LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: DiBenedetto celebrates Independence Day with 10th-place finish at Road America

Bumgarner allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while pitching 2 1/3 innings for the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks on Monday. The southpaw also recently threw two bullpen sessions and a simulated game as he prepares for his major league return.

Arizona hosts the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series today at 3:40 p.m. Then the Diamondbacks visit the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a three-game series on Friday at 10:10 p.m.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Zach Jarrett, Norfolk (Virginia) Tides outfielder

Although he entered Wednesday with hitless performances in three of the previous four games, Jarrett is batting .252 with 30 hits including six home runs, five doubles and a triple since the Baltimore Orioles promoted him to Triple-A on May 19. The 26-year-old Hickory High graduate has played in 33 games, recording 15 RBIs, 18 runs scored and five stolen bases in six attempts.

Norfolk is currently in the midst of a six-game home series with the Durham Bulls that continues through Sunday. Tonight’s contest starts at 7:05 p.m.