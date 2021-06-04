LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger to wear No. 23 for Patriots in 2021

Former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Kyle Dugger will have a new jersey number for the 2021 National Football League season, announcing last week that he will wear No. 23 during the upcoming season. Patrick Chung previously wore that number for the New England Patriots, but the 33-year-old retired in March and recently gave his blessing to Dugger to switch from the No. 35 he wore as a rookie safety with the Patriots to the number Chung donned for the majority of his 11-year NFL career.

“Wear it well young savage,” Chung tweeted at Dugger on May 25, ahead of the 25-year-old’s second season in New England. As a rookie, Dugger played in 14 games and started seven, finishing with 64 tackles (43 solo) including one tackle for loss while also serving as a vital member of the special teams unit.