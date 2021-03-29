LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Diamondbacks tab Bumgarner as opening day starter

For the seventh time in his Major League Baseball career, South Caldwell High alumnus Madison Bumgarner will start on Opening Day. Now entering his second season with the Arizona Diamondbacks after 11 years with the San Francisco Giants, the 31-year-old Hickory native is 120-96 as a major leaguer with a 3.20 ERA and 1,824 strikeouts in 1,887 2/3 career innings.

The Diamondbacks announced Bumgarner as their Opening Day starter on Sunday after he made three starts during spring training. The left-hander posted a 2-1 record and a 6.35 ERA while tossing 11 1/3 innings, striking out 16 and issuing three walks.

"Obviously, a well-deserved honor that he's done many, many times," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told MLB.com on Sunday. "And I know he's excited by it. It was something I talked to him about post-outing the other day. And, you know, it's Opening Day, I know that he's going to be proud to take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on that day. "

Bumgarner dealt with injuries and poor performance during last year’s COVID-shortened season. He earned just one win while posting a career-high 6.48 ERA, finishing with 30 strikeouts against 13 walks in 41 2/3 innings across nine starts.