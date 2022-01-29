LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Eagles’ Dickerson among highest-graded linemen in NFL’s wild-card round

Although the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a 31-15 final in the wild-card round of the National Football League playoffs on Jan. 16, rookie Landon Dickerson posted the third-highest grade among offensive linemen according to Pro Football Focus during the opening weekend of the postseason. The Hickory native was given a grade of 82.3, ranking behind only Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs with a 90.5 and Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills with an 85.8.

Dickerson made 13 regular-season starts for the Eagles, who selected him in the second round of last year’s NFL draft, before also starting their playoff game. The 23-year-old played every snap on 11 occasions as Philadelphia finished with an overall record of 9-9.

All told, Dickerson played 925 offensive snaps in 15 total appearances. According to an interview with Mark Inabinett of AL.com that was published on Thursday, the South Caldwell High graduate feels he has plenty to work on prior to his second professional season.

“There’s a whole list of things that come to mind,” Dickerson said, “whether it’s footwork, change of direction, flexibility, explosiveness, speed, power, strength, vision, reading defenses, there’s a lot of things I’d like to improve on.”