LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Eagles’ Dickerson among highest-graded linemen in NFL’s wild-card round

Although the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 31-15 final in the wild-card round of the National Football League playoffs on Jan. 16, rookie Landon Dickerson posted the third-highest grade among offensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus during the opening weekend of the postseason. The Hickory native was given a grade of 82.3, ranking behind only Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs with a 90.5 and Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills with an 85.8.
Dickerson made 13 regular-season starts for the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of last year’s NFL draft, before also starting their playoff game. The 23-year-old played every snap on 11 occasions as Philadelphia finished with an overall record of 9-9.
All told, Dickerson played 925 offensive snaps in 15 total appearances. According to an interview with Mark Inabinett of AL.com that was published on Thursday, the South Caldwell High graduate feels he has plenty to work on prior to his second professional season.
“There’s a whole list of things that come to mind,” Dickerson said, “whether it’s footwork, change of direction, flexibility, explosiveness, speed, power, strength, vision, reading defenses, there’s a lot of things I’d like to improve on.”
Here’s a brief update on other local professional athletes:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
After winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers, Succop signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension in March before kicking field goals and extra points for Tampa Bay again during the 2021 season. Counting both the regular season and the playoffs, the 35-year-old Hickory High alumnus made 28 of 34 (82.4%) field goals with a long of 48 yards while also converting 63 of 66 (95.5%) extra points.
The Bucs posted an overall record of 14-5, losing 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs despite overcoming a 24-point deficit to tie the contest in the final minute. Next season will be Succop’s 14th in the NFL following five years with the Chiefs, six with the Tennessee Titans and now two with Tampa Bay.
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
Dugger made great strides during his second season in the NFL, making 13 regular-season starts before also starting the Patriots’ 47-17 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. In total, the 25-year-old former Lenoir-Rhyne standout had 96 tackles (73 solo) including five tackles for loss, four interceptions, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
Dugger returned his four interceptions for a total of 100 yards, and he recorded a season-high 10 tackles in a 25-22 road victory over the Houston Texans on Oct. 10. He played in a total of 16 contests as New England finished with an overall record of 10-8.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Poston ended an eight-tournament streak of missed cuts when he finished in a tie for 42nd during the Sony Open at Waiʻalae Country Club Jan. 13-16 in Hawaii, posting a four-round total of 271 to finish 9-under-par. The 28-year-old Hickory High graduate then tied for 25th during last week’s The American Express in La Quinta, California, with a 12-under 276 (he shot four consecutive 69s).
Poston missed the cut during this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. He finished the tournament with a two-day score of 146 (2-over-par).
