LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto still in search of elusive Cup Series win

Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto currently sits in the No. 16 spot in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, which would typically be good enough to make the playoffs. But because drivers below him in the standings have won races this year, it will take a victory in one of the final two regular-season races for the 30-year-old to qualify for the postseason.

Despite some early mishaps during last Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, which took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto rebounded to finish fifth. It was his third top-five finish of the season, and was preceded by an 11th-place finish during the Go Bowling at The Glen race at New York’s Watkins Glen International, an additional 11th-place finish the week before and finishes of 10th and ninth prior to that.

Nevertheless, DiBenedetto needs his first career Cup Series victory either this Sunday in the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network) or Aug. 28 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. on NBC) to reach the playoffs for a second straight season. He will not return to Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, so a win would also increase his hopes of signing with another team.