LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto finishes 23rd after extending with Wood Brothers

Hickory resident Matt DiBenedetto has faced plenty of adversity as of late, as he recently missed the cut for the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs before nearly being released by Wood Brothers Racing. However, according to a tweet by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, it was DiBenedetto’s performance during the YellaWood 500 at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway at Oct. 4 that resulted in Wood Brothers picking up the 29-year-old’s option for the 2021 season.

DiBenedetto ultimately finished 21st at Talladega due to a post-race penalty that was assessed after he illegally crossed the yellow line that separates the racing surface from the paved apron on the final turn of the last lap. But DiBenedetto actually crossed the finish line in second place and led seven laps down the stretch, which encouraged Wood Brothers representatives enough that they decided to extend what was initially a one-year contract.

Although DiBenedetto settled for 23rd during this past Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, being locked up for next season could positively impact him moving forward. The next race on the schedule is the Hollywood Casino 400, which takes place at Kansas Speedway this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.

Here’s a glance at recent results for other local professional athletes: