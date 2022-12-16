LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: East Burke grad Shatley shining on and off the field

Tyler Shatley has been getting it done both on and off the field for the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The 31-year-old East Burke High alumnus was announced last week as Jacksonville’s nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented annually to a player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

Each of the league’s 32 teams nominate one player, and Shatley was chosen by the Jaguars due to his work with several nonprofit organizations in the Jacksonville area, including Feeding Northeast Florida and Ronald McDonald House. The longest tenured player on the team, Shatley has been with the Jaguars since signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

In addition to his work in the community, the former standout at Clemson University has also started the last eight games for the Jaguars on the offensive line. He has played every offensive snap in all but one of those contests, and despite being 5-8 overall, Jacksonville has won three of its past five games and is currently two games behind the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans with four games remaining.

Speaking of the Titans, the Jaguars knocked them off by a 36-22 final in their most recent contest, which was played at Tennessee’s Nissan Stadium. Jacksonville’s offensive line didn’t allow a sack for the sixth time this season, which leads the NFL and is a franchise record for a team that began playing in 1995.

Shatley has appeared in all 13 games for the Jaguars in 2022, providing stability and leadership for a squad that has a lot of young players. Now he’s also looking to add the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award to his trophy case.

To participate in Nationwide’s eighth annual Charity Challenge, fans can vote on Twitter by using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee’s last name or Twitter handle. The player whose unique mention is used the most between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Visit www.nfl.com/manoftheyear for more details.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards show special that airs the Thursday before the Super Bowl. The winner will also be acknowledged on the field prior to the start of the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at what other NFL players from the area have accomplished in recent weeks:

Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety

Dugger, who previously played at Lenoir-Rhyne and is currently in his third NFL season, had another standout performance in the Patriots’ 27-13 road win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday. With the game tied at 13-all in the third quarter, the 26-year-old forced a fumble that was returned 23 yards by teammate Raekwon McMillan for the go-ahead touchdown.

Not only did Dugger strip the ball from three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, but he also finished with nine tackles (seven solo). He also had five tackles (all solo) and two passes defensed in a 24-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, and for the season he ranks third on the Patriots with 57 total tackles and second on the team with 41 solo stops, also registering five passes defensed, four tackles for loss, an interception, a fumble recovery that he returned for a TD and a sack.

Dugger has put up those numbers despite missing two games due to injury. Entering Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders — which will be televised at 4:05 p.m. on Fox — New England is 7-6 and in possession of the third and final AFC wild-card slot.

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

After making both of his extra point attempts and a 21-yard field goal in the Buccaneers’ 17-16 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 5, Succop missed a 55-yard field goal but did convert his only PAT in a 35-7 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. The 36-year-old Hickory High grad has made all 18 of his extra point attempts this season and has converted 39 in a row dating back to 2021.

Although Tampa Bay is currently 6-7, it remains one game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons for the top spot in the NFC South. The Panthers and Falcons are both 5-8.

The Bucs host the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Dickerson has started every game for the team with the NFL’s best record during his second professional season. Philadelphia has won four straight games since a loss to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14 — the Eagles are 12-1 overall — including routs of the Titans (35-10 at home) and the New York Giants (48-22 on the road) in December.

The 24-year-old Dickerson, who graduated from South Caldwell High, played every offensive snap for the Eagles against the Giants, doing so for the seventh time this season. And he has played at least 84% of the snaps in all but one contest for the NFL’s highest-scoring team (Philadelphia averages 29.7 points per game).

The Eagles host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dareke Young, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver

Most of Young’s playing time as a rookie has come on special teams. Over the past two weeks, the 23-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alum has played a total of 35 special teams snaps, including 17 in a 27-23 road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 4 and 18 in a 30-24 home loss to the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday.

Young has also been used sparingly on offense for a Seattle team that hosted the 49ers on Thursday before visiting the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.