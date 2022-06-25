LOCAL PRO ROUNDUP: Diamondbacks’ Bumgarner reaches 2,000 career strikeouts

Pitcher Madison Bumgarner added another milestone to his list of accomplishments on Wednesday, recording his 2,000th career strikeout in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 10-4 road loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. In the fourth inning, Bumgarner struck out San Diego’s Luke Voit to become the 86th pitcher in Major League Baseball history with 2,000 strikeouts.

The 32-year-old left-hander, who graduated from South Caldwell High in 2007 and was drafted by the San Francisco Giants with the 10th overall selection in that June’s draft, registered his first big-league strikeout on Sept. 8, 2009. His first punchout also came against San Diego, with Kevin Correia serving as the victim.

This season, Bumgarner has 53 strikeouts and a 3.75 ERA, but has won just three of his 10 decisions. He has pitched 74 1/3 innings for Arizona, which entered Friday with a 32-39 record.

Only eight active pitchers have reached 2,000 career strikeouts, led by Justin Verlander with 3,094. Max Scherzer (3,079), Zack Greinke (2,834), Clayton Kershaw (2,717), Adam Wainwright (2,071), Chris Sale (2,059) and David Price (2,058) are the other active pitchers with 2,000 Ks.

“It’s special for sure,” Bumgarner told reporters after striking out five batters during Wednesday’s contest to bring his career total to 2,001. “I’m not taking that for granted. I’m thankful for the opportunity to do that. This game has been around for a long time, and not many people have been able to do that. So I’m blessed for sure, and I’m thankful that we were able to do that.”

The Diamondbacks are currently in the midst of a three-game home series with the Detroit Tigers. Game 2 will be played tonight at 10:10 p.m.

Here’s a glance at how other local professional athletes have fared over the past two weeks:

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

After missing the cut during the RBC Canadian Open at St. George’s Golf Course in Toronto earlier this month, Poston got off to a strong start in the opening round of the Travelers Championship on Thursday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. The 29-year-old Hickory High alumnus was tied with World No. 2 Rory McIlroy for first place after shooting an 8-under-par 62 that included six birdies over his first eight holes and no bogeys in the entire round.

Poston shot an ever-par 70 in Friday’s second round, but remains in contention entering the weekend. Early TV coverage will be provided by Golf Channel today and Sunday from 1-3 p.m., while late coverage will be shown on CBS from 3-6 p.m. both days.

AUTO RACING

Matt DiBenedetto, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver

DiBenedetto is still on the outside looking in when it comes to the NASCAR Truck Series playoff standings, but he has improved his position in recent weeks. The 30-year-old Hickory resident is 12th in the standings with 309 points, two spots behind Matt Crafton (352) for the 10th and final playoff position.

DiBenedetto finished 10th at California’s Sonoma Raceway on June 11 before coming in 14th at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway last Saturday. The Rackley Roofing 200 was held at Tennessee’s Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, while the next race on the schedule is the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 9 at 1:30 p.m.

FS1 will provide TV coverage of next month’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

JaQuan Artis, Northern Arizona Wranglers defensive end

Coming off last week’s bye, the Northern Arizona Wranglers are currently in first place in the IFL’s Western Conference with a 10-2 record. They are a half-game ahead of the Arizona Rattlers, who they defeated 37-34 at home on June 11.

Former Lenoir-Rhyne star Artis had two tackles against the Rattlers in Northern Arizona’s most recent contest, including a sack and a tackle for loss. The 24-year-old will join his teammates for a home game against the Duke City Gladiators tonight at 6:05 p.m. at the Wranglers’ Findlay Toyota Center.

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE

BJ Emmons, Tampa Bay Bandits running back

The Bandits will not compete in the USFL playoffs after finishing 4-6 during the regular season, but Morganton native Emmons, a former standout at Freedom High, was one of their top offensive performers. The 24-year-old started nine games for Tampa Bay, receiving a team-high 97 carries for 244 yards, the latter of which ranked third on the team.

Although he only found the end zone once on a 3-yard touchdown run against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Week 1, Emmons also added 105 receiving yards for the Bandits. Tampa Bay defeated Pittsburgh 17-3, with its other three wins coming against the Houston Gamblers in Week 3 (27-26), the Michigan Panthers in Week 5 (27-20) and the Gamblers again in Week 8 (13-3).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher

Deal has made 18 appearances for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate this season, including 17 relief outings. The 27-year-old Bandys High graduate has a 2-1 record and a 2.97 ERA to go with 36 strikeouts and 17 walks in 39 1/3 innings.

Mississippi faces the Montgomery (Alabama) Biscuits tonight at 7:05 p.m. in the fifth game of a six-game road series. The Braves entered Friday’s matchup with the Biscuits having won two of the first three games against their Southern League foes.

Justin Dean, Mississippi Braves outfielder

One of Deal’s teammates with Mississippi is Lenoir-Rhyne alum Dean, a 25-year-old from Mauldin, South Carolina, who is batting .281 with 25 hits including five doubles and three triples to go with seven RBIs and 10 runs scored in 25 games at the Double-A level in 2022. Dean had three hits in the Braves’ 5-2 victory over Montgomery on Thursday, and he entered Friday with at least one hit in eight of his previous nine games.

Also a major threat on the base paths, Dean has eight stolen bases in 10 attempts for Mississippi. In addition, he has 11 walks and an on-base percentage of .375.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher

A 25-year-old who previously played at Catawba Valley Community College, Smith has a 2-0 record and an ERA of 5.08 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate. In 22 relief appearances, the left-hander has two saves in three opportunities and three holds.

Smith also has 36 strikeouts against 14 walks in 33 2/3 innings for the Loons, who play the fifth game of a six-game road series tonight at 7:05 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated Great Lakes 3-0 on Thursday after falling 4-3 and 4-2 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

