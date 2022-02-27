LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto finishes 10th in NASCAR Truck Series debut

Following seven years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hickory resident and California native Matt DiBenedetto joined the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in January as a member of the Rackley-Willie Allen Racing team for the 2022 season. The 30-year-old is competing full-time in the Truck Series this year, driving the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.
On Feb. 18, DiBenedetto made his Truck Series debut during the NextEra Energy 250 at Florida’s Daytona International Speedway, starting from the 23rd position and finishing 10th. He earned 27 points for his efforts and is currently 14th in the Truck Series’ playoff standings.
The next Truck Series race will take place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Friday at 9 p.m. TV coverage will be provided by FS1.
Here’s a look at what’s been happening for a couple of other local professional athletes this month:
GolfJ.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: Poston posted his best performance of the season during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Feb. 10-13 at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. The 28-year-old Hickory High alumnus tied for 23rd with a four-day total of 275, shooting a 69 in the opening round, a 66 in the second round and 70s in each of the final two rounds to finish 9-under-par.
A week later, Poston participated in the Genesis Open, which began on Feb. 17 at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, California, shooting a 1-over-par 143 over two days and failing to make the cut. He is currently competing in the Honda Classic at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which concludes today with TV coverage on Golf Channel from 1-3 p.m. and NBC from 3-6 p.m.
United States
Football LeagueBJ Emmons, Tampa Bay Bandits Running Back: Former Freedom High star Emmons became the first running back selected in the inaugural USFL draft this week when the Tampa Bay Bandits chose him with the first pick of the 27th round. The 24-year-old, who spent time on the practice squads for multiple National Football League teams during the 2021 season, played collegiately at the University of Alabama, Hutchinson Community College and Florida Atlantic University.
Tampa Bay is one of eight franchises in the USFL, which begins play in April. The first season of the rebooted league — the original USFL disbanded in 1986 — will be played entirely in Birmingham, Alabama.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.