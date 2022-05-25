LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto moving up the NASCAR Truck Series standings

After a strong start to his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto went through some struggles before finding his way again in May. The 30-year-old Californian came in 11th during a race at South Carolina’s Darlington Raceway on May 6 before finishing seventh at Kansas Speedway on May 14 and 10th at Texas Motor Speedway last Friday.

Over the past three races, DiBenedetto has moved up from 15th in the Truck Series playoff standings to 13th. He has tallied 193 points thus far and has four top-10 finishes in nine races.

The top 10 drivers qualify for the playoffs, so DiBenedetto will look to continue his ascent up the standings when the Truck Series invades Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday. The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 begins at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.

Here’s a look at how other professional athletes with local ties have fared over the past month or so:

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

After tying for third during the RBC Heritage in mid-April, Hickory native Poston missed the cut at both the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Mexico Open at Vidanta. But he bounced back with a tie for ninth during the Wells Fargo Championship May 5-8 at Maryland’s TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Poston and five others — Stewart Cink, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Schenk, Brian Harman and James Hahn — tied for ninth with four-round totals of 278 (2-under-par). After firing a 68 in the opening round, Poston shot a 69 in Round 2, a 74 in the third round and a 67 in the final round.

A 28-year-old Hickory High alumnus, Poston is in the field for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Golf Channel and CBS will share TV coverage of the event, which begins on Thursday and continues through Sunday.

BOWLING

Kyle Troup, Professional Bowlers Association competitor

Taylorsville native Troup collected his second straight Kia PBA Tour Playoffs championship this past Sunday, defeating Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, South Carolina, in the finals. The 30-year-old is the first player to win back-to-back playoff titles, with his victory pushing him over the $1 million mark in career PBA earnings.

Seeded ninth out of 16 total competitors in the PBA playoffs, Troup knocked off Sean Rash, Bill O’Neill and Kris Prather over the first three rounds before facing Jones in a best-of-five match on Sunday at Bowlero Jupiter in Jupiter, Florida. Troup won the opening game by a 217-184 score and the second game by a 276-257 final before falling 279-201 in the third game, but he rebounded with a 288-222 win in the fourth game to win the title.

Troup’s ninth career PBA win surpasses the eight won by his father, Guppy.

“It just shows, keep fighting and keep willing your way through because good things will happen,” Troup told FloBowling.com after the win. “It’s been a rough year physically and mentally a little bit, but I never gave up.

“I am the man of the household now,” he added of surpassing his dad in career titles. “If he wants another belt, he can have it. We will have some fun with the tag team belts come Thursday night league back home.”

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans Cornerback

After his rookie season in the NFL ended prematurely due to a torn ACL, Maiden native Farley has been working his way back and will attempt to earn a starting spot in 2022. The 23-year-old was showing improvement before suffering the season-ending injury.

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Farley is scheduled to return to his alma mater, Maiden High, on July 15 to host a free football camp. The camp, which is for children ages 8-14 and will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., has already sold out.

Tennessee’s first preseason game will be a road contest against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 11, while the Titans’ regular-season opener will see them host the New York Giants on Sept. 11.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

JaQuan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end

The Wranglers have won four straight games and seven of their past eight since dropping their season opener. Since the last Local Pro Roundup was published on April 20, former Lenoir-Rhyne standout Artis has 22 tackles (14 solo), seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

A 24-year-old Kinston native, Artis has helped the Wranglers win their past four contests by a combined total of 98 points. Northern Arizona is tied with the Arizona Rattlers and the Frisco Fighters for the top spot in the IFL standings entering Saturday’s road game against the Tucson Sugar Skulls, which begins at 6:05 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher

Although he’s only 2-2 in 2022, Hickory native Bumgarner has won two of his last three decisions. In nine starts this season, the 32-year-old left-hander has totaled 28 strikeouts against 14 walks in 42 1/3 innings.

The South Caldwell High alum also has a 2.76 ERA, which would be his lowest mark since posting a 2.74 ERA with the San Francisco Giants in 2016. Arizona entered Tuesday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals with a record of 22-22 after finishing 52-110 last year.

Hunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher

Harvey has been on the injured list since April 21 after making four appearances out of the Nationals’ bullpen. The 27-year-old right-hander, who graduated from Bandys High and grew up in Catawba, posted a 0.00 ERA with three strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed in 2 2/3 innings before being placed on the IL with a pronator strain in his pitching arm.

Harvey could return as early as this week. Washington, which hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a three-game series today at 4:05 p.m., is currently in last place in the National League East.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

Another Bandys High alum, Deal has made 11 relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate in 2022. The 27-year-old southpaw from Newton has a 1-0 record with a 1.88 ERA and 23 strikeouts against nine walks in 24 innings.

Batters are hitting .200 against Deal, who has recorded more than three outs on nine occasions. In 11 road innings, he has a 0.00 ERA with 13 strikeouts, one walk and a .105 batting average against.

Deal’s statistics were compiled prior to Tuesday’s road game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who entered the contest 3 1/2 games ahead of both Mississippi and the Biloxi Shuckers for first place in the Southern League’s South Division.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

After hitting .204 in 19 games with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, Dean was sent back to the Double-A level, where he is batting .222 with six hits including two doubles and a triple in eight games. The former Lenoir-Rhyne standout, who is now 25 years old, is currently on the seven-day injured list.

Prior to his injury, Dean had seven total stolen bases in 2022 (two with Mississippi) and nine RBIs (four with Mississippi). He is a native of Mauldin, South Carolina.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

Smith has enjoyed a solid start to the season, entering 13 games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers’ High-A affiliate. The left-hander, who previously pitched at Catawba Valley Community College and is now 24 years old, has a 2-0 record and a 3.72 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.

Additionally, Smith has 20 strikeouts, 10 walks, three holds and one save. Great Lakes is currently in the midst of a six-game road series with the South Bend Cubs that began on Tuesday.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

