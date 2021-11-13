LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger helps Patriots beat Panthers in return to NC

Kyle Dugger was a star player at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2015-19 before the New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2020 National Football League draft. Last Sunday, the second-year safety returned to North Carolina to play in a game for the first time since being drafted 37th overall.

Although Dugger only had two tackles in New England’s 24-6 win over the Panthers in Charlotte, the 25-year-old remains the Patriots’ leader with 56 tackles (42 solo). In addition to four tackles for loss, he also has two interceptions.

The only other defensive back in the NFL with more tackles than Dugger and multiple interceptions is Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who has 63 tackles and two picks. A native of Decatur, Georgia, Dugger is currently tied for 35th in the league in total tackles.

Winners of three straight games, the Patriots look to improve to 6-4 when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at the performances turned in by other local professional athletes in recent weeks:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE