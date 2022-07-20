LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Former Bandys standout Harvey returns to mound with Nationals

After the Washington Nationals claimed him off waivers from the San Francisco Giants in March, former Bandys High star Hunter Harvey made four scoreless appearances out of the Nationals’ bullpen before being placed on the injured list on April 21 due to a right pronator strain. Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the opening round of the 2013 Major League Baseball draft, the right-handed pitcher has dealt with several injuries during his professional career, which saw him play at the major league level for the Orioles from 2019-21.

Following a rehab assignment, the 27-year-old Catawba native returned to the big-league mound during last Wednesday’s home game against the Seattle Mariners and retired all three batters he faced, including one via strikeout. Harvey also pitched a 1-2-3 inning with another strikeout against the Atlanta Braves the next night before giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk against the Braves on Saturday.

For the season, Harvey has covered 5 2/3 innings in seven MLB appearances, striking out seven and issuing a pair of walks. He has a 3.18 ERA for Washington, which returns to action after the All-Star break with a three-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks that will begin on Friday at 9:40 p.m.

Here’s a look at how other local pro athletes have performed over the past two weeks:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALLMadison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

A South Caldwell High alumnus, Bumgarner earned his fifth win of the season in a 9-2 home victory over the Colorado Rockies on July 9, throwing seven innings for only the second time in 2022. The 32-year-old left-hander from Hickory surrendered two runs on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks to lower his ERA to 3.65, although it went up a bit in his final start before the All-Star break.

Bumgarner lasted five innings on the road Friday against the San Diego Padres, giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and four walks. The loss was his ninth of the year, with his ERA rising to 3.83 in 96 1/3 innings across 19 starts.

In total, Bumgarner has 69 strikeouts on the season to go with 33 walks.

BOWLINGKyle Troup, Professional Bowlers Association competitor

A 31-year-old from Taylorsville, Troup helped the Portland Lumberjacks rally from a 2-0 deficit in a best-of-five match to top the Dallas Strikers in the championship round of the PBA League playoffs on July 10 in Portland, Maine. The victory clinched the Lumberjacks’ third consecutive Elias Cup title, with Troup being named the MVP of the match.

Other members of the Lumberjacks, who are coached by Tim Mack, include Kris Prather, Wes Malott, Packy Hanrahan and Arturo Quintero. Following losses of 226-195 and 243-237 in the first two games of the championship match, Portland won Game 3 by a 223-209 score, Game 4 by a 235-214 final and Game 5 by a 185-180 score.

Troup also earned a win during the PBA Strike Derby — bowling’s version of the Home Run Derby — on Saturday in Portland, Maine. He defeated Matt Ogle in the finals to notch the first-place prize of $25,000 after beating Malott in Round 1, Mitch Hupé in the quarterfinals and Hanrahan in the semifinals.

The PBA Strike Derby was presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon.

GOLFJ.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston made his debut in the British Open last week, although he missed the cut during the 150th annual tournament, which was played at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. The 29-year-old Hickory High graduate finished with a two-day total of 146 (2-over-par) after shooting 1-over 73s on both Thursday and Friday.

Poston will look to bounce back when he takes part in the fourth annual 3M Open this Thursday through Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. He did win the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, earlier this month, leading wire-to-wire for the second PGA Tour victory of his career.

AUTO RACINGMatt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

A native of Grass Valley, California, who now calls Hickory home, DiBenedetto will celebrate his 31st birthday next Wednesday. Before then, he will participate in the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on Saturday at noon on FS1.

DiBenedetto is hoping to cap the regular season with his first Truck Series win. In the most recent race on July 9 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, he came in 19th, finishing between Matt Crafton in 18th and Tanner Gray in 20th.

ULTIMATE FRISBEEJack Williams, American Ultimate Disc League

A member of the undefeated New York Empire (11-0) of the AUDL, Hickory High alum Williams helped the United States win its fifth straight gold medal during the World Games last week in Birmingham, Alabama. Team USA defeated Great Britain 13-7 to open the World Games before falling to Germany by a 13-10 final, but the U.S. bounced back with a 13-8 victory over Canada to complete pool play before topping Colombia 13-11 in the semifinals and Australia 13-11 in the finals.

Individually, Williams had four goals, two assists and 219 yards of offense including 149 receiving yards in the championship round of the World Games, which took place on Saturday. However, the AUDL season is still in progress, and this Friday the 27-year-old will join the Empire for a road contest against the Philadelphia Phoenix.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALLHayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

Formerly a standout at Bandys High, Deal made only his second start of the season — he has mostly been used in relief this year — when the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate, Mississippi, hosted the Rocket City (Alabama) Trash Pandas last Wednesday. The 27-year-old left-hander received a no-decision after giving up no runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings, but Mississippi won by a 9-3 final and 46 of Deal’s 63 pitches were strikes.

Overall in 2022, Deal has a 2-2 record and a 3.86 ERA. He has made 22 appearances and pitched 46 2/3 innings, striking out 41 and walking 20.

Mississippi begins a three-game road series with the Montgomery (Alabama) Biscuits on Friday at 7:35 p.m.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

After going hitless in his previous three games, Dean had two hits including a double in Mississippi’s 4-3 win over the Trash Pandas on Sunday. But after enjoying a hot streak during the latter portion of June and the early part of July, the 25-year-old outfielder and former Lenoir-Rhyne star has failed to get a hit in seven of his last 11 games.

In 45 games at the Double-A level in 2022, Dean has a .266 batting average and 42 hits including seven doubles, three triples and a home run. Additionally, he has knocked in 14 runs and scored 28 times.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

Smith is a former Catawba Valley Community College player who turned 25 in June, and he has appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate this season. In three outings since the last Local Pro Roundup was published, the southpaw has totaled 3 2/3 innings of two-run, one-hit relief — the only hit he allowed was a grand slam that included two inherited runners — while striking out two and walking three.

Entering the Loons’ three-game home series with the West Michigan Whitecaps that begins on Friday at 7:05 p.m., Smith has a 3-0 record, a 5.31 ERA and 39 strikeouts against 19 walks in 40 2/3 innings. He also has three saves and three holds.