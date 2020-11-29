LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger records career-high 12 tackles on ‘Sunday Night Football’

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Following one of their largest victories of the season — a 46-23 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 15 — the Buccaneers suffered a 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday to fall to 7-4 ahead of today’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be shown on CBS at 4:25 p.m. Hickory High School graduate Succop made all four of his field goal attempts against the Panthers and was 4-of-5 on extra points, and he also converted his only field goal attempt against the Rams while going 3-for-3 on extra points.

For the season, Succop has made 21 of 23 (91.3%) field goals and 33 of 35 (94.3%) extra points. The 34-year-old has yet to miss a field goal of less than 40 yards, outside of his two missed extra point attempts, and his season long was a 50-yarder in a 38-10 home win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.

Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman