LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto finishes 10th in NASCAR Truck Series debut

Following seven years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hickory resident and California native Matt DiBenedetto joined the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in January as a member of the Rackley-Willie Allen Racing team for the 2022 season. The 30-year-old is competing full-time in the Truck Series this year, driving the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On Feb. 18, DiBenedetto made his Truck Series debut during the NextEra Energy 250 at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway, starting from the 23rd position and finishing 10th. He earned 27 points for his efforts and is currently 14th in the Truck Series’ playoff standings.

The next Truck Series race will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Friday at 9 p.m. TV coverage will be provided by FS1.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening for a couple of other local professional athletes this month:

