LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger helps Patriots beat Panthers in return to NC

Kyle Dugger was a star player at Lenoir-Rhyne from 2015-19 before the New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2020 National Football League draft. Last Sunday, the second-year safety returned to North Carolina to play in a game for the first time since being drafted 37th overall.
Although Dugger only had two tackles in New England’s 24-6 win over the Panthers in Charlotte, the 25-year-old remains the Patriots’ leader with 56 tackles (42 solo). In addition to four tackles for loss, he also has two interceptions.
The only other defensive back in the NFL with more tackles than Dugger and multiple interceptions is Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore, who has 63 tackles and two picks. A native of Decatur, Georgia, Dugger is currently tied for 35th in the league in total tackles.
Winners of three straight games, the Patriots look to improve to 6-4 when they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Here’s a look at the performances turned in by other local professional athletes in recent weeks:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Succop has made his last 23 extra points for the Buccaneers, including all three of his attempts in last Sunday’s 36-27 road loss to the New Orleans Saints. Overall, the 35-year-old Hickory High graduate is 32 of 33 (97%) on extra points this season while making 8 of 11 (72.7%) field-goal attempts.
Succop and the defending Super Bowl Champions will attempt to get back in the win column when they travel to Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemanDickerson has played every offensive snap in each of the Eagles’ past four games and in six of their last seven contests overall. The 23-year-old South Caldwell High alumnus has helped Philadelphia remain competitive against strong teams, including in a 27-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.
All three of the Eagles’ wins have come on the road, where they will be again this week. Philadelphia visits the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemanShatley has played every offensive snap in each of the Jaguars’ last three contests, including three-point wins over the Miami Dolphins (23-20 on Oct. 17) and Buffalo Bills (9-6 last Sunday). The 30-year-old East Burke High grad was used primarily on special teams prior to that, but he has made 28 starts in his NFL career and has seen action in a total of 102 games.
After upsetting the Bills in Week 9, Jacksonville visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driverA Hickory resident, DiBenedetto participated in his final race as a member of the Wood Brothers Racing team last Sunday, finishing 12th in the season-ending NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. The 30-year-old also came in 15th during the Xfinity 500 on Oct. 31 at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway.
After reaching the playoffs in 2020, the free agent driver missed out this year. DiBenedetto finished 18th in the standings and is hoping to find a new team to race for in 2022.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitorA Hickory High alum, Poston missed his seventh consecutive cut during this week’s Houston Open at Texas’ Memorial Park Golf Course. The 28-year-old last made the cut during the 3M Open at Minnesota’s TPC Twin Cities in late July, tying for 28th with a four-day total of 277 (7-under-par).
The Houston Open continues today and Sunday on Golf Channel.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.