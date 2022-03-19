LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Farley expected to start for Titans in 2022

After being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 National Football League draft, former Maiden High standout Caleb Farley was used sparingly during the early part of the season. But on Oct. 19, his rookie campaign came to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn ACL.

Nevertheless, according to recent reports, the 23-year-old cornerback is expected to start for the Titans in 2022. Tennessee released Jackrabbit Jenkins on Tuesday after the veteran CB served as a mentor to Farley and the team’s other young defensive backs, opening the door for the Catawba County native to potentially take his spot during his second professional season.

According to Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who spoke with Ben Arthur of The Tennessean last month, “This will be a big offseason” for Farley. “He’s working hard, rehabbing. He knows what he needs to do. It’s been told to him what he needs to do. And he’s a hard worker. Caleb is a great guy. But he needs to do everything that he can — in his power — to make sure that he’s healed, stable, in shape.

“We’re going to be counting on him,” he added. “We drafted the guy for a reason. I’d say he was a pretty highly regarded prospect. He was an easy guy to evaluate off of the film. Just watching the player move around, what he was capable of.”

Prior to being drafted by the Titans, Farley starred at Virginia Tech. Although he didn’t play during the 2020 season due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, he had 56 tackles (43 solo), six interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 23 games for the Hokies during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Here’s a look at recent happenings for other local professional athletes:

National Football LeagueTyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman: A stalwart for the Jaguars since the team originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014, East Burke alumnus Shatley signed a two-year contract extension with Jacksonville on Feb. 28. The 30-year-old Burke County native has played in every game for the Jaguars since the start of the 2016 season, and he has made 18 starts over the past two years and 33 in his eight-year career.

Shatley’s two-year deal is for $4.8 million. During his career, the 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has showcased his versatility by filling multiple spots on the offensive line.

Auto racingMatt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Hickory resident DiBenedetto is off to a strong start to his NASCAR Truck Series career, posting top-10 finishes in each of his first two races to sit sixth in the current playoff standings. The 30-year-old California native came in 10th during the season’s first race at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 before taking seventh in the most recent race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4.

DiBenedetto has earned 58 points thus far, putting him 29 points behind Truck Series leader Chandler Smith, who won the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. DiBenedetto will look to continue his success when he takes part in an event at Atlanta Motor Speedway today at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

GolfJ.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: After tying for 42nd during the Honda Classic at the PGA National Champion Course Feb. 24-27 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Hickory High graduate Poston missed the cut during the Players Championship two weeks later. The 28-year-old entered Friday’s second round of the Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, in a tie for 50th following an opening-round 69 (2-under-par).

The Valspar Championship continued Friday, with the final two rounds scheduled for today and Sunday. Golf Channel will have TV coverage of the event from 1-3 p.m. today and Sunday, while NBC will carry the event from 3-6 p.m. both days.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

