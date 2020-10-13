LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto finishes 23rd after extending with Wood Brothers

Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto has faced plenty of adversity as of late, as he recently missed the cut for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs before nearly being released by Wood Brothers Racing. However, according to a tweet by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, it was DiBenedetto’s performance during the YellaWood 500 at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway at Oct. 4 that resulted in Wood Brothers picking up the 29-year-old’s option for the 2021 season.
DiBenedetto ultimately finished 21st at Talladega due to a post-race penalty that was assessed after he illegally crossed the yellow line that separates the racing surface from the paved apron on the final turn of the last lap. But DiBenedetto actually crossed the finish line in second place and led seven laps down the stretch, which encouraged Wood Brothers representatives enough that they decided to extend what was initially a one-year contract.
Although DiBenedetto settled for 23rd during this past Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, being locked up for next season could positively impact him moving forward. The next race on the schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400, which takes place at Kansas Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
Here’s a glance at recent results for other local professional athletes:
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
A week after finishing third at the Sanderson Farms Championship at Mississippi’s Country Club of Jackson, Hickory High alumnus Poston tied for 27th during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this past weekend at TPC Summerlin in Clark County, Nevada. After shooting a 5-under-par 66 in the opening round, the 27-year-old shot a 4-under 67 in the second round and another 5-under 66 in the third round.
In the end, a bogey on Sunday’s final hole dropped Poston out of the top 25, as he shot an even par 71 to post a four-day total of 270 (14-under). And while Poston is not listed among the field for the upcoming CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, he could return to action during the Zozo Championship Oct. 22-25 at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker
Despite the fact that his team fell to 3-2 last Thursday following a 20-19 road loss to the Chicago Bears, Hickory High alum Succop did his job. The 34-year-old made all four of his field goal attempts — converting from 39, 35, 46 and 25 yards — while also tacking on the extra point after the Buccaneers’ only touchdown in the first quarter.
Tampa Bay hosts the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in a contest that will be broadcasted on Fox.
Nick Easton, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman
Easton only played 11 snaps during Monday’s 30-27 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Chargers before suffering a concussion. The 28-year-old Hibriten High graduate started the game at right guard after seeing time at other positions in previous weeks, but his night ended in the first quarter after suffering a head injury.
New Orleans hosts the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in a game that can be seen on Fox.
Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman
After playing every snap at center during the previous two games, East Burke High grad Tyler Shatley didn’t play at all on offense during the Jaguars’ 30-14 road loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. However, the 29-year-old did see time on special teams for the first time since Sept. 20.
Jacksonville entertains the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Note: Lenoir-Rhyne’s former star safety Kyle Dugger wasn’t in action this past weekend after the New England Patriots had their home game against the Denver Broncos postponed to this Sunday at 1 p.m. following multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The 24-year-old rookie has appeared in all four of the Patriots’ games thus far, though, compiling 11 tackles (8 solo) and returning two kickoffs for 47 yards including a long of 30.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.
