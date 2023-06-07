After earning his first save as a Major League Baseball pitcher on May 7, Bandys High graduate Hunter Harvey has continued to close games for the Washington Nationals over the past few weeks. The 28-year-old Catawba native is currently sharing the team’s closing duties with Kyle Finnegan, who began the season as Washington’s full-time closer and has 11 saves thus far.

Through Tuesday’s games, Harvey was 2-2 with a 3.33 ERA and 33 strikeouts against nine walks in 25 relief appearances in 2023. He has pitched a total of 27 innings and has three saves and 11 holds, the latter of which is tied for 10th in all of MLB.

Harvey picked up his second save in a 6-4 home win over the Detroit Tigers on May 21, when he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and struck out two batters. He added a two-inning save in a 10-6 road victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 31, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out a pair for the sixth consecutive outing.

Harvey’s most recent appearance came in an 8-7 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday, when he recorded his 11th hold of the year. He and the Nationals are currently in the midst of a three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that will be followed by three road contests against the Atlanta Braves beginning on Friday.

Here is a glance at how other local professional athletes have performed over the last few weeks:

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver: Hickory resident DiBenedetto is in the middle of his best stretch of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, posting a season-best third-place finish during the Tyson 250 on May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway before finishing eighth during the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 26 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and sixth during the Toyota 200 last Saturday at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. The top 10 drivers in the Truck Series standings will qualify for the playoffs, and DiBenedetto is currently in the top 10 with 318 points and six top-10 finishes in 12 races.

The 31-year-old Californian will next compete in the Rackley Roofing 200 on June 23 at Tennessee’s Nashville Superspeedway. TV coverage begins at 8 p.m. on FS1.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: Poston celebrated his 30th birthday last Thursday, and he hopes to celebrate more success on the PGA Tour in the near future. The Hickory High alumnus tied for 40th during the PGA Championship May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course in Rochester, New York, finishing with a four-day score of 286 (6-over-par) that included a 2-over 72, a 70, a 75 and a 69.

Poston also participated in the Charles Schwab Challenge the following week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, but failed to make the weekend cut. He will look to bounce back when he takes part in the U.S. Open June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club, with USA Network and NBC sharing TV coverage.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE

Jack Williams, New York Empire player: Hickory High product Williams has helped the Empire start the 2023 American Ultimate Disc League season with six straight wins, making New York one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in the 24-team league. Following a 17-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phoenix in the season opener, New York defeated the Toronto Rush by a 24-11 final, the DC Breeze by an 18-17 score, the Phoenix by an 18-16 final, the Boston Glory by an 8-5 score and the Montreal Royal by a 16-10 final.

The 28-year-old Williams has completed over 94% of his passes in 2023, amassing 1,045 throwing yards, 836 receiving yards, seven goals, 16 assists and 10 hockey assists in 125 minutes played. He will join the Empire when they host the Atlanta Hustle on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Joseph F. Fosina Field.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder: Dean seems to have found his hitting stroke after batting just .143 during his first 15 games after being sent down from the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett to Double-A Mississippi. The 26-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum has raised his 2023 Double-A average to .241 over his past 15 contests, and he has a .316 batting average in June.

During his 30 games at Mississippi, Dean has 26 hits including three home runs and two doubles. He has also knocked in 10 runs, scored 27 runs and stolen nine bases in 11 attempts while walking 21 times.

Mississippi started a six-game home series with the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday, with the series finale scheduled for Sunday.

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: A 28-year-old Bandys High graduate, Deal made his first start of the year on Sunday, tossing three innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with two strikeouts and two walks in the Braves’ 7-3 road win over the Birmingham Barons. He has also made 14 relief appearances this season, posting a 2-1 record and a 2.45 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks in 22 innings.

Opposing batters are hitting .197 against Deal, who has been with Mississippi since the beginning of the 2021 season after the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to his two wins in 2023, Deal also has two holds.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: Previously a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team, Clarno is now with the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate. The 24-year-old Atlanta native has 15 hits in 27 games, including two homers and three doubles, and he also has 11 RBIs, 12 runs scored, two stolen bases in four attempts and 18 walks.

Clarno has really excelled on the defensive side, throwing out 30 of 68 (44.1%) would-be base stealers. He has caught 230 2/3 innings for the GreenJackets, who are currently hosting the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for six games during a series that began on Tuesday and continues through Sunday.