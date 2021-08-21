LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto still in search of elusive Cup Series win

Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto currently sits in the No. 16 spot in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings, which would typically be good enough to make the playoffs. But because drivers below him in the standings have won races this year, it will take a victory in one of the final two regular-season races for the 30-year-old to qualify for the postseason.
Despite some early mishaps during last Sunday’s Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, which took place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, DiBenedetto rebounded to finish fifth. It was his third top-five finish of the season, and was preceded by an 11th-place finish during the Go Bowling at The Glen race at New York’s Watkins Glen International, an additional 11th-place finish the week before and finishes of 10th and ninth prior to that.
Nevertheless, DiBenedetto needs his first career Cup Series victory either this Sunday in the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. on NBC Sports Network) or Aug. 28 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. on NBC) to reach the playoffs for a second straight season. He will not return to Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, so a win would also increase his hopes of signing with another team.
“I really don’t have anything solid in the works for next year, to be honest with you,” DiBenedetto told Pete Pistone of the Motor Racing Network in a story that was published on Friday. “It’s still just kind of some wait-and-see and waiting for some dominoes to fall and, really, just kind of figuring it out. There are some things out of my control in regards to timing and just working as hard as I can on things that are in my control, so I don’t know.”
Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have fared in recent weeks:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety
After recording four tackles in the Patriots’ 22-13 home win over the Washington Football Team in the preseason opener on Aug. 12, Dugger had one tackle and two passes defensed — the latter was tied for the game high — in Thursday’s 35-0 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old Lenoir-Rhyne alumnus is looking for more playing time in 2021 after making seven starts (14 total appearances) with 64 tackles (43 solo) including a tackle for loss a season ago.
New England finishes the preseason with a road game at the New York Giants on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. on NFL Network. Their first regular-season contest will be a home date with the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m.
Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans cornerback
Since being activated off the non-football injury list on Aug. 2, Farley has been practicing with the Titans as he prepares for his rookie season in the NFL. The 22-year-old Maiden High graduate didn’t play in Tennessee’s first preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons and is questionable for tonight’s road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he did have some pass breakups during joint practice with the defending Super Bowl champions earlier this week.
Following tonight’s game against Tampa Bay, which begins at 7:30 p.m., the Titans host Chicago in their final tune-up contest next Saturday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network. Tennessee begins the regular season with a 1 p.m. home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Speaking of Tampa Bay, former Hickory High star Succop is preparing for his second season with last season’s Lombardi Trophy winners. The 34-year-old signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension in March, and while he struggled during the early part of training camp, the Bucs are hoping the 13th-year pro can put together another solid season.
Tampa Bay hosts Tennessee tonight before capping the preseason with a road contest against the Houston Texans next Saturday at 8 p.m. The Bucs’ first regular-season game will be a home date with the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman
Although he remains on the non-football injury list in advance of his rookie season in the NFL, South Caldwell High graduate Dickerson turned heads for a different reason prior to the Eagles’ preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday. The 22-year-old showed up to the stadium in overalls and cowboy boots, which he wore on the sideline throughout the contest.
Following home losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England in their first two preseason contests, the Eagles will travel to the New York Jets next Friday at 7:30 p.m. before beginning the regular season with a road game at the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
A graduate of East Burke High, Shatley has been with the Jaguars since they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 30-year-old has appeared in 94 games over his first seven seasons in the NFL, making 25 starts on the offensive line including a career-high 10 a year ago.
After struggling in a 23-13 home loss to the Cleveland Browns to begin the preseason, Jacksonville will look to bounce back when it visits the New Orleans Saints on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Following their final preseason game, a road contest at the Cowboys on Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. on NFL Network, the Jaguars visit the Texans in the regular-season opener on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
Chazz Surratt, Minnesota Vikings linebacker
Former East Lincoln High standout Chazz Surratt made his preseason debut in the Vikings’ 33-6 home loss to the Denver Broncos last weekend, and the quarterback-turned-linebacker had three tackles (two solo) during the contest. A rookie who previously played at the University of North Carolina, the 24-year-old was selected in the third round of this year’s NFL draft.
