Injuries are nothing new for Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, and it doesn’t appear as if his latest injury will keep him from playing in Super Bowl 57. Despite hyperextending his right elbow during his team’s 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in last weekend’s NFC championship game, the 24-year-old Hickory native is gearing up to play in the biggest game of his life on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The 2016 South Caldwell High graduate was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft after winning a national championship at the University of Alabama, although a torn ACL forced him to miss the Crimson Tide’s final two games — except for the final snap of the title game, when he was brought in at center for a simple kneel-down by Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in a 52-24 victory over Ohio State. Dickerson suffered several injuries during his college career, which began at Florida State University before he transferred to Alabama for his final two years, but when he was on the field, he was one of the premier offensive linemen in the country.

During his first year in the National Football League, Dickerson appeared in 14 games for Philadelphia, including 13 starts. But his second season has been a breakout campaign, as he has started every game for the Eagles at left guard and was even named to the Pro Bowl alongside fellow Philadelphia offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, though none of those players will appear in the yearly exhibition due to playing in the Super Bowl.

Following a regular season that saw them post an NFC-best 14-3 record, the Eagles received a bye in the first round of the playoffs before defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in the divisional round and the 49ers in the conference title game. Next up for Philadelphia will be the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

With a win, Dickerson would become the second Hickory native to win a Super Bowl, joining 2005 Hickory High graduate Ryan Succop. A kicker for the Buccaneers, Succop was a member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl 55-winning squad.

Here’s a look at how other local professional athletes have fared in recent weeks:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tyler Shatley, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman

After helping the Jaguars pull off the third-biggest comeback in NFL postseason history — a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild-card matchup on Jan. 14 — Shatley made his 14th straight start in the following week’s 27-20 loss to the Chiefs, who have since punched their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. The 2009 East Burke High graduate played every offensive snap 11 times for Jacksonville this season, and he remains the longest tenured player on the Jaguars’ roster after originally signing as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Over the past two seasons, the 31-year-old Shatley has helped protect fellow Clemson University alumnus Trevor Lawrence, who is quickly becoming one of the best young quarterbacks in the league. Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne Jr. is also on the Jaguars’ roster.

GOLF

J.T. Poston, PGA Tour competitor

Following three consecutive 21st-place finishes, Poston tied for sixth during The American Express Jan. 19-22 in La Quinta, California. The 2011 Hickory High graduate, who turns 30 this summer, shot a 7-under-par 65 in the opening round, 66s in the second and third rounds and a 68 in the fourth round as he totaled 265 strokes to finish 23-under for the tournament.

Poston is currently ranked 54th in the FedEx Cup Standings and is the world’s 47th-ranked golfer. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is being played this week in California, and the next tournament hosted by the PGA Tour will be the Phoenix Open beginning next Thursday at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course in Arizona. Golf Channel and CBS are providing TV coverage of both events.

BARE-KNUCKLE FIGHTING

Tony Soto, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, current Hickory resident Soto continued his success in the BKFC with a fourth-round TKO of Wayna Reid during BKFC 35 on Jan. 27 in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The 35-year-old was scheduled to face Josh Marer, but a late change resulted in him instead facing the 27-year-old Reid, a former high-level amateur boxer from Florida.

Soto is now 4-0 in the BKFC, also defeating Joshua Morales at BKFC 28 in August 2022, Shawn Moffett at BKFC 23 in April 2022 and Joshua Sikes at BKFC 19 in July 2021. Outside of bare-knuckle fighting, Soto is a correctional officer in Alexander County.