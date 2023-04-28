Early-season struggles led to veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner being designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or place him on waivers. The 2007 South Caldwell High graduate wasn’t claimed and was officially released by Arizona on Wednesday, meaning any team can now sign him for a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum.

A 33-year-old left-hander who won three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants and established himself as one of the greatest postseason pitchers of all-time during his 11 seasons in the Bay Area, Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Diamondbacks in December 2019. However, he was 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts with Arizona, which was responsible for $34.4 million in remaining salary at the time he was released.

This season, the Hickory native was 0-3 with a 10.26 ERA in four starts. He had walked 15 batters and struck out 10 in 16 2/3 innings at the time he was designated for assignment.

For his career, Bumgarner is 134-124 with a 3.47 ERA in 358 regular-season appearances, including 355 starts. He has pitched over 2,200 innings and has more than 2,000 strikeouts.

Bumgarner hasn’t participated in the postseason since 2016, but in 16 playoff games (14 starts) he has an 8-3 record, a 2.11 ERA and 87 strikeouts against 18 walks in 102 1/3 innings. He famously pitched the final five innings of the 2014 World Series to earn his only career save as the Giants topped the Kansas City Royals in Game 7 to capture the eighth World Series title in franchise history.

“I wish I had some kind of answers,” Bumgarner told reporters after allowing seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals during what turned out to be his final start with the Diamondbacks on April 19. “Not that I’m not going to look for them — I’m going to look for them. But right now, I don’t have any for you guys. I wish I did. But I don’t.”

It remains to be seen what the market will be like for Bumgarner, who won’t cost much but has lacked consistency for several years.

Here’s a look at how other professional baseball players who previously played locally have fared in recent weeks:

Major League BaseballHunter Harvey, Washington Nationals pitcher: Since allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief during a 4-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on April 14, Harvey has provided the Nationals with a pair of scoreless outings. The 28-year-old Bandys High alumnus struck out the side against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning of a 3-2 victory last Friday before striking out three more hitters and retiring all five batters he faced in a 4-1 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Harvey has six holds on the season, and he also sports a 2.61 ERA in 10 appearances. In addition, the right-hander has 13 strikeouts and five walks in 10 1/3 innings.

Washington visited the Mets on Thursday for the finale of a three-game series before hosting the National League Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Nationals and Pirates will also face off on Saturday and Sunday.

Minor League BaseballHayden Deal, Mississippi Braves pitcher: A former standout at Bandys High, Deal has made four relief appearances for the Atlanta Braves’ Double-A affiliate since April 16, including three scoreless outings. The 28-year-old lefty entered Thursday’s road game against the Biloxi Shuckers having made six appearances overall, compiling a 1-0 record, a 2.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts against two walks in nine innings.

Mississippi is scheduled to continue its six-game series against the Shuckers tonight at 7:35 p.m. before battling them again on Saturday and Sunday.

Justin Dean, Gwinnett Stripers outfielder: Although his batting average is up to .184, Dean is still looking for more consistency at the plate. The 26-year-old former Lenoir-Rhyne star has nine hits in 18 games for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, including seven singles, a home run and a triple.

Dean also has nine RBIs, 13 walks and six runs scored, and he has stolen four bases in seven attempts.

Gwinnett hosted the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday before playing Game 4 of the six-game series tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Nick Clarno, Augusta GreenJackets catcher: Previously a standout at Lenoir-Rhyne, Clarno has four hits in 26 at-bats for a batting average of .154 for the Atlanta Braves’ Single-A affiliate. The 24-year-old has three singles, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, and he also has eight walks in nine games while adding one stolen base in two attempts.

Augusta was scheduled to host a doubleheader against the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday before facing them again tonight at 7:05 p.m. The eight-game series continues with another doubleheader on Saturday and a single game on Sunday.

Julian Smith, Great Lakes Loons pitcher: Formerly a member of the baseball team at Catawba Valley Community College, Smith currently pitches for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ High-A affiliate in Midland, Michigan, and he has made four appearances out of the Loons’ bullpen this year. In 4 2/3 innings, the 25-year-old southpaw has a 1-0 record, five strikeouts and two walks, with his ERA being lowered from 9.00 on April 12 to 3.86 entering Thursday thanks to back-to-back scoreless outings.

Great Lakes visited the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday before battling them again tonight at 7:05 p.m. The six-game series continues on Saturday before being completed on Sunday.