LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Dugger becomes first Lenoir-Rhyne alum to score in NFL game

Kyle Dugger recently made history by becoming the first Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus to score a touchdown in a National Football League regular-season game. The 26-year-old safety returned a fumble 59 yards for a TD in the New England Patriots’ 29-0 home win over the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Dugger also tied for the team lead in tackles with five against the Lions, including a solo tackle. In four games this season, the third-year professional has 15 total tackles (nine solo) and two tackles for loss.

New England has a chance to move to 3-3 in 2022 with a road win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., and Dugger spoke on Wednesday about the importance of wrapping up when trying to tackle NFL rushing leader Nick Chubb, who has 593 yards and seven TDs on 98 carries as the Browns’ starting running back.

“We’ve got to know who we’re tackling — a guy that runs aggressively, runs behind his pads, and does it at a very high level,” Dugger said during the second hour of a midday radio show hosted by Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand on Boston-based station 98.5 The Sports Hub. “So we just have to make sure we’re wrapping up in the right place on every run fit where we’re supposed to be, where our teammates are expecting us to be, and really wrapping up and just taking him down to the ground.”

Here’s a glance at how other pro athletes with local ties have performed lately:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker

Succop is 8-for-8 on extra points for the NFC South leaders, and he’s also 11-for-12 on field goals with a long of 47 yards. The 36-year-old Hickory High product has made all eight of his field goal attempts from 40-plus yards, including a 44-yarder during last Sunday’s 21-15 home victory over the Atlanta Falcons that gave him 300 career field goals, something only 36 players in NFL history have accomplished.

Tampa Bay visits the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman

Dickerson has started all five games for the Eagles, who remain the only team in the NFL with a perfect record. The 24-year-old South Caldwell High graduate has served as Philadelphia’s left guard in 2022, although he went down with a leg injury in the Eagles’ 20-17 road win over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday after playing every offensive snap in three of their first four contests and is questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Three other starting offensive linemen are also questionable for the Eagles’ Sunday night contest, which begins at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans cornerback

Farley has only started once during his second year in the NFL, but he has received snaps on both special teams and defense in all five games for the Titans, who enter Week 6 on a three-game winning streak after dropping their first two contests. The 23-year-old former Maiden High standout recorded a career-high four tackles in Tennessee’s 24-17 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2 before tallying one tackle in a 21-17 road win over the Washington Commanders last Sunday.

The Titans have a bye this week before hosting the Colts on Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

After playing sparingly through the first four weeks, Shatley played his highest snap count of the season during last Sunday’s 13-6 home loss to the Houston Texans. The 31-year-old East Burke High alum saw time on offense (46 snaps) and special teams (two snaps) during the contest.

Jacksonville will look to snap a two-game losing streak when it visits the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at 1 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

The Nationals may have missed the playoffs for the third straight season, but Harvey was a bright spot out of the club’s bullpen this year. The 27-year-old former Bandys High star pitched 39 1/3 innings across 38 appearances, posting a 2-1 record, a 2.52 ERA and 45 strikeouts against 12 walks while recording six holds.

Only 33 hits were recorded against the right-hander, who previously made 26 major league appearances for the Baltimore Orioles from 2019-21. Harvey was selected by the Orioles in the opening round of the 2013 MLB draft.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Poston isn’t playing in this week’s Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, but he did participate in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Oct. 6-9 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old Hickory High grad tied for 20th with a 14-under par, four-round total of 270.

Following a 4-under 67 in the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Poston shot a 2-under 69 in Round 2, an 8-under 63 in the third round and an even-par 71 in the final round. The next PGA Tour event after the Zozo Championship will be the CJ Cup Oct. 20-23 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.