who grew up in Hickory and graduated from Hickory High, Poston made his most recent PGA Tour appearance Feb. 23-26 in the Honda Classic at PGA National Members Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He finished in a tie for 63rd with a four-round total of 282 (2-over-par) after shooting a 3-over 73 in Round 1, a 68 in Round 2, a 69 in the third round and a 72 in the fourth round.

The Players Championship begins today on the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Poston will tee off with opening-round playing partners Lucas Glover and Matt Kuchar at 12:45 p.m. on Hole No. 10.

TV coverage of the Players Championship will be provided by Golf Channel today and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. before shifting to NBC on Saturday and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

JaQuan Artis, Edmonton Elks linebacker: Previously a standout at Lenoir-Rhyne, where he played on the defensive line, Artis was a member of the Indoor Football League champion Northern Arizona Wranglers in 2022. The 25-year-old was selected by the Houston Roughnecks in November’s XFL draft, but was released by the team prior to the start of the regular season.

Last week, Artis signed a free agent contract to be a linebacker for the CFL’s Elks, who will begin play in June. In 2022, the Kinston native was the IFL’s defensive player of the year and defensive rookie of the year as well as the Most Valuable Player of the league’s championship game.

Artis totaled 224 tackles (113 solo), 47.5 tackles for loss, 29 sacks, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and two passes defensed during his time at Lenoir-Rhyne.