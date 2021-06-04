LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger to wear No. 23 for Patriots in 2021

Former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Kyle Dugger will have a new jersey number for the 2021 National Football League season, announcing last week that he will wear No. 23 during the upcoming season. Patrick Chung previously wore that number for the New England Patriots, but the 33-year-old retired in March and recently gave his blessing to Dugger to switch from the No. 35 he wore as a rookie safety with the Patriots to the number Chung donned for the majority of his 11-year NFL career.
“Wear it well young savage,” Chung tweeted at Dugger on May 25, ahead of the 25-year-old’s second season in New England. As a rookie, Dugger played in 14 games and started seven, finishing with 64 tackles (43 solo) including one tackle for loss while also serving as a vital member of the special teams unit.
Speaking of NFL rookies, five area players are currently preparing for their first seasons at the NFL level. Maiden native Caleb Farley (Cornerback, Tennessee Titans), Hickory native Landon Dickerson (Offensive Lineman, Philadelphia Eagles), Lincoln County natives Chazz Surratt (Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings) and Sage Surratt (Wide Receiver, Detroit Lions) and Morganton native BJ Emmons (Running Back, Seattle Seahawks) are participating in Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Additionally, Hickory native Ryan Succop is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster as a kicker, Valdese native Tyler Shatley is currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ roster as an offensive lineman and Lenoir native Nick Easton is currently a free agent offensive lineman.
Here’s a look at how local athletes in other professional sports have performed as of late:
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
After celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, Hickory High graduate Poston began play in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio, looking to rebound after missing cuts at the PGA Championship and the Charles Schwab Challenge last month. Rounds 2-4 take place today through Sunday, with Golf Channel and CBS sharing TV coverage.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver
A Hickory resident, DiBenedetto continues to fight for a playoff spot. Although he is currently on the outside looking in, he is only 31 points behind Michael McDowell for the 16th and final postseason position and is coming off a 23rd-place finish at Texas’ Circuit of the Americas and an 18th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway as he prepares for Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 at California’s Sonoma Raceway, which will begin at 4 p.m. on FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
Bumgarner has struggled over his past three starts, taking losses in two of them. The South Caldwell High alumnus is now 4-5 on the season with a 5.73 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 18 walks in 59 2/3 innings for the Diamondbacks, who are currently in the midst of a four-game road series against the Milwaukee Brewers that continues through Sunday.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Zach Jarrett, Norfolk (Virginia) Tides outfielder
After being promoted from Double-A Bowie (Maryland), Jarrett entered Thursday with a .286 batting average to go with 10 hits including a home run and a double. The Hickory High graduate also has three RBIs and five runs scored in nine games for the Baltimore Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate.
Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher
In five starts for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate, the left-handed throwing Deal is 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA. A native of Newton, the Bandys High alumnus also has 22 strikeouts and 10 walks in 22 2/3 innings.
Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves center fielder
A native of Mauldin, South Carolina, Dean attended Lenoir-Rhyne before being drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 2018. In 24 games for Atlanta’s Double-A affiliate, he is batting .192 with 15 hits including two homers and four RBIs, also registering seven RBIs, seven stolen bases and 12 runs scored.
Julian Smith, Rancho Cucamonga (California) Quakes
Following a standout career at Catawba Valley Community College, southpaw hurler Smith has posted a 1-2 record thus far for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Low-A West affiliate. In six relief appearances, he has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) with 17 strikeouts and seven walks in 13 1/3 innings.