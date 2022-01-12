LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto joins NASCAR Truck Series for 2022 season

Following 248 races in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2015-21, Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto will try something new in 2022. Last Thursday, it was announced that the 30-year-old Californian will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series as a full-time member of Rackley-Willie Allen Racing during the upcoming season.

A member of Wood Brothers Racing the past two seasons, DiBenedetto had 31 top-10 finishes during his seven years in the Cup Series. Prior to that, he raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he posted a pair of top-10 finishes in 69 races.

DiBenedetto, who has never participated in a Truck Series race, will drive Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado during the 2022 season. His crew chief will be Chad Kendrick.

Last year marked Rackley W.A.R.’s first season in the Truck Series. DiBenedetto’s first race with the team will be the NextEra Energy 250, which is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway and will be televised on FS1 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a glance at what’s been going on for other professional athletes with local ties in recent weeks:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE