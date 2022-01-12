LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto joins NASCAR Truck Series for 2022 season

Following 248 races in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2015-21, Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto will try something new in 2022. Last Thursday, it was announced that the 30-year-old Californian will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as a full-time member of Rackley-Willie Allen Racing during the upcoming season.
A member of Wood Brothers Racing the past two seasons, DiBenedetto had 31 top-10 finishes during his seven years in the Cup Series. Prior to that, he raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he posted a pair of top-10 finishes in 69 races.
DiBenedetto, who has never participated in a Truck Series race, will drive Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado during the 2022 season. His crew chief will be Chad Kendrick.
Last year marked Rackley W.A.R.’s first season in the Truck Series. DiBenedetto’s first race with the team will be the NextEra Energy 250, which is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway and will be televised on FS1 beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Here’s a glance at what’s been going on for other professional athletes with local ties in recent weeks:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker: A Hickory High graduate, Succop had his second productive day against the Carolina Panthers in three weeks this past Sunday at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium. After accounting for a season-high 14 points — 4 for 4 on field goals and 2 for 2 on extra points — in a 32-6 road victory over the Panthers on Dec. 26, Succop finished with 11 points on a pair of field goals and a 5-for-5 performance on extra points in the Buccaneers’ 41-17 home victory over Carolina in Week 18.
In between, the 35-year-old also had two field goals and two successful extra points in the Bucs’ 28-24 road win over the New York Jets on Jan. 2. For the regular season, Succop made 25 of 30 (83.3%) field goals with a long of 48 yards and was 56 of 59 (94.9%) on extra points.
After earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a record of 13-4, the Bucs host the seventh-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl last season, lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in 18 years.
Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots safety: Despite missing the final game of the regular season with a hand injury, former Lenoir-Rhyne star Dugger finished with 92 total tackles to tie for second on the team. The 25-year-old also had a team-high 70 solo tackles to go with five tackles for loss, four interceptions, five passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
The second-year pro played in 15 of New England’s 17 regular-season games, starting on 13 occasions. Dugger’s latest interception came in a 50-10 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 2.
Seeded sixth in the AFC after posting a 10-7 record during the regular season, the Patriots visit the third-seeded Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on CBS. The AFC East rivals split their season series, with the road team winning each meeting.
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman: After missing practice all week, Dickerson was held out of last Saturday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys with a thumb injury. Nonetheless, the 23-year-old South Caldwell High alum made 14 total appearances and 13 starts for Philadelphia during his first regular season in the NFL.
Dickerson last played in the Eagles’ 20-16 road victory over the Washington Football Team on Jan. 2, playing every offensive snap for the 10th time this season. The No. 7 seed in the NFC, Philadelphia travels to second-seeded Tampa Bay in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman: A graduate of East Burke High, Shatley just completed his eighth season with the Jaguars, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 30-year-old appeared in every contest this season, seeing time on both offense and special teams.
Shatley started eight games for Jacksonville on the offensive line, playing 100% of the snaps every time. He did so again in this past Sunday’s final game of the regular season, a 26-11 home victory that knocked the Indianapolis Colts out of the playoffs and allowed the Jaguars to finish 3-14 and snap an eight-game losing streak.
Chazz Surratt, Minnesota Vikings linebacker
After making appearances in just six of the Vikings’ first 14 games, Surratt received special teams snaps in each of Minnesota’s final three games of the regular season. The 24-year-old East Lincoln High graduate played solely on special teams as a rookie with a season high of 17 snaps, which he did twice.
Although the Vikings earned a 31-17 home win over the Chicago Bears in the regular-season finale this past Sunday, they finished 8-9 for the season and failed to make the playoffs for the second straight year. Minnesota did have success at home, though, where it posted a 5-3 record.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.