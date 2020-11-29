LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger records career-high 12 tackles on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Two weeks ago, New England Patriots rookie safety Kyle Dugger received the first start of his National Football League career, and the former Lenoir-Rhyne standout did not disappoint. The 24-year-old finished with a career-high 12 tackles (7 solo) as the host Patriots defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-17 on “Sunday Night Football.”
The win was New England’s second in a row at the time, and Dugger played 56 defensive snaps — 85% of the team’s total — for the top mark of his young career. He also played 14 special teams snaps, which equated to 61% of the Patriots’ total.
One of Dugger’s 12 tackles against the Ravens came in the game’s final minute, when he chased down Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson and tackled him in bounds to keep the clock running and help preserve a six-point victory.
Dugger also started the Patriots’ road game against the Houston Texans last Sunday, a 27-20 loss that dropped New England to 4-6 on the season, further diminishing their already slim playoff hopes. However, he added six more tackles (4 solo) to bring his season total to 35 (23 solo) in eight games.
Likely needing to win out to even have a chance of reaching the postseason for the 12th straight season, the Patriots host the Arizona Cardinals today at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have fared in recent weeks:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Following one of their largest victories of the season — a 46-23 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 15 — the Buccaneers suffered a 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday to fall to 7-4 ahead of today’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be shown on CBS at 4:25 p.m. Hickory High School graduate Succop made all four of his field goal attempts against the Panthers and was 4-of-5 on extra points, and he also converted his only field goal attempt against the Rams while going 3-for-3 on extra points.
For the season, Succop has made 21 of 23 (91.3%) field goals and 33 of 35 (94.3%) extra points. The 34-year-old has yet to miss a field goal of less than 40 yards, outside of his two missed extra point attempts, and his season long was a 50-yarder in a 38-10 home win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
Hibriten High alumnus Easton has played a major role for the NFC-South leading Saints during his sixth season in the NFL. Now in his second year with 8-2 New Orleans after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, the 28-year-old has seen time in eight contests, most recently playing 54 offensive snaps (82% of the team’s total) and five special teams snaps (19% of the team’s total) in a 24-9 home win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.
The Saints visit the Denver Broncos today in their second game with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback after an injury to Drew Brees two weeks ago. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
After playing all 64 of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps in a 24-20 road loss to the Packers two weeks ago, East Burke High grad Shatley played 29 snaps (50% of the team’s total) in a 27-3 home loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. The 29-year-old will try to help Jacksonville end a nine-game losing streak when the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns today at 1 p.m.
Former North Carolina State star Mike Glennon will be the quarterback Shatley and the rest of the Jaguars’ offensive linemen will look to protect during today’s game, as he starts his first game in over a year for the injured Gardner Minshew. Glennon previously played for the Bucs, Chicago Bears, Cardinals and Oakland Raiders.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Hickory High alum Poston made his first appearance in the Masters Tournament earlier this month, but failed to make the cut after shooting a 1-over-par 73 in the opening round and a 3-over 75 in the second round of golf’s most prestigious major at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Club. The 27-year-old also missed the cut during the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia — where he now resides — after shooting a two-day total of 140 (2-under) on Nov. 19 and 20.
Additionally, Hickory Mayor Hank Guess proclaimed Wednesday, Nov. 18, as “J.T. Poston Day” in the City of Hickory. A list containing several of Poston’s golf accomplishments at the high school, college and pro levels was presented to him, with his caddie Aaron Flener helping organize the acknowledgement.
The next scheduled PGA Tour event is the Hero World Challenge, which takes place this Thursday through Sunday at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Golf Channel and NBC will have coverage of the four-day tournament featuring some of the sport's top performers.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