Minnesota hosts the Indianapolis Colts tonight at 8 p.m. before visiting the Kansas City Chiefs next Friday at 8 p.m. on NFL Network. The Vikings kick off the regular season with a road game at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
Sage Surratt, Detroit Lions wide receiver
The younger brother of Chazz Surratt, Sage Surratt started his high school career at East Lincoln before transferring to Lincolnton High, and although he went undrafted this past spring, he signed with the Lions shortly thereafter. During Detroit’s home preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13, the 23-year-old was targeted once in a 16-15 defeat.
The Lions visit the Steelers tonight at 7:30 p.m. on NFL Network before hosting the Colts next Friday at 7 p.m. Detroit starts the regular season with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 12 at 1 p.m.
BJ Emmons, Las Vegas Raiders running back
Former Freedom High standout Emmons had a memorable preseason debut for the Raiders in a 20-7 home win over the Seattle Seahawks last Saturday, finishing with nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. The 24-year-old rookie’s TD came on a 2-yard run midway through the final quarter.
Las Vegas is at the Los Angeles Rams tonight at 10 p.m. on NFL Network before visiting the 49ers on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. on NFL Network. The Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 13 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher
Bumgarner has won three of his past four decisions and is now 7-7 with a 4.06 ERA this season for the Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in the National League but swept a three-game home series with the Philadelphia Phillies this week. In four starts this month, the 32-year-old South Caldwell High alum has allowed six runs on 24 hits in 28 2/3 innings, striking out 20 and walking three.
In Arizona’s 6-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday, Bumgarner tossed eight innings of one-run, three-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk, throwing 70 of his 105 pitches for strikes. He is scheduled to start again next week during a three-game road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, while the Diamondbacks are currently in the midst of a three-game weekend series at the Colorado Rockies.
Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles pitcher
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Harvey, a former Bandys High pitcher who is now 26 years old, would make one more rehab outing before returning to the big league club. The right-handed reliever has been on the injured list since July 2 — he has a 4.15 ERA and six strikeouts against three walks in 8 2/3 innings this season — and Baltimore currently has the worst record in MLB.
The Orioles were looking to snap a 14-game losing streak — their second of the season — against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. They also host Atlanta tonight at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Poston has struggled during the month of August, failing to make the cut during the Wyndham Championship at Greensboro’s Sedgefield Country Club Aug. 12-15 after shooting a 1-over-par 71 in the opening round and a 1-under-par 69 in the second round. The 28-year-old Hickory High alum also missed the cut during the ongoing Northern Trust at New Jersey’s Liberty National Golf Course after shooting a 5-over 77 in the first round and a 6-over 78 in the second round.
Jon Rahm was leading the Northern Trust at 12-under for the tournament as of presstime Friday. The four-day event continues today and Sunday on Golf Channel and CBS.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hickory High graduate Zach Jarrett has continued to see his batting average plummet, as he entered Friday hitting .224 after being above .250 in early July. The 26-year-old outfielder for the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate Norfolk (Virginia) has appeared in 64 games, registering 48 hits including eight home runs, 10 doubles and two triples, and he also has 24 RBIs, 34 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
Hayden Deal, an alum of Bandys High, remains at Double-A Mississippi for the Atlanta Braves. The 26-year-old Newton native has appeared in 18 games (15 starts) for Mississippi, posting a 3-2 record with a 3.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts and 28 walks in 80 innings.
One of Deal’s teammates is former Lenoir-Rhyne star Justin Dean, a 24-year-old center fielder who’s batting .229 with 70 hits including six homers, 12 doubles and four triples in 83 games at Mississippi. The speedster also has 32 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 28 attempts.
Previously a pitcher at Catawba Valley Community College, Julian Smith is currently with the Rancho Cucamonga (California) Quakes, the Low-A West affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old has a 6-5 record and a 7.09 ERA to go with 54 strikeouts and 22 walks in 45 2/3 innings across 24 relief appearances.
