LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Diamondbacks tab Bumgarner as opening day starter

For the seventh time in his Major League Baseball career, South Caldwell High alumnus Madison Bumgarner will start on Opening Day. Now entering his second season with the Arizona Diamondbacks after 11 years with the San Francisco Giants, the 31-year-old Hickory native is 120-96 as a major leaguer with a 3.20 ERA and 1,824 strikeouts in 1,887 2/3 career innings.
The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their Opening Day starter on Sunday after he made three starts during spring training. The left-hander posted a 2-1 record and a 6.35 ERA while tossing 11 1/3 innings, striking out 16 and issuing three walks.
"Obviously, a well-deserved honor that he's done many, many times," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told MLB.com on Sunday. "And I know he's excited by it. It was something I talked to him about post-outing the other day. And, you know, it's Opening Day, I know that he's going to be proud to take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on that day. "
Bumgarner dealt with injuries and poor performance during last year’s COVID-shortened season. He earned just one win while posting a career-high 6.48 ERA, finishing with 30 strikeouts against 13 walks in 41 2/3 innings across nine starts.
Other starting pitchers for the Diamondbacks to start the season include Merrill Kelly, Caleb Smith, Taylor Widener and Luke Weaver. Arizona begins a four-game road series against the San Diego Padres on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. EDT.
Here’s a glance at what’s been happening for other local professional athletes as of late:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Hunter Harvey, Baltimore Orioles pitcher: A former Bandys High standout, Harvey suffered a left oblique injury one pitch into his third spring training appearance on March 12. The 26-year-old Catawba native didn’t give up any runs or hits this spring, but will now be sidelined for at least another month-and-a-half after being placed on the 60-day disabled list on March 16.
Many considered Harvey the favorite to close games for the Orioles in 2021 after the right-hander made 17 total appearances during the previous two seasons. In those outings, Harvey was 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA, 17 strikeouts and six walks in 15 innings.
Baltimore visits the Boston Red Sox in Thursday’s season opener, with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. EDT. The three-game series continues on Saturday and Sunday.
AUTO RACING
Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Cup Series driver: DiBenedetto, a California native who now calls Hickory home, has posted his top two finishes of the 2021 regular season in recent weeks. Following a 14th-place finish during a race at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, the 29-year-old came in 11th during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 21 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He began both races in the 20th position.
DiBenedetto returned to action during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway. The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to heavy rains. DiBenedetto will also participate in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on April 10 at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway.
GOLF
J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor: A Hickory High alumnus, Poston tied for 22nd during The Players Championship at TPC at Sawgrass March 11-14 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, after shooting a four-day total of 283. The 27-year-old finished 5-under-par during The Players Championship, but failed to make the cut during the Honda Classic the following week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Poston also participated in this past week’s World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event at the Austin Country Club in Texas. Although he didn’t advance past group play and into the tournament portion of the event after winning a match, losing a match and tying a match, he is expected to return to action soon.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.