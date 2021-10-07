LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger leads Patriots in tackles entering Week 5

Former Lenoir-Rhyne star Kyle Dugger has enjoyed a hot start to the 2021 National Football League season. The 25-year-old safety currently leads the New England Patriots in tackles with 21, including 16 solo stops and four tackles for loss.

Dugger has started all four games for the Patriots this season after making seven starts (14 total appearances) as a rookie last year. He has played at least 50 defensive snaps each week while also seeing time on special teams in three contests.

Following a seven-tackle performance in New England’s 17-16 home loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, Dugger finished with three tackles in the team’s only win thus far, a 25-6 road victory over the New York Jets. He also had four tackles in a 28-13 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 before tallying seven tackles in a 19-17 home defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday.

New England visits the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how other professional athletes with local ties have performed over the past month:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker