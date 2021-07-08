LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto celebrates Independence Day with 10th-place finish at Road America

Following this past Sunday’s 10th-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, Matt DiBenedetto hopes his season is turning around. Sunday’s race marked the 29-year-old Hickory resident’s first top-10 finish — apart from a second-place finish during last month’s All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway — since coming in fourth at Kansas Speedway on the first Sunday in May.
Prior to his performance at Road America, DiBenedetto had finished 18th or lower in three consecutive races. He currently sits 20th in the points standings and will need to surpass at least four other drivers to qualify for the playoffs, which begin in September.
This Sunday, DiBenedetto will start 12th during the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His car will carry the colors of the race’s title sponsor when coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Network.
Here’s a look at how local athletes in other professional sports have performed over the past few weeks:
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor
Poston hasn’t participated in a PGA Tour event since shooting a 6-over-par 290 over four days at the U.S. Open June 17-20 at the Torrey Pines South Course in San Diego, California. The 28-year-old Hickory High alumnus tied for 40th during the U.S. Open, which was won by Jon Rahm with a 6-under-par 278.
Poston returns to action today for the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. He will tee off at 1:43 p.m. alongside Martin Laird and Kevin Stadler, with the threesome scheduled to begin second-round play at 8:18 a.m. on Friday.
Golf Channel and CBS will carry live coverage of the John Deere Classic throughout the weekend.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles pitcher
After beginning the season on the 60-day injured list, Harvey was activated on June 4. However, after making nine relief appearances out of the Orioles’ bullpen, the 26-year-old Bandys High graduate was placed on the 10-day IL last Friday with a right lat strain.
Harvey has six strikeouts and three walks across 8 2/3 innings in 2021. He also has two holds and a 4.15 ERA for Baltimore, which wraps up a three-game home series with the Toronto Blue Jays tonight at 7:05 p.m. before hosting the Chicago White Sox for three games beginning on Friday at the same time.
Madison Bumgarner, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcherBumgarner is currently working his way back from inflammation in his left shoulder after originally being placed on the 10-day IL on June 3. The 31-year-old South Caldwell High alumnus is 4-5 this season with a 5.73 ERA, 62 strikeouts and 18 walks in 59 2/3 innings.
Bumgarner allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while pitching 2 1/3 innings for the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks on Monday. The southpaw also recently threw two bullpen sessions and a simulated game as he prepares for his major league return.
Arizona hosts the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series today at 3:40 p.m. Then the Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a three-game series on Friday at 10:10 p.m.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Zach Jarrett, Norfolk (Virginia) Tides outfielder
Although he entered Wednesday with hitless performances in three of the previous four games, Jarrett is batting .252 with 30 hits including six home runs, five doubles and a triple since the Baltimore Orioles promoted him to Triple-A on May 19. The 26-year-old Hickory High graduate has played in 33 games, recording 15 RBIs, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases in six attempts.
Norfolk is currently in the midst of a six-game home series with the Durham Bulls that continues through Sunday. Tonight’s contest starts at 7:05 p.m.
Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcherDeal has made 10 starts for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate this season, and he presently boasts a 1-2 record, a 3.83 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 20 walks in 47 innings. The 26-year-old Bandys High graduate has put together three of his four longest outings — six innings, six innings and 5 1/3 innings — over his past three starts, allowing only one run in each of the six-inning stints.
Mississippi is in the middle of a six-game home series with the Pensacola (Florida) Blue Wahoos right now. The series continues through Sunday, with the teams set to finish last night’s suspended game at 6:35 p.m. tonight before playing the regularly scheduled contest.
Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves center fielderPreviously a standout at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dean is batting .247 for the Braves in 2021. The 24-year-old native of Mauldin, South Carolina, also has 44 hits in 50 games including two homers, 10 doubles and two triples, and he’s knocked in 21 runs, scored 24 and stolen 16 bases in 19 attempts.
Dean had two hits and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 8-1 victory over Pensacola, which preceded Wednesday’s suspended game that will be completed tonight.
Julian Smith, Rancho Cucamonga (California) Quakes pitcher
Smith has seen an uptick in performance lately for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Low-A West affiliate, lowering his ERA from 9.82 to 7.16 over his past six relief appearances while winning two of his last three decisions to move his record to 3-4 on the season. The 24-year-old Catawba Valley Community College alumnus also has 29 strikeouts and 13 walks in 27 2/3 innings covering 14 appearances.
Rancho Cucamonga faces the Lake Elsinore (California) Storm in Game 3 of a six-game home series tonight at 9:30 p.m.
